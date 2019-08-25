RIDGWAY — Sometimes all it takes is one big play to get a team going, as that can be said more so in the opening game of the season than any other.
For Ridgway that came in the form of a 31-yard rush by Jake Wickett on the first play of its fourth drive as it eventually finished the drive with a go-ahead score and never looked back on the way to a 42-6 victory over St. Marys Friday night.
In the early going the three-time defending District 9 champion Elkers did not look like themselves, as the Dutch offense broke a handful of big plays while the home side’s offense was unable to get anything going.
After receiving the opening kickoff, St. Marys sophomore quarterback Christian Coudreit dropped back and fired a pass to Bryce Walker for a 27-yard gain that put it on the plus side of the 50.
The drive quickly sputtered as the Dutch were forced to punt and Jacob Kline dropped the punt inside Ridgway’s 20 at the 15-yard line.
The first snap of the Elkers’ drive was nearly disastrous, as it sailed over the head of quarterback Paul Gresco, who eventually tracked the ball down and fell on it at his own 1-yard line.
Ridgway eventually went three-and-out and was forced to punt from inside its own 10, as St. Marys second drive of the game began in plus territory at the 42.
A 36-yard rush by Cain Pfoutz on the first play put the Dutch in a goal-to-go situation, as two plays later Kline powered his way up the middle for a 2-yard rushing score to give the Dutch the lead.
A pair of Ridgway players broke through the line and were able to block the extra-point attempt as St. Marys led 6-0 at the 7:06 mark of the opening quarter.
From that point both offenses struggled on their next few drives as the Dutch continued to lead by six near into the second quarter.
Then after a 10-yard punt return set Ridgway up just shy of the 50 on its fourth drive of the game, Wickett broke free on a 31-yard rush to set the Elkers up just outside of the red zone.
After a false start set up a 1st-and-15, Gresco dropped back and found Alex Bon along the near sideline for a 12-yard pitch and catch.
On the following play the Elkers used a bit of trickery, as Wickett took the initial handoff from Gresco, then handed off to Dush on a reverse as he snuck inside the far pylon for the go-ahead score.
After the Elker defense forced a three-and-out, the offense came back onto the field to start a drive at midfield with plenty of momentum.
Seven plays later, Gabe Watts took a carry up the gut and found pay dirt from eight yards out to give Ridgway a 14-6 lead.
After a second St. Marys drive in a row ended in a three-and-out the Ridgway offense got back to work on the Dutch 42-yard line.
A 23-yard pitch and catch between Gresco and Wickett later set up Dush’s second score of the game, as the senior took a pitch from Gresco and scored from eight yards out to give the Elkers a two-score lead with 2:19 left in the opening half.
St. Marys looked to respond with a quick drive to close out the half, as Coudreit hit Mitchell Reiter on a slant rout for a 14-yard gain to open the drive then on the following play he connected with Sean Lathrop for a 31-yard pitch and catch to put the Dutch at Ridgway’s 24-yard line.
A defensive holding penalty on the Elkers later gave the Dutchmen a 1st-and-10 at the 12-yard line.
After three short gains, the offense stayed on the field for a 4th-and-2 at the 4-yard line as the away side looked to get Ridgway to jump offside.
Instead, it was a St. Marys lineman who moved early as a false start penalty backed it up five yards.
Coudreit looked to connect with Justin Meyer in the end zone on the ensuing fourth down play, but Ben Briggs was there to break up the pass as Ridgway took the 21-6 lead into the half.
Coudreit finished the game 9-for-23 passing for 118 yards in his first game under center with the new-look Dutch offense.
“They showed a lot (of character), but credit to St. Marys over there and coach (Chris) Dworek, they came to play today and they put us in a lot of bad situations early,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said.
“Our kids year in and year out just find a way to battle back, control the trenches and to score 42 unanswered points in lieu of all the mistakes shows a lot about them.”
Heindl added that while he was pleased with his team’s play defensively, he gave credit to Coudreit for stepping into the offense as an underclassmen.
The third quarter was all Ridgway, as it needed just five plays to go 72 yards and score on the opening drive in just over two minutes.
The play included a 13-yard pass and catch from Gresco to Wickett, a 17-yard run by Wickett and a 15-yard run by Dush which set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gresco to Austin Green.
The Ridgway defense continued its strong play on the next drive, as the Dutchmen were forced to punt from their own 22-yard line.
Wickett took in the punt at midfield, made a couple tacklers miss and broke free down the near sideline for a 50-yard punt return score as Ridgway broke the game open 35-6 just 3:30 into the third quarter.
“We made them feel a little nervous there, just not long enough,” St. Marys first-year head coach Chris Dworek said. “That’s just something we’ve gotta work on, momentum is so powerful in high school football.”
“One of the things to learn is they (Ridgway) got whacked in the mouth and look how they reacted, we can easily do that, but that comes with experience.”
Along with the punt return for a score, Wickett finished the game with 77 yards on eight carries while also catching three passes for 50 yards.
The Elkers then used a ground-and-pound drive that started in the third quarter and lasted until the 5:38 mark of the fourth for the final score of the game.
The 14-play drive included 13 running plays, as the lone pass was a 14-yard connection between Gresco and Wickett, while Isaac Sidelinger finished the drive off with a 2-yard rushing score up the middle.
Gresco finished the game 10-for-12 passing for 88 yards and one score as Ridgway finished with a 269-171 edge in total yards.
Of that, 181 yards came on the ground for the Elkers, as along with Wickett’s 77 yards, Dush had 71 yards on eight carries and Watts added 53 yards on eight rushes.
“To be 1-0 to start the season off is a big burden to get off our backs and now we get set for Kane,” Heindl said.
Both team’s return to action Friday at 7 p.m., as Ridgway travels to Kane and St. Marys hosts Bradford.