ST. MARYS — Ridgway closed out regulation on a 10-0 run to send the game into overtime, where the Elkers used a pair of big three-pointers from Daunte Allegretto to secure a 45-43 victory over Elk County Catholic in the AML title game Saturday night at St. Marys.
After a three-pointer by Alex Breindel gave the Crusaders their largest lead of the night at 32-22 with 6:15 left to play, the Elkers responded by holding ECC (23-1) scoreless the remainder of regulation to hand them their first loss of the year.
Parker Rohr got the run started with a bucket at the 5:56 mark, then after a Crusaders air ball on the other end, Matt Dush added a score on the inside to cut the deficit to six with 3:45 remaining.
Ridgway then used a double team to force a Crusaders turnover, as they followed that up with a three-pointer from Jake Reynolds to trim ECC’s lead to 32-29 with 2:03 left to play.
Will Thompson went 1 of 2 at the line with just over a minute left to play to get the Elkers within two.
Ridgway was forced to foul on the ensuing possession, as Regis Wortman was unable to connect on the front end of a one-and-one and the Elkers took over on a Reynolds rebound.
Reynolds was then fouled on a shot on the inside off a dish from Allegretto with 11.4 seconds left, as he calmly hit both free throws to tie the game at 32.
Wortman drove to the bucket in the closing seconds for the Crusaders, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim and out, as Thompson grabbed a rebound and Ridgway called timeout with 2.3 seconds left in regulation.
The Elkers tried a long pass on the ensuing inbounds play, but the ball was knocked away as the game headed into overtime.
Thompson won the tip-off to get overtime started as Allegretto tracked down the loose ball and got the scoring started in the extra period by draining a contested jumper at the free-throw line.
The bucket gave the Elkers their first lead of the night, as they never led in regulation.
Breindel responded with his sixth three pointer of the night on the other end to put the Crusaders back in front.
Allegretto then came down and hit a three-pointer for Ridgway, before Wortman finished off a three-point play on the other end to put ECC in front 38-35 with 1:16 left in overtime.
Allegretto responded by hitting another three on the other end with 46 seconds left, as all three of his made field goals and eight of his nine points came in the extra period.
The Crusaders then looked to score on a fast break on the other end, but saw an arrant pass sail out the end line as the Elkers took over possession with the two point lead.
After Dush stretched Ridgway’s lead to three with a free throw, Breindel hit a pair of free throws for ECC with 20.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.
After Reynolds hit a pair of foul shots to push the lead back to three, defensive pressure by the Elkers forced an ECC turnover as they were forced to foul Zack Zameroski.
Zameroski was unable to hit the front end of a one-and-one with 7.1 seconds left as the Crusaders looked to have a chance to tie the game with a three.
However, it was Thompson who outworked a pair of ECC players to grab the offensive rebound and draw another foul.
Thompson went 2 of 2 at the line to close out the victory with 5.1 seconds left, as Carter Lindemuth drained a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Crusaders to bring the final score to 45-43.
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, as ECC opened the game on a 5-0 run over the first 3:40, before Dush got the Elkers on the board at the 3:55 mark of the first.
Thompson added a bucket in the closing seconds for Ridgway, as the Crusaders led 5-4 after the opening frame.
In the second quarter, Breindel hit a pair of big three-pointers, while Brady Schneider added a trey to help ECC maintain its lead.
Breindel closed out the night with a game-high 20 points on six made threes, while Wortman added 15 points for the Crusaders.
Wortman scored on a put-back off his own miss just before the buzzer to send ECC into the half with a 16-13 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Crusaders closed the frame out with a 8-2 run to take a 29-20 lead into the fourth.
After Thompson got the scoring started in the fourth, Breindel responded with a three to give ECC its first double-digit lead of the night.
Thompson finished with 11 points for the Elkers, while Dush scored a team-high 12 and Allegretto added nine points, eight coming in overtime.
That turned out to be the Crusaders’ final points in regulation, as Ridgway closed out the fourth quarter on the 10-0 run to force overtime on its way to the thrilling win.
Ridgway will face Clarion in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs Tuesday at Brookville at 7:30 p.m..
Elk County faces Austin in the quarterfinals of the D-9 Class A playoffs Thursday at St. Marys at 7:30 p.m.
