KANE — Ridgway overcame a 6-0 run by Keystone to open the fourth quarter as it secured a 42-38 victory in the District 9 Class AA semifinals at Kane Friday night.
The second-seeded Elkers took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter at 31-23 before Keystone battled back to cut the deficit to two.
Both offenses struggled to get antying going in the early portions of the final quarter, as Luke Hurrelbrink drained a three-pointer for the third-seeded Panthers with 4:07 remaining in the game to cut Ridgway’s lead to five.
The next score didn’t come until the 2:39 mark of the fourth, asKeystone’s Andrew Lauer scored on the inside while drawing a foul and finished off the three-point play to bring the score to 31-29.
Daunte Allegretto responded with a big three-pointer on the other end to push the lead back to five.
Keystone fought back with another big play of its own, as Isaak Jones finished off the Panthers’ second straight three-point play to cut the Elkers lead to two once again at 34-32 with 1:52 left to play.
After a bucket by Zack Zameroski gave Ridgway a four-point advantage, the Panthers looked to cut into the deficit once again.
Instead, Allegretto poked the ball away from a Keystone player near mid-court and was fouled on the fast break, as he hit both foul shots to push the lead to six with 54.2 seconds to go.
Brooks LaVan got Keystone right back in it on the other end with a three-pointer as it got back within one possession at 38-35 with 37 seconds left on the clock.
On the following possession, the Elkers had an inbounds play in front of their own bench out of a timeout, as the Panthers’ defense lost Jake Reynolds in the paint.
The inbounds pass found Reynolds who scored easily on the inside to give Ridgway a 40-35 edge inside the final 30 seconds.
After Keystone missed a three-pointer, it was forced to foul, sending Matt Dush to the line, as the Elker hit both ends of a one-and-one with 6.8 seconds to go to seal the win.
Troy Johnson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Panthers to bring the final score to 42-38.
The Elkers opened the game on an 8-3 run, before a 4-0 run by Keystone brought the score to 8-7 after the opening quarter.
Reynolds got the scoring started for Ridgway with a three-pointer 54 seconds into the game, as Will Thompson added a score at the 5:46 mark to put the Elkers in front 5-0.
After LaVan drained a three-pointer to get the Panthers on the board with 4:57 left in the first, Reynolds responded with his second three of the frame to put Ridgway in front 8-3 with 3:57 remaining.
That proved to be the Elkers’ final points of the quarter, as Keystone closed out the first with scores by Lauer and Johnson to cut the deficit to one after one quarter of play.
Ridgway turned the ball over eight times in the opening quarter and finished with 18 turnovers on the night, while Keystone turned the ball over 15 times in the game.
“That takes us out of our rhythm and we kept trying to make something pretty instead of just trying to make the right play,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “It was just very frustrating all the way around.”
The head coach noted while his team did not have a strong night on the offensive end, he felt they played great on defense throughout the game.
Allegretto added that the final score could’ve gone the other way if his team hadn’t managed to knock down six three pointers on the night and said his team struggled against the Panthers’ 2-3 zone defensively.
“I told my team at practice if I was coaching I would be playing a 2-3,” Allegretto said. “As soon as they walked out in the 2-3 I thought okay we’re fine, but after the turnovers then everybody gets afraid to do anything.”
Hurrelbrink knocked down a three just eight seconds into the second quarter to give the Panthers a 10-8 lead, which proved to be their only lead of the night.
The three also turned out to be Keystone’s only points of the quarter, as Ridgway held the Panthers off the board while scoring seven points of its own over the final 7:52 of the quarter to head into the half in front 15-10.
Allegretto tied the game with a pair of free throws, then put the Elkers in front with a bucket, before Reynolds’ third trey of the game sent Ridgway into the half up five.
After a second quarter which produced just three made baskets between the two teams, both sides picked up the pace offensively in the third quarter.
After Matt Dush got the scoring started for the Elkers in the second half, a three-point play from Johnson and a three-pointer by LaVan helped Keystone get within one at 17-16 with 5:57 remaining in the third.
Ridgway responded with a 14-5 run over the next 5:05 to stretch its lead to double digits at 31-21 inside the final minute of the quarter.
Thompson sparked the run with back-to-back buckets, as Reynolds and Allegretto each hit three-pointers to help the Elkers push their lead to 10.
Reynolds finished with a game-high 14 points for the Elkers behind four three-pointers, while Allegretto also finished in double figures with 12.
Thompson and Dush added six points apiece for Ridgway in the win.
Hurrelbrink scored on the inside with 34 seconds left in the third to trim Ridgway’s lead to 31-23 heading into the fourth.
That is when Keystone opened the fourth on another run to open the frame, scoring the first six points to get back within two at two separate occasions before the Elkers used a 8-3 run to secure the victory.
With the win, Ridgway earned a spot in the PIAA playoffs as it will now take on top-seeded Coudersport for the District 9 title at a site and time to be determined.
“They (Coudersport) are just a good all around team and the last four or five games have gone right down to the wire except for the championship last year,” Allegretto said.
Coudy defeated the Elkers 66-47 for the district title last season, while Ridgway got the best of the Falcons this season with a come from behind 57-56 victory on Jan. 4.
The Falcons defeated Karns City 83-67 in the other semifinal game Friday.
Keystone will face the fourth-seeded Gremlins in the consolation game with a spot in the PIAA playoffs on the line Tuesday at Moniteau High School at 6 p.m.
