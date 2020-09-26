BROCKWAY — Brockway was unable to capitalize on its scoring opportunities as it suffered a 28-0 loss to visiting Keystone on Senior Night at Frank Varischetti Field Friday.
The Rovers defense and special teams set the offense up twice in the opening quarter in a scoreless game, but the offense was unable to convert either time.
Then, in the second half, Brockway drove inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line on two separate occasions, coming up empty on both drives.
Brockway (0-3) won the pre-game coin toss and elected to defer, as Keystone’s opening drive showed promise before a fumble set the Rovers up for their first drive of the night on their own 39-yard line.
After picking up one first down, the home side’s drive stalled near midfield as it was forced to punt, but the defense came up big and forced a three-and-out.
On the ensuing punt, Austin Schmader broke through the line and came up with a block, setting the offense up in plus territory at the 42.
The second play of the drive saw Conner Ford connect with Schmader deep down field for a 20-yard gain, moving the ball into the red zone.
Brockway then stalled, as its next three plays netted minus-11 yards before Lewis Painter’s 46-yard field goal attempt was off the mark.
The game remained scoreless into the late portions of the second quarter before Keystone got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown run by Nick Weaver with 4:23 left in the first half.
Weaver’s score was set up by a crucial penalty, as the Panthers were set to face a 3rd-and-8 from the 28, but a personal foul after a play gave Keystone a first down at the 14-yard line.
After a Brockway three-and-out, the visitors’ offense continued to roll as they started a drive just shy of midfield at their own 47-yard line.
Six plays later, on a 3rd-and-10, Bret Wingard dropped back to pass and found Wingard on a slant route over the middle for a 41-yard score with 53.5 seconds left in the opening half to push the lead to 14-0.
The Rovers looked to respond and swing the momentum heading into the half as they worked their way into Keystone territory at the 39-yard line with 4.4 seconds remaining.
Ford then dropped back to pass, looking for a receiver on the near side, but Keenan Heeter jumped in front of the pass, taking it 56-yards the other way for a score with no time on the clock.
The extra-point gave the Panthers a 21-0 lead as they carried the momentum into the half.
Brockway fought back in the second half, using a lengthy drive to start the third quarter to get deep in Keystone territory.
The drive did however see Ford go down with an injury on a 4-yard carry, as the senior quarterback did not return to the game.
Freshman Andrew Brubaker stepped in behind center, as his 32-yard connection with Ben Glasl put the Rovers at the 3-yard line.
Brockway was unable to punch the ball into the end zone, as its next four plays totaled minus-2 yards and led to a turnover on downs.
The score remained 21-0 into the fourth quarter as the Rovers looked to capitalize on an interception by Glasl early in the quarter.
Brockway found itself in the red zone for the third time on the night thanks to a 34-yard pass from Brubaker to Tanner Morelli on 4th-and-10.
The Rovers fifth play of the drive in the red zone would see Brubaker’s 4th-and-6 pass intercepted in the end zone as the Panthers’ defense shut the door once again.
Another Brockway turnover on a fumble set up Keystone’s final score of the game, as a 1-play drive saw Taylar Altman score on the ground from 15 yards out with 1:53 left in the game to bring the final score to 28-0.
Brockway is back in action Oct. 9 as it hosts Curwensville, as the Rovers were set to host Sheffield Friday, but the game has ben cancelled with the Wolverines cancelling their season and forming a co-op with Warren.
KEYSTONE 28,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Quarters
Keystone;0;21;0;7;—;28
Brockway;0;0;0;0;—;0
Second Quarter
K—Nick Weaver 14 run (Koby Buzard kick), 4:23
K—Nick Weaver 41 pass from Bret Wingard (Koby Buzard kick), 0:53
K—Keenan Heeter 56 interception return (Koby Buzard kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
K—Taylar Altman 15 run (Koby Buzard kick), 1:53
___
;K;B
First downs;7;10
Rushes-yards;30-156;29-73
Comp-Att-Int;5-12-1;8-26;2
Passing Yards;73;126
Total Plays-Yards;42-229;55-199
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-2
Punts;4-40.3;4-27.5
Penalties-Yards;10-90;7-64
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Keystone—Keenan Heeter 2-27, Logan Sell 2-10, Nick Weaver 11-81, Bret Wingard 4-0, Caleb Nellis 2-6, Taylar Altman 8-29, Peyton Means 1-3.
Brockway—Conner Ryckman 7-28, Conner Ford 6-11, Ezra Swanson 12-30, Andrew Brubaker 1-(-3), Loren Way 3-7.
PASSING
Keystone—Bret Wingard 5-of-12, 73 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
Brockway—Conner Ford 6-of-13, 63 yds., 1 Int.; Andrew Brubaker 2-of-13, 66 yds., 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Keystone—Caleb Nellis 1-7, Keenan Heeter 2-30, Nick Weaver 1-41, Logan Sell 1-(-5).
Brockway—Matthew Brubaker 1-6, Austin Schmader 3-42, Ben Glasl 3-45, Tanner Morelli 1-34.
INTERCEPTIONS
Keystone—Keenan Heeter, Steven Shetler.
Brockway—Ben Glasl.