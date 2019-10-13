PUNXSUTAWNEY — Scoring touchdowns on seven of its nine drives on the night, Brockway powered its way to a 48-20 win to spoil Punxsutawney’s Senior Night festivities with a 48-20 victory Friday night.
The only two drives on the night for the Rovers that did not culminate in six points came at the end of each half as both came on the heels of Punxsy turnovers.
In the first half, Conner Ford intercepted Chucks quarterback Peyton Hetrick in the final minute to help Brockway preserve a 21-14 halftime lead as Jon Wood was pushed out of bounds before getting a pass off to end the half and a three-play, 14-yard Rovers drive.
Brockway (2-6) then put the game away when it forced a fumble on a Kameron Falgout catch and run off of a Hetrick pass as Ford came away with the loose ball for his second takeaway of the night.
Wood then took a pair of kneel downs to drain the clock and close out the 28-point win as the Rovers recaptured the Gobbler’s Knob-Little Toby Trophy after the trophy game began last season.
Brockway contorted the possession for most of the night, as it had a handful of time-consuming touchdown drives that went for nine, 13 and seven plays in the first half followed by drives that lasted seven, 11, five and two plays after the half and found pay dirt.
The two seven-play drives came on each side of the half, as the Rovers quickly turned a 14-14 tie into a 28-14 lead that gave them all the momentum the needed to win running away.
After Max London took a direct snap and plunged in from two yards out and Hetrick connected with Brendan Heitzenrater on a two-point pass, the two teams found themselves tied with 2:58 left to play.
Brockway then took the field for its third offensive possession of the game after scoring touchdowns on each of the first two as they looked to execute a quick scoring drive.
A special teams miscue by the Chucks helped the visiting side as the kickoff rolled out of bounds and set the Rovers up at their own 35-yard line.
Wood then took over, as the senior quarterback carried the ball on three consecutive plays for 14, nine and five yards before dropping back to pass and being forced to scramble for a 16-yard gain.
After a short run by Wood followed by a 6-yard passing connection with Ford, the quarterback took it himself around the right side, breaking a pair of tackles before carrying a defender into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.
Lewis Painter converted his third extra point of the half to give Brockway a 21-14 lead with 1:07 left in the opening half.
The Chucks (0-8) looked to respond with a scoring drive of their own with 62 seconds left in the second quarter, but five plays later Hetrick overthrew his intended receiver as Ford came down with a bobbled interception to help his lead take a lead into the locker room.
The Rovers carried their momentum into the second half, as Ford took a carry up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown run just 3:14 into the third quarter as they doubled their lead after another Painter PAT.
“To be able to take the ball, drive it down and score, get ahead and then come right back in the second half,” Tom Weaver said. “Our offensive line played really well, the first quarter they (Punxsutawney) were doing a lot of stunting and stuff and it took us a while to catch onto it.”
After the Brockway defense forced a Chucks’ three-and-out and the only punt of the game between both teams, its offense got to work on its second 10-plus play drive of the night that took up the rest of the third quarter.
Wood provided the early spark on the drive with a 26-yard carry, as the Rovers were able to overcome a pair of pre-snap penalties along with a holding call that brought back another long run by Wood.
Facing a 1st-and-goal from the Punxsy 3-yard line late in the quarter, Ford was held to three short runs up the middle that totaled two yards and ran out the final seconds in the third quarter.
Facing a 4th-and-goal from the one to open the final quarter of play, Brockway lined up with five wideouts with Wood in the backfield by himself, as he took the snap and powered across the goal line to bring the score to 35-14 four seconds into the fourth quarter.
Punxsutawney needed just three plays to make it a two-score game once again, as Falgout broke through the middle and went untouched for a 59-yard score 1:36 after the Rovers’ score.
The second missed point-after attempt on the night by the Chucks left it a 35-20 game with 10:20 left to play.
The home side attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but the attempt was thwarted when Jack Adair quickly covered up the bouncing kick at midfield.
Five plays later Ford came in motion towards the near sideline, taking the handoff from Wood around the left end of the line for a walk-in touchdown.
Looking to respond again, Punxsy was only able to hold the ball for two plays, as Falgout coughed up the ball in the backfield and Ben Glasl jumped on the loose ball near midfield.
After a 1-yard carry by Ford, Glasl took a carry up the middle as the offensive line opened a huge hole allowing him to break free for a 51-yard touchdown carry to bring the final score to 48-20 as Painter hit another extra point after having his first of the quarter blocked, as he finished 6-of-7 on extra points in the win.
The game got off to a strong start for the home side Chucks, who won the pre-game coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
Punxsutawney worked its way down the field to start the game as Falgout capped the drive with a 5-yard rushing TD at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter.
After a missed extra point, the Chucks held a 6-0 lead as a 29-yard kickoff return by Wood set Brockway up near midfield for its first drive of the game.
After working their way into the Punxsy red zone, the Rovers’ drive came to a screeching halt, as their next three plays netted minus three yards.
Facing a 4th-and-13 at the 18-yard line, Wood dropped back to pass and looked for Austin Schmader in the end zone.
Under tight coverage, Schmader was able to leap above his defender and come down with the catch for a touchdown to give his team a 7-6 lead that lasted into the second quarter.
Punxsutawney’s second drive of the night went deep into Brockway territory before ending with a turnover on downs, as the Rovers then went on their longest (by plays) scoring drive of the game.
After a short rush ran out the clock in the first quarter, the visitors used 12 plays and ran 6:28 off the game clock in the second quarter before Wood found a wide open Glasl in the end zone for a 8-yard touchdown pass.
Wood finished the game 13-of-15 passing for 146 yards and two scores, with 111 of those yards going to Glasl on 11 catches.
Wood added 218 yards on 23 carries, while Ford finished with 108 yards in the ground game on 18 totes.
Then with 2:58 left in the first half, London scored on a 2-yard carry before a two-point conversion tied the game at 14.
That is when the Rovers scored late in the first half then early in the second half to take a 14-point lead and take command of the game on the way to victory.
“These guys, the last few weeks they’ve been playing hard, we should’ve won last week (14-7 loss at Moniteau) I think,” Weaver said.
Brockway hosts Clarion (7-1) Friday night.