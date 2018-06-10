BROCKWAY — More than two-dozen players from the Tri-County Area will take part in the third annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game, which pits the AML All-Stars vs. the KSAC All-Stars in Brockway June 29.

The local contingent includes Brockway’s Noah Vokes, Pierce Yahner, Alan Weible and Dylan LeCates; Curwensville’s Nick Stewart and Josh Terry; St. Marys’ Tim Beimel and Carter Julian; Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald, Max Cowan, Drew Kilhoffer, Johnny Mitchell and Jacob Zimmerman’ Elk County Catholic’s Brandon Reed; Brookville’s Brandon McGranor, Tyler Park and Tyler Cook; Clarion’s Zak Bauer, Spencer Miller, Colton Rapp, Colt Stimmell, Sterling Conner and Jacob Selker; Clarion-Limestone’s Kyle Kerle and Brenden Makray and Redbank Valley’s Logan Minich and Brock Barrett.

The teams consist of graduated seniors from the Class of 2018 who were nominated and selected by the respective leagues’ head coaches.

The AML includes Bradford, Brockway, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Ridgway, Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield and Smethport. The KSAC is made up of Brookville, Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, St Marys, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley.

Nick LaBella, who coached Otto-Eldred to an AML North title and berth in the league championship game, will coach the AML team while Scott Park of Brookville, who led the Raiders to a 9-2 mark, will lead the KSAC squad.

The AML boasts eight all-staters: John Eakin of Bradford; Nick Stewart and Josh Terry of Curwensville; Reed Williams, Erik DeLong and Ray Maze of Kane, and Neil MacDonald and Johnny Mitchell of Ridgway. The KSAC’s all-staters are Spencer Miller and Zak Bauer of Clarion, Kyle Kerle and Brenden Makray of Clarion-Limestone and Logan Minich of Redbank Valley.

The AML won last year’s contest, 38-10, and prevailed in the inaugural game in 2016, 27-20.

The Frank Varischetti Foundation, with support from the Brockway Gridiron Association and the Brockway Area School District, is hosting the event. In addition to showcasing the best football talent in District 9, scholarships will be awarded by Game Sponsors to several players at halftime.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 29, and coincides with Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The rosters for this year’s game include:

AML

Bradford: John Eakin, Isaac Gralak; Brockway: Alan Weible, Noah Vokes, Pierce Yahner, Dylan LeCates; Cameron County: Devin Palumbo; Coudersport: Jared Green; Curwensville: Nick Stewart, Josh Terry; Elk County Catholic: Brandon Reed; Kane: Erik DeLong, Reed Williams, Ange Costanzo, Ray Maze, Anthony Smith, Tyler Snyder; Otto-Eldred: Sawyer Drummond, Dylan Close, Jordan Sherwood; Port Allegany: Treyton Stiles, Jacob Kallenborn; Ridgway: Neil MacDonald, Max Cowan, Jake Zimmerman, Drew Kilhoffer, Johnny Mitchell; Sheffield: Cale Albaugh; Smethport: Matthew Stratton, Brayden Southard.

KSAC

Brookville: Tyler Park, Brandon McGranor, Tyler Cook; Clarion: Spencer Miller, Colton Rapp, Zak Bauer, Colt Stimmell, Sterling Conner, Jacob Selker; Clarion-Limestone: Kyle Kerle, Brenden Makray; Karns City: Dalton Beham, Sebastian Troutman, Blaine Wilson, Clay Garing; Moniteau: Emmanuel McLean, Steven Fawcett; Punxsutawney: Triston Bair, Levi Molinari, Alexander Neal, Carl Medsger; Redbank Valley: Logan Minich, Brock Barrett; St. Marys: Tim Beimel, Carter Julian; Union/AC Valley: Jeffrey Ginn, Greg Duncan, Nate Redding, Austin Kriebel and Brendon Price.