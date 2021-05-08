CORALVILLE, Iowa— Ed Scott, a DuBois Area High School graduate and current sophomore at N.C. State University, put together a strong showing last weekend in Iowa at the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior National World Team Trials and earned the right to compete in the Pan American Championships.
Scott, competing for Wolfpack Wrestling Club, went 5-0 in the bracket portion of the national event at to reach the best-of-3 championship series at 70 kilograms against Bryce Andonian, who was competing for the Southeast Regional Training Center.
Andonian, a two-time NCAA qualifier who just completed his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, won that championship series 2-0 to make the U.S. Junior World Team that will compete at the UWW World Championships in Ufa, Russia, August 16-22
Scott’s runner-up finish earned him a spot on the squad that will compete at the Pan-Am Games in Oaxtepec, Mexico, June 9-13. Scott also is the U.S. alternate to Andonian and would compete at the World Championships in Russia should anything force Andonian to not be able to wrestle there.
Scott pretty much dominated his way the finals against Andonian, winning three of his five bracket-round matches early by seven points or more.
He opened with a pair of technical superiority (technical fall) victories, which is freestyle is winning by 10 points or more. He bested Gavin Damasco of New York, 12-1 in 3:27 onhis first bout, then needed just 26 seconds to beat Ohio’s Michael Petrella, 10-0.
Scott followed that up with a 15-8 triumph vs. Daniel Manibog of the Cowboy RTC in the Round of 16 before rallying from an early 4-0 first-period deficit in the quarterfinals to upend Anthony Ferrari of the Cowboy Wrestling Club 11-7.
That win vs. Ferrari set up a semifinal showdown against Lucas Revano of Pennsylvania RTC, and it was Scott who came away with a hard-fought 4-2 victory to reach the championship series.
Andonian also went 5-0 in the bracket portion of the event and recorded four technical falls.
In the finals, Andonian quickly got the the upperhand in the first match when he threw Scott to his back and got a fall in 1:01 to go up 1-0.
The second match between the two was very different. Andonian jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead before Scott battled bacl to make things interested. However, it was Andonian who eventually came away with a 12-9 victory to win the finals 2-0 and take home the title and spot the Junior World Championships.