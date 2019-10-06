RIDGWAY — The highly anticipated District 9 League Large School Division showdown between Clarion and Ridgway never materialized Friday night as the Elkers rolled past the Bobcats, 42-0, before a spirited Homecoming crowd at Memorial Field.
Ridgway, which won the coin toss and took the ball, needed just four plays to open the scoring and never looked back. The Elkers found the end zone on their first four drives and six of their nine possessions in the game, with one of those non-scoring driving consisting of one kneel down before halftime.
The Elkers racked up 445 yards of total offense, 315 on the ground, in the statement victory. Ridgway now controls its own destiny in the hunt for a Large School Division title after Karns City beat Kane, 22-9.
Ridgway, Clarion and Brookville are all now 6-1 in the Large School Division, and the Elkers can capture the title with wins this coming week at Karns City (5-2) and in Week 8 at home against Brookville. All four schools are still in the hunt though, depending on the how the final couple weeks of the season play out.
As for Friday night, senior Jake Wickett powered the Elkers’ attack with 10 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Dush and Gabe Watts added 82 and 68 yards, respectively, with Watts also finding the end zone twice. Dush added four catches for 61 yards and a score.
On the other side of the ball, the Ridgway defense bent but never broke — making huge plays to end drives when necessary to hand the Bobcats, who came in averaging 46.5 points per game, their first loss of the season.
Clarion, playing without leading rusher Austin Newcomb, amassed 289 yards but turned the ball over on downs five different times in Ridgway territory. Clarion head coach Larry Wiser declined to address Newcomb’s absence following the game.
Clarion still ran for 186 yards without Newcomb, but the Elkers shut down the Bobcats passing game and Ethan Burford — the area’s leading receiver coming in with 20 catches for 711 yards (35.6 avg.) and 10 touchdowns,
Dush played defense for the first time this season and shadowed Burford most of the night in the secondary. He helped the Elkers limit Burford to just three grabs for 27 yards.
“I’m really proud of our kids right now,” said Ridgway coach Mark Heindl. “To come out tonight against a very good, well-coached Clarion team ... the 42 points doesn’t show the whole story of how hard our kids our kids worked. My hat’s off to Larry Wiser, though. I know his kids will rebound and we’ll probably see them down the road. With or without Newcomb, Clarion is a very good football team.
“We’ve been waiting for this game (since loss to Kane), and we’ve been blessed. We’ve taken it one game at a time and have been pretty healthy. We got goal line stand down there after we scored, then to drive the length of the field 95 yards to put more points on the board was big.
“It was bend but don’t break (on defense) tonight, and there were times we could have (broke). We shut them out and put a goose egg on the board says a lot our kids and their work ethic. We did a couple different things (on defense) tonight to give them some different look, and Matt (Dush) did a great job on some great receivers.”
Ridgway opened the night with a bang as Dush ripped off a 69-yard run on the second play of the game. He nearly went the distance on the play but was dragged down by a Bobcat defender at the 2-yard line. Watts powered in the from the 1 two plays later, and the first of six Paul Gresco extra points made it 7-0 just 1:09 into the game.
Clarion tried to answer right back, driving from its own 35 down the the Ridgway 5 on seven plays. Cutter Boggess made a nice one-handed, running catch for 29 yards to put the Bobcats in Elker territory, while Colton Zacherl ran for five yards on a fourth-and-1 play at the Ridgway 23.
A 13-yard run by Boggess made it first-and-goal at the 5. Clarion appeared to score two plays later when Kyle Bottaro powered in the from the 1, but the Bobcats were called for an illegal shift negating the score.
Bottaro then couldn’t hang on to a catch in the end zone on second down, while the Elker defense stuffed Zacherl for no gain on third down from the six. Clarion quarterback Cal German then went to his main target on fourth down, but Ridgway’s Joshua Sorg knocked the pass out of Burford’s hands in the end zone as the Bobcats came up empty after the penalty.
Ridgway then set the tone for the rest of the night as it marched 94 yards on 12 plays to take a 14-0 lead on a one-yard TD plunge by Gresco on the first play of the second quarter.
The drive almost was derailed before it started when Gresco fumbled on a first-down run, but lineman Robert Briggs pounced on the lose ball. It was one of three Ridgway fumbles in the game, all of which were recovered by the Elkers in a game that featured no turnovers.
Wickett and Watts then helped run the Elkers down the field, with Dush hauling in a key 23-yard catch on third-and-10 near midfield to extend the drive. Gresco’s short TD run eventually finished things off.
Clarion once again tried to counter, using a big 42-yard run by Zacherl to get into Ridgway territory at the 35. The Elkers D stood tall again, as a fourth down pass by German went just over the outstretched arms of Boggess on fourth-and-3. German finished just 8 of 21 passing for 106 yards.
Ridgway went for the jugular on the ensuing play as Gresco hit Austin Green down the seam for 37 yards. Gresco was 8 of 10 passing for 130 yards.
Watts did the rest as four straight runs by the junior had the Elkers back in the end zone. Watts capped things with a 4-yard QB draw where he dove over a small group of players with the ball outstretched to score with 6:44 left in the first half.
Ridgway’s defense then forced a three-and-out, while its offense made it four touchdowns in four possessions with a quick 4-play, 60-yard scoring drive.
Wickett broke free for 21 yards on the second play, while the Elkers recovered their own fumble on the ensuing play. That recovery proved key, as Gresco went to the air on the next play and hit Dush on the run down for a 34-yard touchdown.
Clarion made one final threat in the half, getting a 31-yard catch by Boggess to get to the Elker 30. However, the Ridgway defense once again came up big and forced three straight incompletion, with Wickett knocking a pass away from Burford on fourth down to end the drive on downs and maintain the Elkers’ 28-0 halftime lead.
The second half brought more of the same as Clarion was forced to punt on the opening possession before watching Ridgway need just two plays to make it 35-0. Green hauled in a 29-yard catch on the first play, then Wickett rumbled 30 yards to paydirt to invoke the mercy rule less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Clarion responded with its best drive of the second half, marching from its own 22 down to the Elker 20. But, it proved to be another empty possession as Damon Kelley dropped Zacherl for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-3 to help preserve the shutout. Zacherl finished with 110 yards on 18 carries, while Boggess had 10 totes for 81 yards.
The Bobcats forced Ridgway’s lone punt on the ensuing possession, but Clarion’s offense couldn’t move the ball as the game moved into the fourth quarter.
Ridgway got the ball back at its own 25 and punctuated its dominant Homecoming victory with one last 75-yard scoring march that lasted seven plays.
Wicket had four carries for 60 yards on the drive, capping it with a 19-yard TD run where he dove to get the ball to the pylon while bring tackled.
“Ridgway took it to us from the start,” said Clarion coach Larry Wiser. “I give them (Elkers) a lot of credit, but why we were flat and sour, I have no idea. I’ve been in this for 40-some years, and i still sometimes never know what happens there. Were we flat or they that great. Hopefully, we’ll get an opportunity to see each other again and find out down the line.
“They had two or three times were the ball was on the ground and we just never got it. And that No. 4 (Dush), he did a nice job covering Ethan (Burford) tonight. Obviously, there are some things we need to work on there.”
Clarion looks to rebound Friday night when the Bobcats host Bradford (1-6).