RIDGWAY — Ridgway used a 28-point second quarter to pull away from visiting Brockway on its way to a 42-7 victory Friday night.
“As the year unfolded we knew what type we had and every week we’ve just got to continue to get better and fix a lot of our mistakes,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said.
“Slow start tonight and that’s a credit to Brockway, they switched some things around.” “Push come to shove our kids again when their kids are back against the wall they showed it tonight, 28 points in the second quarter says something about them.”
While the offense and special teams found the end zone, it was the Elkers’ defense that set up the four scoring opportunities.
After the Rovers had some success moving the ball in the opening quarter, Ridgway held the visitors to just 32 yards of total offense in the second quarter.
Brockway (0-5) took the opening kickoff and was able to pick up a pair of first downs and trek into Elker territory before the drive stalled and a turnover on downs set Ridgway up on its own 29-yard line.
Matt Dush, returning after missing last week’s win over Bradford, took the opening play nine yards on a jet sweep, before a false start backed the home side up.
A six-yard carry from Tyler Watts then moved the chains for Ridgway (4-1) as Paul Gresco dropped back to pass for the first time on the following play.
Gresco found a wide open Jake Wickett behind the Rovers’ secondary as the senior hauled in the pass and outran everyone to the end zone for the game’s first score.
Gresco converted the extra-point as the Elkers took a 7-0 lead at the 7:26 mark of the first quarter.
Brockway then saw its second drive stall once again in plus territory as a 33-yard punt from Lewis Painter pinned Ridgway back on its own 7-yard line.
An offsides penalty on the Rovers gave the offense some breathing room, as Brockway committed 10 turnovers on the night for a combined 85 yards.
After a couple short gains on the ground gave the Elkers a first down, another offside penalty moved them to their own 23 and also put an end to the opening quarter.
After an incompletion on second down, Gresco’s lone misfire in the game, Gabe Watts took the 3rd-and-5 handoff 11 yards for a first down, as the junior’s name was called on the following play too as he ripped off a 46-yard run down the far sideline to set Ridgway up on the edge of the red zone.
Tyler Watts then got the handoff on the next play and broke through an opening for a 20-yard score to give the Elkers a 14-0 lead just 1:14 into the second quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Rover quarterback Jon Wood connected with Ben Glasl for a 17-yard pitch and catch, but the Ridgway defense buckled down from there and forced another Painter punt.
This time Wickett was able to take in the punt and tear down the near sideline for a 43-yard return to set his team up on Brockway’s side of the 50.
After the team’s went back-and-forth on penalties, the third being a pass interference on the defense, Gresco connected with Austin Green on a pair of catches for 14 and eight yards, the second of which finding pay dirt to give the Elkers a 21-point advantage at the 6:50 mark of the quarter.
Ridgway’s defense kept the momentum rolling, forcing the Rovers into their first three-and-out of the game on the next drive, as Wickett dropped back to return another punt.
This time the senior would not be caught, as he avoided several would be tacklers on his way to a 58-yard punt return touchdown as the Elkers broke the game open at 28-0 with 4:57 to go in the first half.
A second consecutive Brockway three-and-out brought the home side’s offense back onto the field late in the half.
A 26-yard connection between Gresco and Wickett set the Elkers up deep inside Brockway territory, as two plays later Gabe Watts took a carry up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown just 50 seconds before the break.
The Rovers were able to work their way into Ridgway territory in the closing seconds of the half, but Wood was hit on the last play of the half and his pass fell harmlessly to the ground as the score remained 35-0 at the half.
“A team like Brockway, they’re scrappers, they’ve got some younger kids and there, but our kids know what’s at stake and they know what’s coming down the road and they realize there is no margin for error anymore,” Heindl said.
Wickett continued his stellar special teams performance on the kickoff to start the second half, taking the return 59 yards down the Ridgway sideline all the way to Brockway’s 28-yard line.
Six plays later Joshua Sorg took a 1-yard carry up the gut for the Elkers’ final score of the game to stretch the lead to 42 at the 8:06 mark of the third quarter.
Brockway’s lone scoring drive was set up when Owen Johnson fell on a loose ball after a fumbled snap by Ridgway early in the fourth quarter.
The Rovers then went on a nine-play scoring drive, the big play coming when Conner Ford broke off a 33-yard run, as Wood found Ford open in the end zone for a eight-yard score on 4th-and-5 to cap the drive.
“I was more pleased with the effort last week than this week, we’ve just gotta learn how to finish and learn that when things don’t go right to not go into a shell,” Brockway head coach Tom Weaver said.
“We get two or three good plays, then we jump off or a negative play or a one-yard gain and for some reason they think that’s terrible.”
Brockway hosts Bradford (0-5) Friday while Ridgway travels to Punxsutawney (0-5).