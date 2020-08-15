BROCKPORT — Lori Sabatose has been working to grow the game of tennis across the Tri-County Area for years, as she will now have added opportunities to do just that after her recent selection to the United States Tennis Association Allegheny Mountain District council.
With the selection Sabatose, of Brockport, became the first ever selection to the council from Elk County and is believed to be the first ever selection in the Tri-County Area.
“I’m honored to be selected to the council, it’s just the right time for me to help promote it since both of my kids are in college,” Sabatose said.
“Over the years I’ve done a lot with the USTA and I’m a lifetime member and now being on the council I can actually make decisions that will effect community tennis everywhere.”
“It (selection) shows that I am well respected tennis community across the state and in West Virginia and it shows that what I’ve been doing has been noticed and they see value in what I’ve been doing all these years.”
She added that it means even more to her to be able to be the area’s first ever representative on the council.
“Most of the people on the council over the years have been from the Pittsburgh area and Allegheny County, so it’s really good that they are diversifying into having people from all over,” Sabatose said.
“I feel like Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties hardly get noticed when they make their decisions, so I’m happy that I’ll get to be a voice to help our communities here.”
Sabatose has been around the game nearly her entire life, as she started playing at seven years old and has now played for 40-plus years while also coaching at multiple levels for 25 years.
She was the head coach at Clarion University, where she played tennis at the collegiate level, for 13 years and also coached at the high school level at Brockway and is now currently the girls coach at DuBois.
Sabatose had also been a certified tennis official over the past six years, as she officiated Division I matches, but noted she will not be renewing her officiating license after taking the spot on the AMD council.
The council had been something Sabatose was interested in, but she noted this year was her first time applying as she now feels she has the time available to dedicate to the work.
“They have asked me to apply many times, because some of my friends have been on and said ‘oh you do so much, you would be such an asset to this council’, but with coaching my kids and running the different leagues around here, it was just too hard to do it,” Sabatose said.
“Now that they’re both away I have a little bit more time even though I’m still going to be coaching the high school girls”
The Allegheny Mountain District consists of 24 counties in the western third of Pennsylvania, as well as four counties in northern West Virginia.
The District’s council has a mission statement of growing the game of tennis within its communities through creativity, collaboration and innovation, something Sabatose is looking forward to continuing to do across the region.
The council, which operates under the UTSA, the national governing body of tennis, is a leadership group which promotes programs and advocacy for tennis at the local level.
Sabatose noted that she will officially begin working with the council on Jan. 1, 2021, as this fall she will be attending meetings and getting training from current council members.
As for the position she will hold with the council, that has not been determined yet, but Sabatose is hoping to become the chair of community development.
She noted she also told the council she could do marketing, finance or logistics, but feels working in community development would be the best fit for her.
“If I become the chair of community development I want to more social events, family fun nights and maybe some modified leagues, Sabatose said. “We don’t have a lot of USTA sanctioned tournaments in our area, they are mostly in Pittsburgh for adults or juniors.”
One of Sabatose’s biggest goals in her new position aside from growing the game around the area will be to provide extra opportunities for high school players to get on the court outside of the high school season.
Sabatose, who has coached high school tennis for years and is currently set to enter her second year as the DuBois Area High School girls tennis coach, said it is challenging to prepare a team in just a week or two of practice after nine months off since the previous season.
She hopes to create tournaments, leagues or other opportunities to play so those athletes will play more throughout the year aside from their three-month season.
“Outside of high school matches I feel like they don’t do much else, there is one tournament in St. Marys and one at Treasure Lake,” Sabatose said. “I want to try to do a high school league or an adult league and include the high school students.”
“It would be good if we had some tournaments and got them to come to them and if we don’t do tournaments, even just having flex play or something like that would be good.”
Sabatose noted that while she was working at Penn State main campus and with Centre County Parks and Rec, she had strong turnouts for similar types of play.
She added that players would come out and play a few matches as she would give them pointers as they played and she has also been running a doubles tournament this summer that has had strong turnouts.
“I’ve been doing a Monday night open doubles league and it has worked out pretty well this past summer,” Sabatose said.
“Everyone has been showing up and obviously we are socially distancing and we’ve had about eight to 10 people coming out every Monday night to play from high school and college players to 50 and 60 year olds.”
“People just want to get out and play and get back into the game as I’ve had people come to me and ask if I know of anyone they can hit with, so I invite them out to the Monday league.”
She said in order to hold tournaments across the 28 counties in the district, she will need the help of volunteers.
“That way we could have different sites where we could do the same thing,” Sabatose said.
Sabatose as well as the council are focused on continuously growing the game across the region, as she noted the importance of learning the game as a lifetime sport.
“Tennis teaches you a lot about life, you have to learn how to think on your feet, you have to have good sportsmanship and be a team player,” Sabatose said. “There are so many different values that you can learn from playing tennis.”
Sabatose is also working to start a non-profit DuBois Regional Community Tennis Association, as she noted anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a member of the board should contact her atlsabatose@gmail.com.