BROOKVILLE — After getting hammered 16-0 in a season-opening loss at home against Moniteau Wednesday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs couldn’t have felt much better with a bounce-back 14-6 rout of defending District 9 Class AA champion Brookville Friday afternoon at McKinley Field.

The game was supposed to be played at the same site of the Bulldogs’ loss to Moniteau at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, but field conditions were favorable in Brookville and the game was switched.

The game turned in the fifth when the Bulldogs scored seven runs to break open a one-run lead at 5-4 despite just two hits but was aided by five walks and two two-out errors that led to three more runs.

It wasn’t a perfect outing for his Bulldogs, but much better than what head coach Craig Hibell saw two days earlier.

“We played pretty good defense, maybe a couple of errors and we had three the other night, so it was nice to bounce back with that because there are only so many balls you can get on dirt with only 1 1/2 practices outside,” Hibell said “Our bats came alive. We only had one hit against Moniteau and we definitely had more than that. We were patient hitters. They struggled to throw strikes but at least we capitalized on them. We took care of our business and got the win.”

The Bulldogs worked five Raiders pitchers for 12 hits and eight walks with Martz leading the way with three hits. Logan Wadding, Layton, and Nick Smith each had two hits with Wadding and Jimmy Gundlach doubling.

Grayson Harman got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits while striking out one and walking two in four innings.

For the Raiders, Aaron Park had two hits, tripling in Tanner Labenne with two in the first inning and scoring on Dane Lyle’s single. Tyler Park and Seth Dunkle doubled in the Raiders’ two-run fourth.

But the Raiders’ pitching and defense let them down. Five Raiders errors led to six unearned runs.

Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry, his team coming off a PIAA state semifinal berth last spring, was clearly disappointed.

“Two years ago I kind of expected it, trying to change the culture and for whatever reason, it reverted back today,” he said. “We’re much better than what we played, but I don’t think we’re as good as some people think we are. We have to do the little things to be successful and we didn’t do anything. We missed cutoff men, dropped fly balls, couldn’t field the ball in the infield, had balls go back to the screen, walked leadoff men. Everything we talked about not doing, we did and it snowballed. It was awful. I don’t know how to say it.”

Both teams play Monday. The Raiders host DuBois Central Catholic while the Bulldogs travel to Marienville to face Forest Area.