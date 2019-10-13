KARNS CITY — In a battle of heavyweights, Karns City couldn’t land the last haymaker.
The Gremlins had first-and-goal at the Ridgway 9 with a minute remaining, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete in a 19-13 loss to the Elkers at Diehl Stadium Friday night.
“If you came here tonight,” said Ridgway coach Mark Heindl, “you got your money’s worth.”
If you’re Heindl, you also got a rapid pulse.
After pounding Clarion 42-0 last week, Ridgway found things much tougher on the road at Karns City.
The Gremlins forced Ridgway (7-1) go three-and-out on its first two possessions before the Elkers finally drove for a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Jake Wickett.
Ridgway only ran one offensive play in the 12 minutes that followed.
But, Karns City could only get one score despite starting drives at the Elkers 21 and 23.
Anthony Kamenski scored on a quarterback sneak, but the extra point was missed and the Gremlins trailed 7-6.
On the short drive before the score, Karns City had a touchdown run called back by a holding penalty.
The Gremlins were called for six holding/block in the back/illegal blindside block penalties in the game.
“My gosh, that first half it was penalties,” said Karns City coach Joe Sherwin.
Ridgway wasn’t immune to the flag-fest, particularly in the second half leading 13-6.
The Elkers were called for 60 yards in penalties on one drive in the third quarter and faced a first-and-42 at one point.
They ended up getting a first down on Karns City’s second roughing-the-snapper call in the game.
But Ridgway wasn’t able to score.
At least not until an unlikely source galloped for one.
Quarterback Paul Gresco burst up the middle and raced 50 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Ridgway a 19-6 lead.
Gresco came into the game with just 47 yards rushing this season.
“They had some great schemes against us and it forced us to do things we haven’t had to do in the past,” Heindl said. “Credit to Paul and credit to our offensive line.”
Karns City answered back quickly when Kaden Scherer caught a slant from Anthony Kamenski and raced 65 yards for a touchdown on the Gremlins’ first offense play after the Gresco run.
Scherer, who also plays soccer for Karns City, had a huge game with two receptions for 99 yards and two interceptions.
His second pick came on a deflected pass in the end zone that killed a drive that could have put Ridgway up by two scores.
Scherer, who also plays soccer along with a few of his football teammates, has had a heavy workload lately.
“Those guys have had seven soccer games in the past 11 days along with two football games, so my gosh, those guys have to be worn out,” Sherwin said. “Kaden played a heck of a game.”
Scherer caught a 34-yard pass that kept the final Karns City drive alive.
Kamenski, who rushed 20 times for 78 yards, also had several big runs on the last drive, including a 24-yarder that set up the first-and-goal from the 9.
But, Ridgway’s defense stiffened as the Gremlins lost two yards before the fourth-down incomplete pass.
“Our kids rose to the occasion,” Heindl said.
Sherwin said his team did as well, going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in District 9.
“I believe they are playing the best football and we’re right there with them,” Sherwin said. “I told the guys we had an opportunity at the end of the game and that’s all you can ask for. We want to end on a high note here these last couple of games and see where we fall in the standings. I think we can be right there with them by the end.”
Heindl also likes where his team is right now.
“I do feel good about it,” he said. “But, we have to clean some stuff up. We’re looking forward to the challenge.
“My hat is off to Coach Sherwin and the Karns City Gremlins,” Heindl said. “They are a good football team and they came to play today.”
Ridgway travels to Brookville (7-1) Friday night in another huge Large School Division matchup — one that will determine who the division champ is.
A Ridgway victory gives the Elkers the title on a tiebreaker, while a Brookville win could give the Raiders or Clarion the crown depending on the Bobcats game at Brockway.