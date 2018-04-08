RALEIGH, N.C. — Michelle Trzyna Ames literally ran down a dream this winter.

Ames, a Reynoldsville native and 1995 graduate of DuBois Area High School, spent the last seven and a half years focused on the goal of running each of the World Marathon Majors — a series comprised of six of the world’s largest marathons.

On Feb. 25th, she participated in the Tokyo Marathon, earning a Six Star medal for completing the six-race feat, and joining the ranks of roughly 3,000 runners world-wide to do so.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) began in 2006 as a championship-style event to award points and prize money to the top elite distance runners.

The series is comprised of six of the world’s largest and most renowned marathons including Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York City, and Tokyo. Elite athletes running the biennial IAAF World Championship marathon and the quadrennial Olympic Marathon additionally earn credit towards the prize.

However, the Abbott World Marathon Majors are not just about elite athletes. Abbott created the “Six Star Finisher” award to proudly recognize non-elite runners who successfully complete all six of the WMM 26.2 mile long races.

Six Star finisher Ames was not always a runner, having stumbled upon the sport of distance running both unintentionally and unwillingly. She began running regularly after her career relocated her to Raleigh, N.C. in 2009.

“When I moved to Raleigh, my first friends were a group of women who had a goal of running a local half marathon. They motivated me to participate in training runs and encouraged me to register for the race,” said Ames.

Running quickly became not only a preferred method of fitness, but also the center of much socializing. These new friends convinced her, begrudgingly, to run her first marathon in 2010. Less than a month before the race, she gave in and registered for the Disney World Marathon.

“Even at the start line, running 26.2 miles was the last thing I wanted to do that day, but I was hooked the moment I crossed the finish line,” she said. “I immediately went back to the hotel, logged on the internet and decided to sign up for the Chicago Marathon when registration for the fall race opened a few weeks later.”

After running her first Major race at Chicago in the fall of 2010, completing the six World Marathon Majors quickly, and naturally, became the goal. That race helped stoke her fascination with the large, inspiring field of runners, amazing energy of the city and the top notch spectators.

“Despite a less than spectacular race for me personally in the Windy City, I knew I had to run them all,” she said.

Numerous memorable moments — both highs and lows — are contained in the races along her journey.

One of the most notable and frightening memories was the 2013 Boston Marathon, the year of the bombing and Ames’ second time running the race.

“I thankfully had finished well before the devastation, but was still on Boylston Street a block and a half from the finish trying to reach my friend receiving assistance in the medical tent,” she said. “I heard the two explosions echo between the skyscrapers. It was surreal and scary. None of the runners knew what it was, but we immediately knew it was bad.”

Ames ran Boston again in both 2014 and 2017, not letting fear stop her from returning to the legendary race that is historically halted by nothing. The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon and is one of only five major events held in the United States through the years of both World Wars. The 2018 race in April will be the 122nd running.

Ames path to completing the WMM series included four trips to Boston, two trips to Berlin, and one stop at each Chicago, New York City, London and Tokyo. Those ten marathons alone amount to 262 total miles of running, but Ames can easily tell you which single mile was her favorite.

“Hands down, mile 16 of the New York City marathon,” she said

At mile 15, runners leave the borough of Queens, crossing the mile long Queensboro Bridge and entering Manhattan for the first time on the course. Spectators are not permitted on the bridges during the race, leaving those miles eerily quiet, aside from the breathing and footfalls of the other 50,000 runners.

“You start crossing the bridge in solitude, quietly thinking about putting one foot in front of the other over and over,” said Ames. “As you close in on the 16 mile mark across the bridge, you hear Manhattan before you get there. It is like a low rumble that turns thunderous as you circle the exit ramp off the bridge.

“The moment you set foot on Manhattan, your chest hurts from the noise as you are greeted by screaming spectators a dozen or more deep lining the road. It is spectacular.”

If that alone didn’t make NYC special, its designation as the world’s largest marathon seals its reputation. In 2017, the event recorded 51,394 finishers making the trek covering all five of the city’s boroughs to cross the Central Park finish line. Understandably, Ames lists NYC as her favorite of the six races.

When asked about the most memorable finish line, Ames is quick to answer, “London. Without a doubt.” The final mile of the race passes Big Ben and Parliament, before turning the corner at Buckingham Palace with less than a tenth of a mile to go.

Ames posted her personal-best marathon time of 3:25:10 in London in 2016.

When the dream of completing the World Majors first began in 2010, the Tokyo Marathon was not yet part of the series. As a recent addition to the WMM races, gaining a highly coveted spot in the field of 36,000 runners is a difficult business with 380,000 people having applied in this year’s lottery.

Fortunate enough to have obtained an entry, Ames was able to complete the last of the six marathons and achieve her long-time goal.

“I actually ran better than I expected,” she said.

Fearing over-training injuries that come with high mileage, she did enough to be prepared for the race but knew she was not intending to record a personal best time. Traveling half way around the world to run, not crossing the finish line was not an option.

She finished in 3:35, which placed her in the top 12 percent of the male-dominated field. She was the 32nd American female to complete the 2018 Tokyo Marathon.

Runners who finish the series are awarded the Abbott Six Star medal at the final race, but the highlight for Ames was receiving hugs from her mom, brother and a few friends traveling with her on the grounds of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace finish line.

“How fortunate am I to have family and friends willing to travel half way around the globe to support me and my crazy goals,” she said.

With her milestone complete, what’s next for Ames?

“That is an easy one to answer,” Ames said, “Seven continents. Three down, four to go. Right now less than 700 people are registered as having done so, and I intend to become one of them.”