WESTFIELD — After a close first half in Westfield against the Cowanesque Valley Indians, the Brockway Rovers outscored the Indians 18-8 in the second half to claim their first win of the season by a score of 32-14.
Brockway (1-3) was led by a strong performance by Conner Ford, who was a dual-threat throughout the night completing 11 of 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 101 yards on just 17 carries and another two touchdowns.
“It was awesome,” Ford said about getting their first win of the season. “We came out today and beat another team that was in the same position we are. And, I’m happy to get the first one, hopefully we can continue to win.”
Ford was the catalyst for the offense and struck the first blow on a long 50-yard touchdown pass where Jalen Kosco torched the defense with his legs after the catch to give the Rovers a 8-0 lead minutes into the second quarter.
Ford struck again minutes later, with a beautiful back-shoulder throw to Austin Schmader for a four-yard touchdown to push the score to 14-0 with just over six minutes left in the half.
The Indians were able to strike back quickly with Elliot Good taking a short completion for a long touchdown to close the scoring in the half at 14-6.
In the second half, the Rovers started to pour it on, with two five-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter by Ford that gave them a big advantage heading into the final stretch of the game.
“In the first half we tried a lot more passing,” Ford said. “In the second half we came out with more of a run-offense and I feel like that worked within our scheme.”
After a Rover fumble recovery, the two teams traded touchdowns, but it was too little too late as the Rovers were able to close the game out and pick up their first win of the season.
Ford put together his best game as a varsity starter with his four total touchdowns and credited his offensive line for his success on the night.
“Probably my best game so far of my varsity career,” Ford said. “Without my line, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
Tanner Morelli also was a big asset for Brockway in not only the passing game but the running game as well, racking up 67 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving. he also added a touchdown in the win.
Looking forward, the Rovers will look to use the momentum to carry over to next week as they host Curwensville (0-3), who are still looking for their first win of the season.