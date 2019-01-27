DuBOIS — When an opponent is missing key players, the last thing a team what’s do is let that opponent hang around and feel it has a chance to win.
With DuBois Central Catholic missing three regulars — including leading scorer Justin Miknis — Friday night, Ridgway left little doubt who was in charge in a 61-34 victory against the Cardinals at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Elkers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening five minutes of the game only to see Central Catholic counter with a 6-0 spurt itself to get back into the game.
However, DCC struggled to find scoring in Miknis’ absence after that initial surge and had just nine points over the ensuing 13 minutes. Ridgway had no such scoring woes during that stretch, building a 31-13 halftime lead and later a 40-15 advantage midway through the third quarter.
The Cardinals finally found a little rhythm late in the third and into the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too little, too late as the Elkers closed strong to come away with the 27-point victory to improve to 14-3 on the season.
Parker Rohr led the way for Ridgway with a game-high 17 points, while Jake Reynolds and Will Thompson each added 13.
The loss dropped DCC back to .500 on the season at 8-8.
“Overall, we matched their hustle. Even shorthanded like this, they really fly around and make you make quick decisions,” said Ridgway coach Tony Allegretto. “We were pressuring the first half and turned them (DCC) over quite a bit. Miknis is their best ball handler and the calming factor out there.
“Kurtz hit three threes in second half and we lost him a couple times. Coach (Dom) Varacallo does such a great job with their offense and they do so many things, you have to keep changing defenses on them just to try to screw them up a little.
“Parker (Rohr) had a nice game for us. He has been scoring the last of the four seniors, but tonight he was the beneficiary of their 2-3 zone. The last time we played DCC, we didn’t attack baseline very well. But, this time we attacked the base line, and he was benefitted from that and finished (shots).”
The trio of Reynolds (5 points), Thompson (3 points) and Rohr (2 points) gave Ridgway that early 10-0 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Central Catholic promptly got right back into the game with a 6-0 spurt in just a span of 38 seconds on two fast break layups by Brandon Walker and a third by Jonathan Kurtz following a steal by Walker.
That’s as close as the Cardinals got though, as baskets by Reynolds and Rohr steadied the Elkers’ ship to give Ridgway a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Reynolds had seven first-quarter points.
Daunte Allegretto scored just 15 seconds into the second quarter to put the Elkers up 10 before Anthony Kness hit a 3-pointer for DCC in the opening minute.
It was all Ridgway from there as the Elkers closed the quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 31-13 advantage in to the break. Rohr scored eight of his 17 points in that spurt to end the half, which saw DCC have nearly as many turnovers (12) as points (13).
Ridgway carried that momentum into the second half, with Rohr hitting a 3-pointer in the opening 30 seconds. Allegretto and Walker then traded scores before baskets by Rohr and Thompson put Ridgway up 40-15 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
That’s when DCC finally found its footing and capitalized on a handful of Elker turnovers to put together an 11-4 run to end the quarter to get back within 18 points (44-26).
Kurtz spearheaded that spurt with eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Peter Downer converted an old fashion 3-point play. The Cardinals scored eight straight at one point before Thompson scored in the final minute for the Elkers.
Kurtz led the Cardinals with 12 points.
Any momentum DCC built was quickly taken away to start the fourth as Reynolds was fouled going to the basket off the inbounds play and hit two free throws just two seconds into the quarter.
That played sparked an 8-3 spurt to open the fourth that pushed the Ridgway lead back to 23 points (52-29). Reynolds and Thompson each had four points in that stretch, while while Walker hit a trey for DCC. Walker finished with nine points.
Harrison Starr hit another 3-pointer for the Cardinals midway through the fourth, but the Elkers closed out the game on a 9-2 spurt with mostly reserved on the floor for both teams.
Ridgway’s Greg Simon completed a 3-point play in that run. Domenic Allegretto and Dan Park each added hoops, while Matt Dush made two free throws.
“As the game progressed, some of our guys who got more shots than they normally do started to gain some confidence and more shots started to fall,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I was really proud of the effort and execution in the second half.
“I thought we played extremely hard and with heart in the second half, but in the first half we got punched in the mouth a little bit. What was great was though was we got down 10-0 and came right back with a 6-0 run.
“Now, we needed to sustain that in order to stay in the basketball game. There were a few little plays that became big plays in the first half, like boxing out and securing the rebound. When we did get the rebound, we were able to get and score some, but when they were able to set their defense we struggled.”
Ridgway hosts Port Allegany Monday, while DCC welcomes Austin on Tuesday.
