CLARION — Ridgway led from start to finish on its way to claiming a second straight District 9 Class 2A title with a 41-32 victory over Clarion at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Saturday evening.
“They’re all special,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said of his team’s D-9 titles. “It was special for Matt (Dush) and Zack (Zamerosk) as the seniors.”
Allegretto noted that it was key for his team to overcome a tough stretch in the middle of the year and naysayers saying the team would struggle after losing a talented senior class from last season.
“The guys started playing our way a little bit more and a little bit more and hey, we pulled it out,” Allegretto said.
The third-seeded Elkers imposed their will early, opening the game on an 8-2 run as despite several Clarion runs, they never relinquished that lead.
Dan Park opened the scoring with a bucket on the inside after coming down with an offensive rebound just 18 seconds into the game before Alex Bon added a score on the next trip down the court.
After Nick Frederick got the fourth-seeded Bobcats on the board on the ensuing possession, back-to-back scores fro Matt Dush and Zack Zameroski put the Elkers up six at the 5:23 mark of the first quarter.
Clarion would later tie the game at nine on a 5-0 run behind a score in the paint from Beau Verdill followed by a three-pointer from Cal German, who led the Bobcats with 12 points on the night.
The Elkers responded with a 5-0 run of their own to close the quarter and take a 14-9 lead into the second.
Dush accounted for all five of those points, first draining a straightaway three with just over a minute left in the frame, before scoring on the inside on a one-on-three off a Clarion turnover.
Ridgway pushed its lead out to nine (21-12) by opening the second quarter on a 7-3 run as after Park and German traded treys, the Elkers got a pair of scores from RJ Miller and Dush just 21 seconds apart.
Dush’s bucket with 5:03 left in the opening half proved to be Ridgway’s final points of the quarter, as Clarion closed the second on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to one (21-20) heading into the half.
Hunter Craddock scored on both ends of the fun around field goals by German and Skylar Rhoades.
The Elkers quickly regained the momentum in the second half, opening on a 7-2 run as Dush sparked the run with a three-pointer 40 seconds into the half.
Ridgway eventually took a 32-27 advantage into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter saw Ridgway use its trademark style of basketball to slow the game down while playing a defensive-minded game, as it held Clarion to just one made field goal in the final eight minutes of play.
The Elkers themselves only had two scores from the field in the quarter, both coming from Park, who finished with 12 points to go along with Dush’s team-high 14.
The difference down the stretch proved to be foul shooting, as Ridgway was able to secure the win by going 5-of-7 from the line in the final frame to close out the nine-point victory.
Ridgway will now take on the WPIAL (District 7) fourth-place team, while Clarion will battle the third-place finisher out of the WPIAL in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs on March 7 at sites and times to be determined.