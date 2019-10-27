RIMERSBURG — Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl wanted to make sure his team didn’t have a letdown after last week’s 28-14 win over Brookville.
That message was heard loud and clear.
Behind an opportunistic defense that forced four takeaways and an offense that put up 44 points and 319 yards before halftime, the Elkers clobbered D9 Small School South co-champion Union/A-C Valley 50-12 to finish the regular season 9-1 and wrap up the 1-seed in the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
With the victory, Ridgway gets to enjoy a first round bye as the postseason begins so long as current projections for seeding hold true, according to Heindl.
“The kids came in and responded really well… It shows a lot for our kids,” Heindl said of the efforts. “Tonight we were fortunate enough to make big plays and force a lot of turnovers. What more could you ask for?”
Indeed, the Elkers forced four interceptions against Union/A-C Valley (7-3) quarterback Luke Bowser, including two on back-to-back attempts in the second quarter. Damon Kelley finished with a pair of picks, while Jake Wickett and Wil Howard each added one.
Those efforts were rewarded handsomely, with 20 Elker points coming directly off of those turnovers.
“Our kids work hard, and we work on turnovers all the time,” Heindl said. “And the way our offense took control and capitalized on those speaks volumes about our kids.”
As a whole, Ridgway’s defense held Union/A-C Valley, a team which had averaged nearly 270 yards per game entering the contest, to just 164 yards and seven first downs. The Falcon Knights rushed for just seven yards on the night.
And while the Elker defense was doing its job, the Ridgway offense made sure to put Union/A-C Valley away for good early on.
Ridgway raced out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter, before extending that lead to 44-6 at halftime.
That advantage came through a balanced — and efficient — attack.
Ridgway quarterback Paul Gresco completed eight of his nine attempts for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both of which were to Austin Green — one for 40 yards and the other for 34. Green finished with 116 yards and the two scores on four receptions.
On the ground, the Elkers used a by-committee approach to chew clock and rack up 263 yards.
Wickett and Matt Dush each led the ground attack with 60 yards on eight carries apiece. Wickett scored once from two yards out on the evening, while Dush added a pair of scores.
Tyler Watts added 59 yards on six carries, and Gabe Watts rushed for 42 yards and a score on four carries.
“It’s huge,” Heindl said of the depth in the backfield. “We’ve been like that all year, and our guys have progressed. We don’t focus on one or two guys, and our kids are not selfish at all.”
Ridgway will now enjoy a hard-earned week off before beginning its quest for a fourth consecutive District 9 championship. Heindl says the Elkers will be working on fundamentals, but will also make sure to get some rest.
“The kids are going to get rewarded and get some time off,” he said. “They need to let themselves heal mentally and physically, and then we’re going to do our best to get back for four straight (District titles).
“We haven’t had a week off since early August, so to get it after we earned it, we’re excited.”