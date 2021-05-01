LATHAM, N.Y. – The North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) announced its All-Conference honors for women’s tennis on Thursday, and Penn State Harrisburg collected a large number of those accolades, including two by Brockport native and DuBois Central Catholic graduate Gabrielle Sabatose.
Lady Lion Rachel Lim was named the NEAC Women’s tennis Player of the Year, while Becky Cecere was voted the onference’s Coach of the Year. All told, Penn State Harrisburg players combined for nine All-Conference honors. It was third time Cecere has garnered the award.
Lim, just the second player in program history to earn conference Player of the Year recognition, also earned First Team all-conference recognition in the No. 1 singles spot, while Sydney Nye was named to the all-conference first team in the No. 2 singles position. The two also received all-conference second-team honors in the No. 1 doubles slot.
In the No. 3 singles spot, Olivia Hitz picked up First Team all-conference accolades, while Sabatose was named to the all-conference First Team in the No. 4 solo spot. The Lady Lions made it a clean sweep of First Team recognition in singles play with Annalisa Petrascu and Isabella Pizzelanti being honored in the No. 5 and No. 6 slots, respectively.
Hitz and Pizzelanti added another First Team accolade as the top No. 2 doubles team, while Sabatose and Mary Connolly did the same in the No. 3 doubles position.
Penn State Harrisburg hosts Lancaster Bible for the NEAC championship today at the Hoverter Tennis Complex and is in search of the second conference title in program history.