BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team made quick work of an undermanned Johnsonburg squad Friday afternoon, routing the Rams 57-21 in a District 9 Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
The match featured just five bouts on the mat as the Rams came into the contest missing a handful of wrestlers, including three starters, due to injury.
That proved too much for Johnsonburg to overcome, as the Rams had already lost to Brockway, 53-20, back on Dec. 18 when the teams were at full strength.
The Rovers (11-4) racked up nine bonus-point victories (3 pins, 6 forfeits) and 10 overall as they advanced to face top-seeded Brookville in Saturday’s semifinal round. The Rovers went on to drop a down to the wire, 32-29, contest to the Raiders in that semifinal contest.
Three of Johnsonburg’s four wins came way of forfeit once the overall outcome was decided.
Only two bouts went the distance, with the teams splitting close contests.
“The goal for tonight, first and for most, was to win and the second was to stay healthy,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “We wrestled the matches we needed to to win the dual meet. The ones who went out on mat looked good, and we got some pins.
Brockway wasted little time seizing control of the match as it raced out to a 24-0 lesad after four bouts.
Justin Smith got the Rovers off a running when he pinned Ram Matt Berger in the third period of their opening bout at 220. Smith took a 3-0 lead into the final period before securing the fall in 4:54.
Teammate Hayden Thompson then received a forfeit at heavyweight, while Mark Palmer pinned Johnsonburg’s Derek Peterson in 1:33 at 106. Dominic Inzana followed with a forfeit win at 113 to make it 24-0.
Johnsonburg (11-8) got in the board at 120 when Cole Norlin came away with a 4-2 win against Adam Stine.
The Rover opened the scoring with a takedwon 38 seconds in, but Norlin worked free for an escape late in the period to trail 2-1. The duo then battled on their feet the entire second period, with Stine taking that 2-1 advantage into the final period.
Norlin elected to take top in the third, a decision that paid off when he turned Stine for three backpoints with 46 seconds remaining. The move proved to be the difference as Norlin rode out Stine from there for the 4-2 victory.
Brockway answered back with four straight wins to take a commanding 45-3 lead.
Garret Park started that run with a forfeit win at 126, while Anthony Glasl pinned Nolan Shaffer in 1:54 at 132. Tino Inzana then received a forfeit before teammate Linkin Nichols pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 tiebreaker win against Cole Haight at 145.
Haight grabbed the lead on a takedown with 16 seconds left in the first period, only only to see Nichols break free for an escape in in the closing seconds to make it 2-1.
Nichols pulled even with an escape from the bottom in the second and rode the Ram for more than half the period. Despite that, Haight chose bottom in the third and never got out as Nichols again rode out the Ram to force overtime.
Nichols nearly came up with the winning takedown twice in the late in overtime, but the bout eventually went to the two 30-second tiebreaker periods. Nichols held down Haight in the first of those, then escaped 10 seconds into the second to come away with the one-point victory.
With the overall win at hand, Brockway forfeit to Rams Cole Casilio (152), Isaac Zimmerman (160) and Tyler Watts (170). Johnsonburg was forced to forfeit to Eric Johnson (182) and Garrett McClintick (195) to close out the match.
“When we entered this tournament last week at the deadline, I was hoping to have three more guys back in the lineup,” said Rams coach Mike Votano. “They went to the doctor this (past) week and didn’t get cleared and likely won’t be until this coming week now.
“I was a little bummed we had to put Brockway in that position to wrestle tonight because we were shorthanded. We looked into it, and we had to wrestle the match since we entered (tourney). Brockway is a tough team even wrestling them with our full lineup. We just don’t match up well with them.”
Brockway hosts Curwensville Thursday, while Johnsonburg entertains Bradford Tuesday.
