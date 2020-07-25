The 2020 Federation League championship series between DuBois and Brookville which is set to get underway with Game 1 today will be a matchup of the two most recent league champions.
The Grays are the defending champs after a surprising playoff after finishing last in the regular season standings to earn the No. 5 seed.
Brookville then swept Rossiter in a best-of-three play-in series, before knocking out top-seed DuBois in seven games and finishing off the run with a sweep of Pulaski in the final.
The year prior saw the Rockets come away with the title, as they defeated Pulaski in five games to reach the final where they won back-to-back games to come away with a 4-2 series win over Sykesville.
The win for the Grays snapped a 10-year title draught, as their previous crown came in 2009, while DuBois’ win in the finals was its first since 2011.
Since 1992, Brookville and DuBois are tied for the most titles in the Federation League with nine, as the team with the next most crowns is Sykesville with five, as they came in five consecutive years from 2012-2016.
The other titles for the Grays, along with 2019 and 2009, came in 1992, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2008.
For DuBois, its seven championships during that stretch prior to 2018 were in 1994 and 2005 as the Rockets also went back-to-back on three occasions, 1999 and 2000, 2002 and 2003 and then again in 2010 and 2011.
This season will mark the fourth time since 1992 that the teams have met for the title, as Brookville won two of the previous three matchups.
The Grays defeated DuBois in six games in 1992 and secured a series sweep for the title in 2006, while the Rockets defeated Brookville in seven games for their 2003 crown.
For the top-seeded Rockets, this year’s playoff journey included a sweep of Kuntz Motor Company before eliminating Rossiter in four games, while the Grays, the third seed in the playoffs, reached the finals with a two-game sweep of Spike Island before defeating Pulaski in five games in the semifinals.
DuBois, which finished the season 12-1-1, swept the two-game regular season series with the Grays in a pair of games played at McKinley Field.
The teams met for the first time in each sides’ fourth game of the regular season back on June 14 as the Rockets came away with a narrow 2-1 win to stay undefeated at the time.
In that matchup, DuBois broke a scoreless tie with one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings before the Grays got on the board with their lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
An unearned run proved to be the difference in a game in which Brookville held a 6-5 edge in hits, as Garrett Brown scored from second on an infield error in the fifth inning for the eventual game-winning run.
The Grays put the tying run at second base in the seventh inning before coming up short in the one-run loss.
The teams met again July 9, as the teams were forced to head back to Brookville due to field availability in DuBois, as the Rockets played as the home team at McKinley Field.
DuBois came away with a 9-2 win in both teams’ regulars season finale to lock up the top seed for the playoffs.
All nine of the Rockets’ runs came in the first inning as their first 12 batters of the game reached base on five hits, five walks, a hit batter and an error.
Game 1 will be played today at 5 p.m. at Showers Field before the series shifts to Brookville’s McKinley Field Sunday for Game 2, also set for 5 p.m.
Past Federation League champions:
2019-Brookville Grays def. Pulaski Generals, 4-0
2018-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senatos, 4-2
2017-Rossiter Miners def. Brookville Grays, 4-1
2016-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2015-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2014-Sykesville Senators def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2013-Sykesville Senators def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2012-Sykesville Senators def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2011-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2010-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2009-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-0
2008-Brookville Grays def. St. Marys Hayshakers, 4-2
2007-St. Marys Hayshakers def. Punxsutawney Sandflies, 4-1
2006-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-0
2005-DuBois Rockets def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2004-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-1
2003-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-3
2002-DuBois (Hibbert Heating and Cooling) Rockets def. Clearfield Dinger’s, 4-0
2001-Brookville Grays def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
2000-DuBois Rockets def. Sykesville Senators, 4-0
1999-DuBois Rockets def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-1
1998-Buster’s Brewers def. Rossiter Miners, 4-3
1997-Brookville Grays def. Buster’s Brewers, 4-2
1996-Brookville Grays def. Big Run Brewers, 4-0
1995-Buster’s Brewers def. Brookville Grays, 4-0
1994-DuBois Rockets def. Brookville Grays, 4-2
1993-Rossiter Miners def. Buster’s Brewers
1992-Brookville Grays def. DuBois Rockets, 4-2