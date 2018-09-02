BROCKWAY — Special teams are often a forgotten area in football, but they ultimately decided Friday’s matchup between Brockway and Brookville as the host Rovers dominated the aspect in a 28-25 victory to win the inaugural Route 28 Trophy Game at Frank Varischetti Field.

Brockway junior Jon Wood had kickoff returns of 96 and 89 yards for touchdowns — one in each half — while senior Zane Puhala was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points in the three-point victory.

Wood also made an impact in the ground game,,as he and senior Tyler Serafini combined for 232 of the Rovers’ 268 rushing yards. Wood had 12 carries for 112 yards — including a 62-yard touchdown run — while Serafini ran for 120 yards on 24 attempts.

Conversely, Brookville missed two extra points and also failed on a two-point conversion try while putting up a game effort despite missing two of its top playmakers. The Raiders were without injured all-state receiver Bryan Dworek for the second straight game to open the season, while standout sophomore quarterback Jack Krug was lost to an apparent shoulder injury less than four minutes into the game.

Freshman Tate Lindemuth stepped in for Krug, and once he settled in, completed 15 of 28 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns — all to senior Cabe Park. However, Lindemuth also threw two interceptions — the second of which was corralled by Ben Glasl in the final two minutes to help seal the Rovers’ three-point victory.

The win, coupled with the Rovers’ come-from-behind victory at Karns City in Week 0, has Brockway tied with Clarion and Ridgway at 2-0 in the District 9 League Big School Division.

“That was a big win for us,” said Brockway coach Tom Weaver. “We played physical again, and that’s why we’re winning football games. But, we’re still making some mistakes we shouldn’t be. I know it’s only the second game, but we’re a pretty experienced team and we should be doing better in crucial situations.

“We move the ball nice, then we get down where it counts and we start making mistakes, and we need to get rid of that. Otherwise, it’s going to cost us. Brookville was much better on defense this week though, and when they matched us physically, it was a dogfight there at the end.

“We had a lot of young guys step up for us tonight though, and special teams — how about that. When they kicked that second one to him (Wood), I thought what are you doing kicking it to him. He’s just one of the weapons we have though.

Brockway won the pregame coin flip and deferred to the second half, and Brookville wasted little time driving down the field to grab the early lead.

Krug ripped off an 18-yard run on the first play of the game, then hit Kyle MacBeth for 10 yards and another first down. Park hauled in an 18-yard catch three plays later on third-and-4 at the Rover 36, while a roughing the passer penalty helped move the ball down to the 9-yard line.

Krug found Addison Singleton wide open the end zone on the ensuing play to make it 6-0 just 2:02 into the game. A false start penalty moved the Raiders’ extra point back five yards though, and Donavan Hoffman pushed the kick wide right.

Brockway promptly answered the Raiders’ score as Wood returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Puhala’s PAT put the Rovers up for good at 7-6.

Brookville tried to counter on its next possession.

Krug hit Ian Thrush for 31 yards on the first play, with another roughing the passer penalty adding to the big gain to put the Raiders at the Rover 33. However, Garrett McClintick dropped Krug for a 4-yard loss with a big hit on the ensuing play. Krug then threw an incompletion before not returning to the game following a Raiders timeout prior to a third-and-14 play.

Lindemuth came on and went the rest of the way at QB for Brookville.

He threw an incompletion on his first play before a 32-yard punt by Nathan Taylor pinned Brockway at its own 5.

An 18-yard rumble by Serafini promptly gave the Rovers some breathing room, while a 24-yard catch by McClintick on third-and-10 put Brockway near midfield. Serafini then went for eight more yards, while a 10-yard run by QB Peter Downer put Brockway at the Raiders’ 35.

Brockway got as close as the 25 before Nick Keth picked off Downer to end the Rovers’ drive.

The Rovers got the ball back two plays later when Josh Solnosky intercepted a Lindemuth pass at the Raider 41. The teams then traded punts, with Brockway coming away with the ball at its own 32 late in the opening quarter.

Serafini went for 10 yards on first down, but a holding penalty on the next play put Brockway into a first-and-17 hole.

Downer ran for three yards on the final play of the quarter, then Wood ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter. Puhala’s PAT made it 14-6.

The teams again traded punts before Brookville put together an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive after coming out with a “bigger” offensive package feature running backs Tucker Wolfe and Cole LaBenne.

Wolfe had five carries for 34 yards on the drive, while Park had a key 12-yard catch near midfield before capping the drive with a 15-yard scoring grab in the back corner of the end zone — the first varsity touchdown pass for Lindemuth — with 6:33 left in the half. Hoffman’s extra point was though, as the Raiders trailed 14-12.

Park finished with 10 catches for 196 yards and three scores.

Brockway answered right back with a 10-play, 63-yard touchdown drive of its own.

Serafini got things started with a 12-yard run and later had a huge 8-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the Rover 42 to extend the drive. Wood added a 19-yard jaunt, while Downer broke free for 10 yards.

Downer ultimately punctuated the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak with 1:33 on the clock. Puhala’s kick made it 21-12 — a lead Brockway took into the break.

Wood opened the third quarter with a bang, as he returned the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Puhala’s kick gave the Rovers a 28-12 lead just 16 seconds into the half.

“After the first one, he (kicker) was not suppose to kick to 31 (Wood) the rest of the night and squib it,” said Raiders coach Scott Park. “So, I don’t know what happened in second half there. You take one or both of those away, and we win the game. That’s a mental error and we have to correct that.”

Brookville answered right back with a quick seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.

Wolfe ripped off runs of 11, 29, and 7 yards to open the drive before rumbling 13 yards on third-and-9 at the Rovers’ 42. Brookville then used a little play action,with Lindemuth hitting Park for a 29-yard TD on the ensuing play.

Brockway stuffed the Raiders’ two-point try to maintain a 10-point lead (28-18) with 8:44 left to play.

The scoring slowed considerably from there, as the defenses started to make some key plays over the final 20 minutes.

Brookville got within a score early in the fourth when Lindemuth hit Park on a 81-yard scoring strike. Hoffman’s extra point made it a three-point game (28-25) with 10:06 remaining. The huge play came on the heels of Downer coming up a yard short of the first down stick on a scramble on fourth-and-10.

Brockway looked to put the game away on the ensuing possession, driving down to the Raider 13. However, a holding penalty pushed the Rovers back before Brookville’s Colby Whitehill recovered a fumble on a bad shotgun snap.

Brookville couldn’t capitalize though, as Glasl picked off Lindemuth with just under two minutes to go.

The Raiders got the ball back with 23 seconds left, but Park was tackled near midfield on a 12-yard catch on the final play of the game.

“As I told the guys tonight, I’ve never been more proud of a team as I was of our team tonight,” said Park. “Facing the adversity we did going in without Bryan (Dworek), then we lose our starting quarterback and having to play freshmen. On top of that, we give up two special teams touchdowns and still are in a position to win the game at the end. I always want to win, but I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

As for Lindemuth, Park was pleased with his overall performance.

“It took him a while to get calmed down,” he said. “Once he made the one completed pass, I thought he settled in nice. We also went to our big formation and ran straight forward, and it actually worked for us.

“That’s a big contrast to what our offense usually is, but give credit to Coach (Frank) Varischetti for being able to adapt the offense and find something that was going to work for us.”

Brockway travels to St. Marys this week, while Brookville (1-1) hosts Punxsutawney.