LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame Committee has announced the election of seven former Bison greats, who will be enshrined this fall as part of the 42nd induction class. This year’s group includes three of the top runners in Bucknell history, two of the school’s all-time best soccer players, and record-setters from the sports of football and wrestling.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 features:
· Mike Deckert ’84, a two-time conference champion steeplechaser who was also a key member of the 1982 men’s cross country team that finished 12th in the nation.
· Jabu Powell ’02, the second-leading rusher in Bucknell football history and the school record-holder for rushing yards in a game with 282.
· Theresa Dennis Simko ’03, a two-time NCAA qualifier and four-time all-conference honoree in cross country.
· Christa Sawko ’07, the owner of 14 Patriot League Track & Field Championships gold medals.
· Jennifer Dervarics ’09, a two-time Patriot League Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year.
· Conor O’Brien ’10, an All-America midfielder on the Bison men’s soccer team who went on to have a successful pro career in Europe.
· Andy Rendos ’10, who was part of the first wrestling recruiting class after the sport was reinstated in 2005, and then went on to become a two-time All-American.
The new Hall of Fame Class will be formally inducted on Friday, Sept. 11, as part of Homecoming Weekend festivities. Also that weekend, a brand new Hall of Fame area will be unveiled in the Kenneth Langone Athletics and Recreation Center.
The Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 1979 to honor the very best in the history of Bison athletics. This year’s induction brings to 277 the number of outstanding student-athletes, coaches, administrators and friends of Bucknell whose contributions are forever preserved in the Hall of Fame.
Rendos joins Connor O’Brien as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, 10 years after a sensational wrestling career at Bucknell. Part of the first recruiting class after the Bison wrestling program was re-launched in 2005, Rendos was a four-time NCAA qualifier and Bucknell’s second-ever two-time All-American.
Wrestling at 165 pounds, Rendos posted 121 career victories, a school record at the time, and now the second-highest total behind former teammate Kevin LeValley’s 127.
A dozen of those victories came at the NCAA Championships, where he finished fifth as a junior in 2009 and sixth the following year. In 2010, Rendos became Bucknell’s first Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion when he won the 165-pound title, and he also finished second at EIWAs as a junior, fourth as a sophomore, and third as a freshman.
A graduate of Brockway Area High School, Rendos helped Bucknell to a third-place team finish at the EIWA Championships in 2009 and fourth in 2010. He posted a 26-2 career record in EIWA duals, including 14 straight wins to close his career.
His final career winning percentage of .791 (121-32) ranks sixth in school history, and is 24 career pins also ranked in the top 10. His 33 wins as a senior would have tied the school record at the time, except his teammate LeValley logged 42 that same season.
A team co-captain all four years at Bucknell, Rendos was a two-time recipient of the William A. Graham IV Most Outstanding Wrestler Award, and he became the sixth wrestler to win the Christy Mathewson Award as the top athlete in his class.