NEW BETHLEHEM — Finishing the regular-season meet schedule Thursday night, several area track and field teams put up their final performances heading into the postseason at the Redbank Valley Invitational.
The hosts, Brookville, Clarion-Limestone and DuBois Central Catholic combined to win 14 events overall. Brookville led the way with nine wins, five for the boys and four for the girls.
The Raiders swept the three relays, the 4x800-meter relay of Hayden Kramer, Jack Gill, Garner McMaster and Calvin Doolittle. It won with a season-best time of 8:52, easily ahead of runner-up Karns City by over 25 seconds.
Ian Pete’s come-from-behind anchor leg in the 4x100 relay that also included Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug and Kyle MacBeth got the Raiders a win in 44.82 seconds, just ahead of Moniteau’s 44.98. Pete made it a triple-win day as he ran a leg on the 4x400 relay with Doolittle, MacBeth and Ryan Daisley, who finished in a season-best 3:36.43. Pete also finished second in the 110 hurdles
Krug also tripled, taking both the 100 and 200 dashes in his season-best times of 11.49 and 22.76 seconds.
For the Lady Raiders, Morgan Monnoyer and Rylee Stancliffe were double winners. Monnoyer won the 200 dash (27.39) and finished second in the 100 while Stancliffe won the 300 hurdles (49.63) and finished third in the 100 hurdles. Both ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.26) with Emily Martz and Julie Monnoyer.
Laynee Sorbin won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 11 inches.
Host Redbank Valley swept the pole vault crowns. Trenten Rupp cleared 11 feet, 6 inches while Claire Henry went over 9 feet, 3 inches. Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus with her toss of 98 feet, 8 inches.
Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton doubled in the 800 and 1,600 runs when she ran times of 2:33.97 and 5:34.77 respectively. Both were season-best times.
DuBois Central Catholic’s girls’ 4x400 relay triumphed as the foursome of Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden, Sophia Rooney and Faith Jacob won in 4:25.99.
No meet records were broken. Other standout performances came from Keystone’s Koby Buzard, who won both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman went over 50 feet in the shot put, going 51 feet, 7 inches to win. David Stamm doubled with wins in the discus and javelin while Union’s Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump.
Cranberry’s Cameron Russell won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 1 1/2 inches, beating Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield by 1 1/2 inches.
The District 9 Class AA Championships are set for Brookville Friday starting at 2 p.m. with field events while the track races start at 3 p.m.
The official seedings haven’t been published by District 9, but should come out likely by the end of the weekend or early in the week.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the results from Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational. No team standings were compiled at the meet.
Team Key: Brookville (BKV), North Clarion/Clarion (NC), Redbank Valley (RBV), Moniteau (M), Karns City (KC), Union (U), Keystone (K), A-C Valley (ACV), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Cranberry (CR), Clarion-Limestone (C-L).
BOYS
4x800 relay: 1. Brookville (Hayden Kramer, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill, Calvin Doolittle), 8:52.0; 2. Karns City, 9:17.58; 3. Keystone, 9:36.43; 4. C-L, 9:48.0-2; 5. Redbank Valley, 10:22.33.
110 hurdles: 1. Alex Bell, M, 15.4; 2. Ian Pete, BKV, 15.59; 3. Doug Huffman, U, 15.67; 4. Marquese Gardlock, RBV, 15.72; 5. Michael Bell, M, 16.72; 6. Hayden Smith, U, 16.76.
100 dash: 1. Jack Krug, BKV, 11.49; 2. Kaden Scherer, KC, 11.75; 3. Brayden Kunselman, BKV, 11.88; 4. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 11.91; 5. Allen Johnston, NC, 12.01; 6. Zach Kelly, KC, 12.09.
1,600 run: 1. Koby Buzard, K, 4:40.05; 2. Matt Woolcock, CR, 4:42.25; 3. Landon Schmader, DCC, 4:49.22; 4. Gavin Hoover, NC, 4:56.54; 5. Jack Gill, BKV, 5:08.30; 6. J.P. Piccirillo, DCC, 5:09.64.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug, Kyle MacBeth, Ian Pete), 44.82; 2. Moniteau, 44.98; 3. North Clarion, 47.04; 4. Keystone, 47.48; 5. DuBois CC, 50.90.
400 dash: 1. Kaden Scherer, KC, 51.54; 2. Kyle MacBeth, BKV, 51.87; 3. Logan Sell, K, 54.04; 4. Braden Rankin, C-L, 54.32; 5. Ryan Daisley, BKV, 55.28; 6. Patrick Young, NC, 55.44.
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, BKV, 41.67; 2. Michael Bell, M, 42.13; 3. Alex Bell, M, 42.24; 4. Doug Huffman, U, 43.83; 5. Christian Miller, Cr, 44.37; 6. Peyton Smith, C-L, 45.42.
800 run: 1. Koby Buzard, K, 2:06; 2. Calvin Doolittle, BKV, 2:08.91; 3. Landon Schmader, NC, DCC, 2:10.33; 4. Garner McMaster, BKV, 2:11.42; 5. Michah Williamson, DCC, 2:13.54; 6. Colson Ritzert, KC, 2:14.14.
200 dash: 1. Jack Krug, BKV, 22.76; 2. J.T. Stahlman, CR, 23.48; 3. Micah Wry, CR, 23.96; 4. Logan Sell, K, 24.3; 5. Skylar Roxbury, U, 24.34; 6. Mason Thompson, K, 24.40.
3,200 run: 1. Matt Woolcock, CR, 10:11.78; 2. Jenna Blauser, M, 12:56.36; 3. Chloe Smith, BKV, 13:28.26; 4. Amber McAninch, BKV, 13:29.18; 5. Brynn Siegel, NC, 13:29.8; 6. Taylor Dailey, KC, 14:09.32.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Ryan Daisley, Ian Pete, Calvin Doolittle, Kyle MacBeth), 3:36.43; 2. Moniteau, 3:40.61; 3. Keystone, 3:42.45; 4. Karns City, 3:48.32; 5. C-L, 3:48.36; 6. Redbank Valley, 4:00.81.
Pole Vault: 1. Trenten Rupp, RBV, 11-6; 2. Jason Ganoe, C-L, 11-0; T3. Antony Spence, RBV, 10-3; T3. Joe Hemm, C-L, 10-6. T5. Brody Barto, BKV, 10-0; T5. Brock Smith, C-L, 10-0.
Long jump: 1. J.T. Stahlman, CR, 21-9.5; 2. Tanner Merwin, ACV, 20-6; 3. Hayden Smith, U, 19-10.5; 4. Loren Way, DCC, 19-9.5; 5. Allen Johnston, NC, 19-1.5; 6. Dawson Camper, U, 19-0.75.
Triple jump: 1. Cameron Russell, CR, 43-1.5; 2. Joe Mansfield, RBV, 43-0; 3. John Colgan, BKV, 41-11.75; 4. Alex Irvine, KC, 37-11.75; 5. Hayden O’Bryon, N, 37-9.75; T6. Loren Way, DCC, 37-9.25; T6. Landon Pence, RBV, 37-9.25.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, U, 6-4; 2. Cody Daniels, M, 6-0; 3. Trenten Rupp, RBV, 5-6; 3. Owen Shaffer, NC, 5-6.
Shot put: 1. Nathan Waltman, KC, 51-7; 2. Dawson Camper, U, 46-1; 3. David Stamm, M, 45-2.5; 4. Cam Wagner, RBV, 43-2; 5. Brayden Delp, RBV, 41-5; 6. Landon Chalmers, ACV, 40-9.
Discus: 1. David Stamm, M, 147-3 2. Cam Wagner, RBV, 146-8; 3. Nathan Waltman, KC, 138-3; 4. Kolby Barrett, RBV, 128-7; 5. Kade Minick, RBV, 124-3; 6. Josh Beal, K, 120-0.
Javelin: 1. David Stamm, M, 172-6; 2. Luke Cramer, KC, 158-6 3. Ryan Hummell, C-L, 154-8; 4. Hunter Smith, BKV, 146-1; 5. Zac Keifer, CR, 139-2
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 1. North Clarion (Rachel Bauer, Brynn Siegel, Bella Scott, Trinity Thompson), 10:56.2; 2. Moniteau, 11:05.75; 3. Brookville, 11:25.61; 4. Redbank Valley, 11:32.08.
100 hurdles: 1. Rossi McMillen, KC, 17.25; 2. Merissa McCoy, CR, 17.86; 3. Rylee Stancliffe, BKV, 17.98; 4. Logan Barnhard, M, 18.48; 5. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 18.55; 6. Eliana Wry, CR, 18.55.
100 dash: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 13.23; 2. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 13.34; 3. Evelyn Lerch, NC, 13.34; 4. Ashley Fox, KC, 13.51; 5. Claire Clouse, RBV, 13.64; 6. Faith Jacob, DCC, 13.84.
1,600 run: 1. Morgan McNaughton, C-L, 5:34.77; 2. Hannah Burgoon, M, 5:41.49; 3. Kalynne Ziegler, CR, 5:41.81; 4. Emma Fiscus, BKV, 5:46.88; 5. Bella Scott, NC, 5:51. 54; 6. Brynn Siegel, NC, 6:10.25.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Julie Monnoyer, Morgan Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Rylee Stancliffe), 52.26; 2. Cranberry, 52.91; 3. Karns City, 53.18; 4. Redbank Valley, 54.64; 5. Union, 57.41; 6. North Clarion, 58.56.
400 dash: 1. Evelyn Lerch, NC, 1:01.22; 2. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 1:04.71; 3. Emily Martz, BKV, 1:04.95; 4. Madelyn Schmader, DCC, 1:05.9; 5. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 1:06.16; 6. Ryleigh Smathers, RBV, 1:07.7.
300 hurdles: 1. Rylee Stancliffe, BKV, 49.63; 2. Shavon McCanna, KC, 50.76; 3. Allie Pry, M, 51.89; 4. Evie Bliss, U, 51.92; 5. Carmella Ryan, M, 54.78; 6. Ellabay Perry, CR, 55.23.
800 run: 1. Morgan McNaughton, C-L, 2:33.97; 2. Chloe Benden, DCC, 2:34.86; 3. Trinity Thompson, NC, 2:35.04; 4. Rachel Bauer, NC, 2:36.69; 5. Emma Fiscus, BKV, 2:39.29; 6. Sadie Shofestall, BKV, 2:42.98.
200 dash: 1. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 27.39; 2. Claire Clouse, RBV, 28.51; 3. Emily Martz, BKV, 28.53; 4. Taylor Sherbine, NC, 29.26; 5. Rylee Long, M, 29.4; 6. Zoey Hillwig, M, 29.5.
3,200 run: 1. Kaylynne Ziegler, CR, 12:29.57; 2. Jenna Blauser, M, 12:56.36; 3. Chloe Smith, BKV, 13:28.26; 4. Amber McAninch, BKV, 13:29.19; 5. Brynn Siegel, 13:29.80; 6. Taylor Dailey, KC, 14:09.32.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois Central Catholic (Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden, Sophia Rooney, Faith Jacob), 4:25.99; 2. North Clarion, 4:31.34; 3. Cranberry, 4:34.55; 4. Brookville, 4:37.09; 5. Karns City, 4:37.75; 6. Moniteau, 4:38.97.
Pole Vault: 1. Claire Henry, RBV, 9-3; 2. Laynee Sorbin, BKV, 8-0; 3. Mackenna Rankin, RBV, 7-6.
Long jump: 1. Baylee Blauser, ACV, 17-4.5; 2. Brooke Kessler, C-L, 16-9; 3. Raegen Beamer, RBV, 14-8; 4. Ciona Deprano, M, 14-8; 5. Gabrielle Roberts, CR, 14-5.5; 6. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 14-1.5.
Triple jump: 1. Baylee Blauser, ACV, 36-0.5; 2. Rylee Long, M, 32-9; 3. Laynee Sorbin, BKV, 32-5; 4. Ciona Deprano, M, 32-4; 5. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 31-7; 6. Raegen Beamer, RBV, 30-11.5.
High jump: 1. Laynee Sorbin, BKV, 4-11; 2. Brooke Kessler, C-L, 4-9; 2. Rossi McMillen, KC, 4-9; 2. Hailey Campbell, M, 4-9; 5. Ryley Pago, RBV, 4-7; 5. Aslyn Pry, M, 4-7; 5. Paige Klingler, ACV, 4-7.
Shot put: 1. Rebeka Ketner, NC, 32-11; 2. Gabby DiDolce, NC, 31-11; 3. Megan Wise, M, 31-1; 4. Dominika Logue, U, 30-6; 5. Ava Fox, KC, 29-11; 6. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 28-8.
Discus: 1. Brooklyn Edmonds, RBV, 98-8; 2. Megan Wise, M, 96-6; 3. Dominika Logue, U, 95-1; 4. Madison Foringer, RBV, 89-9; 5. Gabby DiDolce, NC, 88-11; 6. Chloe Wiant, RBV, 86-6.
Javelin: 1. Ashley Fox, KC, 125-1; 2. Morgan Stover, CR, 117-0; 3. Evie Bliss, U, 110-0; 4. Lilli Shaffer, RBV, 105-8; 5. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 105-1; 6. Aslyn Pry, M, 103-9.