DuBOIS — The overall success of the girls basketball teams in the Tri-County Area in recent seasons hasn’t been what it was in the past.

But, that doesn’t mean the 2017-18 season wasn’t filled with its share of thrilling moments and games or devoid of headline performances both at the team and individual levels.

For the second year in a row, just four of the 12 area teams finished with a winning record, and only two of those schools — DuBois (15-8) and Elk County Catholic (16-12) — repeated that accomplishment. They were joined in that feat this year by Brookville (19-6) and Ridgway (12-11).

Brookville and ECC also reached the PIAA playoffs, which was something no area teams did a year ago — the first year in recent memory where no local team competed in states.

DuBois’ 15 wins was the program’s most since the Lady Beavers went 20-5 in the 1989-90 season. Ridgway joined DuBois as having one of those “historic” type seasons as the Lady Elkers (12-11) qualified for the District 9 playoffs for the first time since 2004.

However, the big story of the year team-wise was Brookville (19-6), as a young Lady Raider squad put together an impressive season — one that many likely didn’t see coming.

Brookville finished just 6-16 a year ago and entered this year with a very young roster — a senior-less one that eventually saw seven sophomores and a couple juniors be a part of head coach Mark Powell’s main rotation.

All that young group did was spur a 13-win improvement — an improbable turnaround that saw the Lady Raiders capture the District 9 Class 3A championship and their first since state playoff victory in 33 years.

Brookville beat four-time defending champ Karns City to claim that D-9 crown — a victory that was career win No. 200 for Powell, who is now 201-188 in 16 seasons.

The Lady Raiders then beat D-10 runner-up Northwestern, 53-46, for the program’s first state triumph since a 45-36 win against Conemaugh Valley in 1985. Powell was in eighth grade at the time of that victory.

Given Powell’s role in guiding the Lady Raiders to their magical season, it should come as no surprise that he has been named Tri-Couny Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year.

It marks the second time Powell has won the award, with the first coming back in 2011.

When it came to the race for the TCS/CE Player of the Year Award, a handful of area players had their hat in the ring.

And in the end, it was Ridgway senior Emily Fullem who emerged with the top honor. She is the first Lady Elker to ever win the honor.

Fullem put together a strong and consistent season, one in which she posted 20 double-doubles in 22 games — including 15 straight games at one point — in leading Ridgway to its best season in 14 years.

She led the Tri-County Area in points with 469 and her 20.4 points per game average ranked her fourth overall in District 9. She also averaged 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game.

Fullem, a First-Team All-Star last year, finished her career with 1,307 points (6th in school history) and more than 1,000 career rebounds.

Here is a look at the rest of the TCS/CE All-Stars:

First Team

Ashley Hallowell, Sr., DuBois: The reigning TCS/CE Player of the Year entering the season, Hallowell put together another strong year as she helped lead the Lady Beavers their most wins in 28 years. She scored 303 points (13.2 ppg) and pulled down 270 rebounds (11.7 rpg).

Marcy Schindler, Soph., Brookville: Schindler enjoyed a standout sophomore season while spearheading the Lady Raiders huge turnaround this season. She averaged 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and led the team in each of those categories except steals.

Cassidy King, Jr., Johnsonburg: A Second-team selection last year, King stepped up her game even more as a junior to become one of the top guards not only in the area, but the district. She scored 391 points, which her 17.0 scoring average ranking 11th in the district. She had 147 rebounds (6.4 rpg), 79 assists (3.4 apg) and 98 steals (4.3 spg).

Taylor Newton, Jr., Elk County Catholic: Newton was the main cog in helping get the Lady Crusaders back to the state playoffs this season. She scored 396 points (14.1 ppg) this season while also averaging 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game.

Leah Lindemuth, Sr., Brockway: Lindemuth is the only three-time, First Team selection on this year’s TCS/CE All-Stars. She averaged a double-double on the season, scoring 306 points (13.3 avg.) while pulling down 258 rebounds (11.2 avg.). She also lead the team in assists (76) and was second in steals (75). She finished her career third on the Lady Rovers’ all-time scoring list with 1,090 points.

Second Team

Chelsea DeSalve, Jr., DuBois: DeSalve, a First Team pick a year ago, once again gave DuBois a nice inside-outside threat along with Hallowell. The junior guard scored 283 points (12.3 ppg) while playing a key role on the defensive end when the Lady Beavers used their press.

Kaitlyn Morelli, Sr., Brockway: Morelli led Brockway in scoring (320 points, 13.9 avg.) and steals (102, 4.4 avg.) and was second in rebounds (168, 7.1 avg.) and third in assists (55, 2.4 avg.).

Madi Weber, Jr., Curwensville: Weber put together an impressive junior campaign that saw her score 383 points, with her 17.4 scoring average ranking 10th in the district. She averaged 22.2 ppg in the second half of the season while scoring 27 or more points in four of her lat seven games. She enters her senior year with 846 points.

Wendy Beveridge, Jr, Clarion: A do-everything type guard for the Lady Cats, Beveridge scored 315 points (13.7 ppg) this season.

Morgan Johnson, Soph., Brookville: Another key piece to Brookville’s state playoff run, Johnson was the Lady Raiders’ second-leading scorer with 244 points (9.8 ppg). She led the team in 3-point shooting (23 of 57, 40%) while also averging 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals a game.

Honorable

Mentions

Brookville: Madison Johnson, Soph.

Clarion: Kait Constantino, Soph.

DuBois Central Catholic: Ashley Wruble, Jr.; Shayleigh Gulvas, Soph.

Elk County Catholic: Josie Smith, Sr.

Johnsonburg: Rylee Casilio, Jr.

Redbank Valley: Tara Hinderliter, Soph.; Lexi Holt, Sr.

Ridgway: Casey Woodford, Jr.;

St. Marys: Kayle Muccio, Soph.; Bekka Bauer, Sr.; Megan Quesenberry, Soph.

