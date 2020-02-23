DuBOIS — Ridgway and Brockway have been two of the biggest surprises when it comes to girls basketball in District 9 this season, and the two schools with minimal postseason success between them met Friday night at DuBois looking for a signature victory.
And, it was the top-seeded Ridgway that got that victory. The Lady Elkers used a smothering defense and huge fourth quarter on offense to pull away from the eighth-seeded Lady Rovers, 39-22, for the program’s first playoff win since 1999 when they beat Brookville (41-34) in the 2A quarters.
Strong defense is nothing new for the Lady Elkers, who entered the matchup leading District 9 in scoring defense at 24.7 points per game. Ridgway bettered that number Friday while shutting down Lady Rovers Danielle Wood, Selena Buttery and Morgan Lindemuth.
The trio averaged just over a combined 32 points a game. However, they netted just 12 points Friday anf nine of those came from Wood, who average 11.9 ppg in the regular season. Buttery (11.4 ppg) managed just three points while seeing her overall touches limited in the game by a box-and-one defense by the Lady Elkers.
Brockway also put together a strong defensive effort in a game where points were at a premium through three quarters. Ridgway led 6-2 after a low-scoring opening quarter and used a 6-0 spurt to end the second quarter to take a 12-6 advantage into the break.
Ridgway pushed that lead to seven (20-13) after three quarters before Brockway senior Macie Smith opened the fourth with a basket to cut make it a five-point game.
The Lady Rovers got no closer though, as Ridgway promptly put together a 15-2 run to race out to a 15-point lead (32-17) with 3:27 to play. Eve Cobaugh scored five of her nine points in the run to help Ridgway seize control of the game.
Ridgway went on to win by 17 points, outcoring Brockway 19-9 in the final eight minutes — hitting 13 of 21 free throw attempts in the quarter. Gabbi Rohr added six of her 10 points in the fourth for Ridgway, while Christina Fullem led the Lady Elkers with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The meeting was the third this season between the AML South rivals, with each team winning on their opponent’s home floor during the regular season.
The Lady Elkers are now 17-6, with those 17 wins being the most since since they finished 16-9 in 2004. Ridgway has had just one winning since that year, going 12-11 in 2018.
“Brockway is a very good team, and I’ll throw this out there now ... next year they’ll be the favorite and win the AML,” said first-year coach Ridgway coach John Bennardi. “Our mantra all year has been defense. Other coaches I’ve been around, Coach (Tony) Allegretto, Coach Furman years ago, everything is predicated on defense.
“We’re getting better offensively. It’s a work in progress, but I was happy with how they moved the ball around tonight. Eve (Cobaugh) did a nice job for us tonight. She’s gaining confidence every game, and Christina (Fullem) and Gabbi (Rohr) alread have that confidence and gettting better at what they do.
“We’re not looking to have one person score 30 points. If we get a couple different people throw in some buckets, that’s all we need. We had some shots fall tonight, and we haven’t had that luxury all season so that was nice.”
Bennardi also said the meaning of the win wasn’t lost to the team.
“First playoff win in 21 years, that’s pretty special,” said Bennardi. “It’s kind of funny, because I brought that fact up and said keep in mid the last playoff win was 1999 for this program. And, I looked at them and said, ‘You guys weren’t even born where you.’ It didn’t click, and they said no.
“We talked before the season and established some goals. And I’m not a goal-setter perse, but I told them, ‘We have an opportunity to turn the nose around on his program. We can get the jet flying in the right direction.’ This is another hurdle towards those goals.”
Smith, who scored eight points in her final high school game for Brockway, opened the scoring just uner two in. But the Lady Rovers didn’t score again in the first quarter as Ridgway got baskets from Fullem, Cobaugh and Lindsay Steis to lead 6-2.
Brockway (12-11) quickly tied the game in the first minute-plus of the second quarter on hoops by Ciara Morelli and Wood. Unfortunately for the Lady Rovers, they didn’t score again in the final 6:56 of the half.
Ridgway also had its offensive woes in the quarter, as Brockway held the Lady Ellkers scoreless for nearly five minutes before Roht scored with 3:03 on the clock. Cobaugh and teammate Payton Delhunty added hoops of their own to put Ridgway up 12-6 at the break.
Wood opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer. The Lady Rover also was fouled on the play but couldn’t finish off the 4-point play to make it a two-point game.
Ridgway countered with a 6-0 spurt featuting four points from Fullem to puh the lead back to nine at 18-9 with 3:08 left in the third. Fullem had six of her game-high 13 points in the third.
Brockway got no closer than five points the rest of the way thuogh on Smith’s basket to start the fourth. The Lady Rovers were earching for their first playoff win since beating Johnsonburg, 45-42, in 2008.
“They had a nice double team on Selena (Buttery) most of the night. We were hoping becaue of that we could hit something outside, but we couldn’t buy a basket,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “Once we tried to pull Selena out and let the kids go to the hoop, we weren’t getting the calls.
“It was that way all night, but credit Ridgway. Their defense was outstanding tonight. I thought our defense was great too, especially the first half. We trieid to pick up the pace and go man in the second half, and it worked for a while. But, they got that lead, and once they do, it’s hard to come back against them.”
Next up for Ridgway is fourth-seeded Keystone in the semifinals Wednesday night. Keystone knocked off fifth-seeded Cranberry, 50-43, Friday night.