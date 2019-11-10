DuBOIS — Ridgway and Karns City went toe to toe for 48 minutes in the District 9 Class 2A semifinal game at Mansell Stadium Saturday afternoon as the Elkers held on for a 34-27 victory to reach their fourth straight title game.
The third case came midway through the third quarter as fifth-seed Karns City (8-4) got a 2-yard rushing score from quarterback Anthony Kamenski, who had a big day on the ground.
“My credit to Karns City, they came to play today and they are a physical football team and we got away with one here today,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “They made us a better football team today.”
The Gremlins then looked to pull off a fake on the extra point, as Kamenski lined up as the holder and took the snap looking to get to the near pylon.
Jake Wickett and Robert Briggs met Kamenski along the sideline at the line of scrimmage and forced him out of bounds as the top-seeded Elkers maintained a 21-20 lead at the 5:02 mark of the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Ridgway (10-1) faced a 2-and-11 from its own 44-yard line as Paul Gresco dropped back to pass and looked for his favorite target of the day in Matt Dush.
Gresco found Dush along the Elkers’ sideline as the senior got away from one defender with a stiff arm before making another miss with a spin move as he broke free for a 52-yard touchdown.
The duo connected seven times in the game as Dush finished with 165 yards receiving while Gresco went 18-of-22 passing for 329 yards and a pair of scores.
Gresco added the point after to give Ridgway a eight-point advantage with just over a minute to go in the third quarter.
The Gremlins looked to respond for the fourth time on the afternoon as their following drive took the action into the fourth quarter, as Kamesnki connected Kaden Scherer on a 26-yard pitch and catch to set Karns City up just outside of the red zone.
Kamenski, who carried the ball 27 times for 154 yards in the loss, was also 6-of-13 passing for 99 yards and a score with all six connections going to Scherer.
After the big completion, Kamenski powered his way to the end zone, breaking a trio of tackles for what appeared to be a 22-yard score.
Instead, the play was called back on a holding penalty in the backfield that allowed Kamenski to get around the right end as the Gremlins then faced a 1st-and-20 at the 32-yard line.
After three running plays, Karns City saw Kamenski’s pass to the end zone on fourth and long fall incomplete for a turnover on downs as the Elkers took over on their own 24.
Ridgway then went 76 yards on eight plays as a trio of big pass plays led to the score.
The first connection was between Gresco and Austin Green, as Green went deep down the middle and made a sprawling catch for a 34-yard gain on the second play of the drive.
After an illegal shift penalty and a short gain on the ground, Gresco found Green again, this time for a 20-yard connection to move the ball down to the Karns City 21-yard line.
The next three Elkers’ plays were all on the ground and netted seven yards as they faced a 4th-and-3 from the 14.
Gresco dropped back to pass and found Alex Bon in the end zone as Bon made a leaping grab for his first touchdown catch of the season to help give Ridgway its first two-score lead of the game.
The extra point was blocked as the Elkers found themselves with a 34-20 advantage with 4:04 left in the game.
The Gremlins then methodically worked their way down the field, going 59 yards on 11 plays with all of the yardage coming on the ground and a pair of penalties helping the drive along deep in Ridgway territory.
Luke Garing capped the drive with his second rushing score of the day from six yards out as a Owen Collwell extra point made it a 34-27 game with 1:37 to go as Karns City lined up for an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff.
Ridgway came away with the squibbed kick as a trio of short run plays forced the Gremlins to use their final two timeouts and brought Gabe Watts on for a punt with 43.1 seconds remaining.
After Kamesnki scrambled for 11 yards and was able to get out of bounds on the first play of the drive, the quarterback was blown up in the back field on the next play for a 12-yard loss on a sack as the Gremlins were forced to spike the ball and line up for one final play from their own 27.
Kamenski found Scherer for a 12-yard gain on the next play, but the receiver was unable to get out of bounds before time ran out as Ridgway secured the 34-27 victory.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Ridgway took the field for its second drive of the game early in the second quarter.
Wickett sparked the drive with a 13-yard run on the first play, as a pair of connections (25 and 17 yards) between Gresco and Dush set the Elkers up in Karns City territory.
Dush then found a hole along the left side of the line and outran the defense to the near pylon for a 25-yard touchdown for the game’s first score as a Gresco PAT made it 7-0 with 8:52 left in the first half.
The Gremlins responded with an eight-play, 67-yard drive with all the yardage coming on the ground as Garing finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge to tie the game.
Gresco continued his strong start in the passing game on the ensuing drive, as he connected with Bon for gains of 16 and 17 yards around a 16-yard pass to Wickett.
Wickett later found pay dirt from eight yards out on the ground to put the Elkers back in front with just over two minutes remaining in the half.
Karns City needed just six plays to go 66 yards and tie the game once again, as Kamenski found Scherer for a 22-yard pass play to start the drive and later hit the receiver on an impressive throw and catch in the near corner of the end zone for a 28-yard score 40.9 seconds before the half.
With time running out in the first half, the Elkers looked to swing the momentum with a score as Gresco connected with Wickett on a play from the 34 of Karns City.
Wickett looked to find the end zone, but was chopped down at the four as time ran out on the half with the score tied at 14.
Ridgway received the kickoff to start the second half, after the Gremlins won the opening coin toss and elected to receive, as five plays was all it took for it to retake the lead once again.
The big gainer was a 30-yard connection between Gresco and Dush on a slant, as Wickett later powered in from nine yards out for his second touchdown of the game.
Another run-filled drive by the Gremlins, this one going for 75 yards on 10 plays, was wrapped up by a 2-yard score from Kamenski as they appeared set to tie the game with 5:02 left in the third.
Instead, Karns City went for a fake on the extra point as Kamenski was tackled short of the end zone as Ridgway held the lead from there on out.
An injury on the Ridgway offensive line leading up to the game left senior center Connor Grazioli unable to play and sophomore Hunter Wall was thrown into the starting position.
“It not only says a lot about Hunter, but his teammates rallied around him big time today,” Heindl said. “For it to not only be his first varsity start, but also a district semifinal game.”
The Elkers will now take on second-seeded Clarion in search of their fourth straight D-9 title next Saturday at Mansell Stadium at 6 p.m.
The Bobcats defeated sixth-seeded Kane 27-13 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, as the game will be a rematch of an Oct. 4 contest which the Elkers won 42-0 at home.
“We know whoever we get after tonight, whether it’s Kane or Clarion, we know we’ll have our hands full,” Heindl said. “We’ve punched our ticket, we’ve earned our ticket and not a lot of people gave us a chance after the Kane game.”
“We’re excited and we’ve earned the right to be here and we’re gonna enjoy this one tonight.”