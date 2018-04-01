And you could fill in that headline sentence in a bunch of different ways based on the feedback that’s been given since the Redbank Valley School Board of Directors enacted the “Partial self-funding of extra-curricular activities and interscholastic athletics” policy that was adopted last summer.

The policy specifies that all sports programs along with the marching band, cheerleading and school play/musical must provide a percentage of its operating budget.

Initially, the percentage was 15 percent, payable by the end of the school year. Last November, this year’s percentage was dropped to 10 percent with assurances it’ll be raised back to 15 percent next school year.

So fill in the blank: We’ll do our share, but ...

“This is ridiculous.”

“We’re looking for clarity.”

“When is this going to end?”

Or even, “Quit being cheap” in as many words.

The “pay up, or else” policy is a troubling issues for Booster Club members who are a combination coaches, residents of the district and parents of student-athletes at Redbank Valley.

“They’ve put our backs to the wall,” said incoming Booster Club president Jason Kundick, an assistant football coach. “If we’re $200 short in a sport, then it’s eliminated. No give-and-take. We know we have to help. The numbers show that in five years with the budget.

“We’re willing to help, but they’re putting us in a position that our sport will be eliminated and our comparable sport — because of Title IX mandates — will be eliminated if we don’t come up with the money.”

And to further confuse the issue, many of the sports don’t know exactly what needs to be raised.

“We want some clarity,” said Matt Darr, the team’s varsity and junior high girls’ volleyball coach. “It’s been stated, but we don’t know exactly how the policy works as far as anything we have paid out of the booster account, we have been told we can deduct from what we owe. There’s nothing in writing that says that.”

And where do things stand?

“We don’t even know,” said Kundick. “Their own policy says we’ll have a bill within 30 days of the end of season and until the end of the year to pay it. We still don’t know what anybody owes.”

So while the confusion continues, the Boosters — who oversee over all of the school’s sports programs — said that since last May, it has conducted 50 fund-raisers.

“That’s 50, plus Little League, plus the rest of the community,” said Darr, inferring that constant fund-raising will wear down, has worn down and is doubtful it can continue at such a pace.

“We’re asking coaches to become marketing managers and fund-raising professionals,” said Darr. “I’m already spending numerous amounts of time to be at the school, but that’s not good enough now. We’re having to do five to eight fund-raisers in the offseason or during season. Some sports don’t have the capability to have a fund-raiser, like junior high volleyball for instance, because we don’t know who’s coming out until they come out.

“I have to leave work, got straight to the school … They’re doing everything they can, we feel, to prevent qualified candidates or volunteers to make these programs successful.”

Darr said that volleyball’s varsity season ended Nov. 5 and he still doesn’t know what his program owes.

Funding issues began to arise when the athletic trainer debate was handled by the board last spring, then the prospect of saving baseball and softball from the cutting board came up and it all led to a percentage mandate that has turned into quite a burden for the coaches and players and their families.

“There are a couple teams that give option of fund-raising or writing out a check for a certain amount,” Darr said. “Some kids don’t have the money to come up with that. And what we’re going to see five years from now, and we’ve seen this in Little League in New Bethlehem, because of the costs we’ll have less kids participating.”

Lady Bulldogs soccer coach Mike Dawson echoed Darr’s concerns and had some emotional, yet legitimate concerns regarding balancing running a program and help funding it at the same time.

“So, to go along with trying to build respectful sports programs that can compete for titles every season, you now have to devote time to overloading the community with frequent fund-raisers,” he said. “The only problem with that is that most of — if not all of — the coaches at Redbank have other jobs. While we’re more than happy to devote our off-time to working with the student athletes, fitting even more semi-regular fund-raisers into our schedules can be an arduous task.

“There just isn’t a lot of free time to organize large-scale fund-raisers to help keep your team above the red line.”

The Boosters listed several items that were purchased by their own efforts and the list included several items that certainly seemed beyond a booster club “to-do” list:

Scoring table, track timing system, all-conference plaques in the lobby, all junior high uniforms, pitching machine, football JUG machine, javelin runway, cheer mats, tubs in trainer’s room, ball racks, basketball, baseballs, score books, team camps, summer leagues and the current sound system in the gymnasium.

The Boosters also give out scholarships and pay insurance for using the facility for tournaments.

“The school hasn’t bought me kneepads in 10 years,” Darr said. “Booster clubs were created with a purpose to financially aid, not support, and to help take the burden off the teams and to help provide a good experience, but we’re paying and buying more things that the school should provide.”

Recent motions to use ticket revenue and the school’s pay-to-pay fee of $50 per athlete per season, meaning only a one-time cost to a multi-sport athlete, as part of the 10 or 15 percent policy were struck down.

“They made a policy with a percentage they had no idea what the amount was going to reflect,” Darr said. “They had no idea if this was even feasible.”

Kundick was more direct.

“Because they haven’t figured out their own budget, they’re forcing parents and coaches and players to make up for their shortcomings, and prior boards’ shortcomings,” he said. “It’s a tax on a non-profit organization.”

The controversy is certainly trickling down to the students, who are hearing legitimate concerns that there won’t be sports next year.

“It’s just extremely frustrating that there is a legitimate possibility that you’ll see sports programs at Redbank keep folding simply because they can’t keep up with this yearly money demand,” Dawson said. “It’s a sad reality, but one that is looking at us dead in the eyes. Naturally, nobody wants that to happen and we are all trying to find some sort of middle ground with the board, but it appears to be falling on deaf ears.”

“Ultimately, we don’t want to not pay and ultimately they don’t want to vote to cut all sports,” Darr said. “So let’s come together and come up with a better solution instead of doing what each side is forced to do.”