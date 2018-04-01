STRATTANVILLE — After winning just two games over the past two seasons, including 0-15 last year, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team is under the direction of a new head coach with Rob Schimp taking over the program.

Schimp may be new to coaching at the high school level, but he has coached in other divisions and he feels his experience there will help in hopes of turning around the C-L fortunes.

“I’ve been involved with softball for many years,” said Schimp. “My work schedule has allowed me to take over here and I’m hoping my years of experience can help to turn this program around. I have a daughter who is a senior on the team, but I plan to continue coaching because I want to see the program get turned around and to continue to grow.”

The Lady Lions were scheduled to visit Clarion Tuesday and host Brookville Thursday, but field conditions and the weather forecast left both of those dates in doubt going into the week. Next Tuesday, the Lady Lions are scheduled to host Forest Area.

Schimp inherits a rather experienced group as nine of the 13 players on the roster return from last season. Junior Karleigh Aaron and sophomore Megan Stahlman both return to the pitching circle and Schimp will rely on whoever has the hot hand.

Junior Abby Carl is back at catcher.

“Having that experience behind the plate definitely helps as it gives our pitchers some confidence and it also give our infielders some confidence,” said Schimp.

Freshman Cassidy Makray and junior Lizzy Gruver are infielders, although Schimp isn’t sure where as of yet. Junior Sadie Mahle will most likely be the starting center fielder.

“Having someone with that experience that (Sadie) brings to our outfield is going to be a huge help,” said Schimp. “She’ll be able to position herself along with being able to position the other two outfielders.

Senior Megan Schimp will most likely see the majority of time at third base.

Surrounding Mahle in the outfield is still up in the air at this time although Rob Schimp feels that senior Ori Walters has a leg up for one of the spots. The other spot is a battle among several other girls including senior Shana Veling, freshmen Brooke Baughman and Kelby Powell, senior Mariah Newton and freshman Carly Hunter.

With the struggles the team has had over the past couple of seasons and coming in fresh, Schimp knows he has to keep the team goals as simple and realistic as possible.

“We’re hoping for a successful season,” said Schimp. “I want the girls to go out and have fun and enjoy the experience of playing softball. I want them to go out and give it their best effort each time they step on the field. As far as wins and losses I want us to be competitive in every game we play.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Megan Schimp, Ori Walters, Shana Veling, Mariah Newton. Juniors: Sadie Mahle, Karleigh Aaron, Abby Carl, Lizzy Gruver. Sophomores: Megan Stahlman. Freshmen: Cassidy Makray, Brooke Baughman, Kelby Powell, Carly Hunter.