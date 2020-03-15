DuBOIS — The 2019-20 high school wrestling season proved to be yet another successful one for the Tri-County Area, particularly at the state level where 10 local competitors brought home medals from the PIAA Championships.
That medal haul, which saw 50 percent (10 of 20) of the area’s state qualifiers land on the podium inside the Giant Center, was the most in several years. The group was once again headlined by a pair of gold medalists — with DuBois’ Ed Scott (152 pounds) and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill (285) becoming the first two-time state champions at their respective schools.
The area had just six medalists (14 qualifiers) a year ago, when Scott and Whitehill won their first state crowns. Prior to that, the area had seven medalists (16 qualifiers) in 2018 and nine (22 qualifiers) in 2017.
All that individual success come the end of the year equated to success at the team level throughout the regular season — where seven of the 10 area teams finished with a winning record and an eighth landed right at the .500.
Brookville, which won yet another District 9 Class AA team title, led all area schools with a 24-4 record — going 2-2 at states. Redbank Valley (18-5) and resurgent Johnsonburg (18-3) each reached 18 wins, while Clearfield (11-7) and Curwensvile (11-10) also reached double digits in wins. DuBois, which didn’t wrestle as many duals meets, finished 9-2.
When it comes to individual honors, though, the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express All-Stars are once again headlined by Scott and Whitehill who share Wrestler of the Year honors for the second straight year.
The duo dominated their way to states titles for the second year in a row in completely different weight classes in different classifications, making it nearly impossible to separate the two wrestlers.
Scott and Whitehill are just the seventh and eighth wrestlers to ever earn Wrestler of the Year honors a second time since the TCS/CE All-Stars were created in 1997. Scott is the first DuBois wrestler to ever do it, while Whitehill is the third Raider, joining fellow state champs Taylor Ortz (2015-16) and Jeremy Reitz (1998-99). Ortz and Reitz each won their gold medals as seniors.
No wrestler has ever won the award three times.
The remainder of the TCS/CE First Team is dotted with PIAA medalists and state qualifiers, although some wrestlers who competed in Hershey landed on the Second Team or even received Honorable Mention honors because the area had multiple state qualifiers at a handful of weight classes.
Brookville led all schools with five First Team selections, all of whom competed in Hershey, while DuBois had three state qualifiers land on the First Team. Brockway and Clearfield each garnered two First Teamers, three of which wrestled at states.
The weight class a wrestler competes in for the postseason, along with postseason success and head-to-head matchups, have always been key factors considered in selecting the TCS/CE All-Stars.
Here is a closer look at this year’s Wrestlers of the Year and TCS/CE First-Team selections:
Co-Wrestlers
of the Year
152 pounds — Ed Scott, Sr., DuBois: Scott finished off one of the best careers in District 9 history with his second straight perfect season (40-0) to punctuate his career by becoming DuBois’ first two-time state champion. Those 40 wins tied for the area lead with Whitehill, while he led all local wrestlers this season with 33 pins.
The Beaver won his fourth District 4/9 Class AAA and Northwest Regional crowns on his way to reaching states for the fourth time, where he collected his third PIAA medal. Scott won bronze as a freshman to go along with his two golds. He captured his record second gold medal with and 11-8 victory against Council Rock North senior Cameron Robinson (43-3) in a battle of wrestlers with more than 150 career wins.
The lone blip in his time in Hershey was an 0-2 trip as a sophomore. However, he never lost again in high school after that trip in 2018 — going 79-0 with 62 pins over his final two seasons.
Scott finished his standout career with a school-record 151 wins,and just six losses, to go along with a District 9 record 103 career pins. He is just the sixth D-9 wrestler to reach 150 career wins and the first from a AAA school to do so. Scott holds the best winning percentage among that group at 96 percent.
285 — Colby Whitehill, Sr., Brookville: Like Scott, Whitehill finished off his second straight undefeated season (40-0) by capturing his second PIAA gold medal to end his standout career. His 40 wins tied Scott for the area lead, while his 28 pins ranked second only to the Beaver.
Whitehill, who pinned 28 of the 30 wrestlers he faced on the mat, recorded three first-period falls in Hershey. He ended his career with one of those, decking Church Farm School’s Emmanuel Lawal in 1:03 in the state finals to make brookville history as its first two-time gold medalist.
On his final journey to Hershey, Whitehill captured his third District 9 title, the second regional crown and third PIAA medal of his career. He also placed eighth at states as a sophomore.
Whitehill, who was 79-0 over his final two seasons, finished his stellar career with a record of 132-13 and 86 pins. He ranks third in school history in career wins and is just the fifth Raider to capture a third PIAA medal.
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds — Cayden Walter, Jr., Brookville: Walter put together a breakout junior campaign, one that saw him go 33-8 while capturing his first District 9 Class AA and Northwest regional titles en route to reaching states for the first time.
Once in Hershey, Walter not only notched his first win inside the Giant Center but reached the semifinals to guarantee himself his first state medal. He finished 2-3 to come away with sixth place — one of four Raiders to capture medals this year.
His 33 wins tied him for 14th-most in the area, an indication of how strong the local contingent of wrestlers were this year individually. The Raider will enter his senior year with an 81-28 career record.
113 — Owen Reinsel, Soph., Brookville: Reinsel (37-7), who reached states in an impressive freshman campaign, took that next step this year. He captured his second straight D-9 title and was a regional runner-up for the second straight year.
Once in his Hershey, he won his first two bout to join Walter in the semifinals and ensure himself of his first PIAA medal. The pair were two of Brookville’s four semifinals, something the school hadn’t done since 1999. Reinsel lost in the blood round a year ago, falling one win shy of the podium.
Reinsel, who lost his semifinal bout, ultimately went 3-2 in Hershey to bring home a fourth-place medal. His 37 wins tied for sixth in the area this season. He now sports a 70-13 record after two varsity seasons.
120 — Brayden Kunselman, Fr., Brookville: Kunselman was the latest freshman to put together a huge freshman season in a Brookville singlet.
He captured his first District 9 Class AA title, then placed third in Sharon at the Northwest Regional to reach states. The Raider notched his first win in Hershey but finished the weekend 1-2 to fall two wins short of joining his teammates on the podium.
Kunselman finished the season with a 35-5 mark, with that win total placing him 10th in area.
126 — Nolan Barr, Soph., Clearfield: Barr put together a solid sophomore campaign for the Bison going 24-13 with. He placed second at the District 4/9 Class AAA Tournament, a year after being third, to reach regionals for the second time in his career.
He also helped lead Clearfield to a runner-up finish in the D-4/9 Team Tournament.
132 — Anthony Glasl, Sr., Brockway: Glasl finished off one of the best careers in Brockway history with his third, and best, medal at the PIAA Class AA Championships. And, he did so by closing out his career with a 2-0 victory against East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob to capture a bronze at 132 pounds.
Glasl, who went 4-1 in Hershey, went 39-2 on the season to set a personal-high for wins in a season. He ranked third in the area with those 39 victories and tied for seventh with 21 pins.
He captured his fourth straight D-9 title and first Northwest Regional crown on his fourth and final journey to states. He had finished second at regionals each of his first three seasons.
Glasl became just the fourth Rover to ever win a third PIAA medal, having placed sixth as a freshman and fifth as a junior. Glasl also broke the school record for career wins in Hershey, surpassing the old mark of 144 held by former Rover great Andy Rendos. Glasl finished with a record of 146-22 to go along with 56 pins.
138 — Chandler Ho, Jr., DuBois: Ho, a state qualifier a year, put together his best season in a DuBois singlet this season — ending his junior season with his first PIAA medal hanginf around his neck.
A district champ at 106 as a freshman, Ho collecting his second straight D-4/9 Class AAA silver medal this season while bumping up in weight yet again. He went to place second at regionals to earn his second straight trip to states.
Once in Hershey, Ho went 2-3 to come home with an eighth-place medal. He guaranteed himself a spot on the podium with an emotional 3-1 win against Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman in the blood round.
Ho finished the season with a 31-14 record, the most wins for him in a season, and will enter his senior year with a mark of 84-33.
145 — Ethan Wiant, Sr., Redbank Valley: Wiant (37-2) enjoyed the best season of his standout Bulldogs career before it came to an abrupt end in Hershey in his second and final trip to states. He won at least 33 wins for the third time, with his 37 victories this past season tying to sixth in the area.
Wiant captured his second straight D-9 Class AA title and first Northwest Regional crown this season and entered states undefeated at 37-0. However, he suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss in the final seconds of his opening bout against Westmont-Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski as part of a tough 0-2 trip that ended his high school career.
Wiant posted a career mark of 110-24, with those 110 wins ranking him seventh in school history.
160 — Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg: Casilio was one of the main forces behind Johnsonburg’s resurgence this season and was one of three Rams to reach states — the school’s first state qualifiers since Jesse Wolfe 2011.
Casilio went 38-6 on the year capturing his first District 9 Class AA title, another feat that was the school’s first since 2011. He went on to place second at regionals before going 2-2 in Hershey, falling one win short of becoming the school’s first PIAA medalist since 2002.
The Ram’s 38 wins tied for fourth in the area. Casilio will begin his senior year five wins shy of the century mark (95-21).
170 — Hayden Kovalick, Soph., Clearfield: Kovalick put together a strong sophomore season — his first at the varsity level — one that saw him land one win shy of joining teammates Oliver Billotte and Mark McGonigal at states.
Kovalick, who posted a 28-14 record on the year, captured his first District 4/9 Class AAA title along the way before going 4-2 at the Northwest Regional Tournament to place fourth.
182 — Garrett Starr, Jr. DuBois: Starr turned out to be DuBois’ Cinderella story this past season. The junior entered regionals as the D-4/9 Class AAA runner-up but put together a strong weekend in Altoona — going 4-1 to place third and reach states for the first time.
He punched his ticket to Hershey with a 6-2 win against Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank, who edged the Beaver, 2-1, in the district finals. The Beaver then went 0-2 in his first trip to the Giant Center.
Starr finished the season with a 21-9 record and will enter his senior season with a mark of 61-36.
195 — Eric Johnson, Sr., Brockway: Johnson saved his best for last, as the Rover put together the best season of his career to capture his first state medal in his second and final trip to states. And like Glasl, he went out with a win — pinning McGuffey’s Garrett Boone in 44 seconds to capture a seventh-place medal.
The pin capped off a 37-4 senior season that saw him win his third straight D-9 title while placing third at regionals for the second straight year. He then went 4-2 in Hershey to collect that elusive state medal he was seeking. Johnson tied for sixth in the area in wins and had the third most pins with 25.
Johnson finished his Rovers career with a 113-40 record, ranking him eighth in school history in wins.
220 — Nathan Taylor, Jr., Brookville: Like Walter, Taylor was another raider who put it all together this season — but to a greater degree. He not only made it out of districts for the first time but ended his postseason on the podium in Hershey.
Along the way, Taylor captured his first D-9 and Northwest Regional crowns to make the trip to states. Once in Hershey, the Raider went 3-2 to finish fourth. He was one of Brookville’s four semifinalists.
All told, Taylor went 38-7 on the year with 20 pins. He tied for fourth in the area in wins and 10th in pins. Taylor, who was just 18-15 in his first two varsity seasons — 17-12 a year ago — will enter his senior year with a record of 56-22.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Wyatt Shaffer, Johnsonburg, Fr., 29-11, district runner-up, sixth at regionals
113 — Brendan Orr, DuBois, Fr., 25-12, district champ, regional qualifier
120 — Mark Palmer, Brockway, Soph., 15-8, district runner-up, regional qualifier
126 — Trenten Rupp, Redbank Valley, Jr., 20-12. district runner-up, regional qualifier
132 — Trenton Donahue, DuBois, Sr., 32-9, district champ, regional runner-up, state qualifier
138 — Zach Holland, Curwensville, Sr., 34-4, district champ, regional runner-up, sixth at states
145 — Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg, Fr., 30-10, district runner-up, fifth at regionals
152 — Mark McGonigal, Clearfield. Soph., 34-9, district runner-up, third at regionals, state qualifier
160 — Noah Bash, Brockway, Jr., 27-12, district runner-up, fourth at regionals, state qualifier
170 — Jake McCracken, Curwensville, Jr., 24-9, district runner-up, regional qualifier
182 — Tyler Watts, Johnsonburg, Sr., 34-7, fourth at districts, fifth at regionals
195 — Jeremy Garthwaite, St. Marys, Jr., 27-7, district runner-up, regional qualifier
220 — Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys, Fr., 20-15, third at districts, regional qualifier
285 — Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, Soph., 37-7, district champ, regional runner-up, eight at states
HONORABLE MENTIONS
(Listed by School)
BROCKWAY: Gavin Thompson, Fr., 26-13; Seth Stewart, Fr., 21-11.
BROOKVILLE: Elliot Park, Jr., 29-16; Wyatt Kulik, Sr., 29-11
CLARION: Donovan Edmonds, Sr., 22-13; Cutter Boggess, Jr., 19-12.
CLEARFIELD: Karson Kline, Soph., 24-17; Evan Davis, Fr., 26-15; Luke Freeland, Soph., 24-14
CURWENSVILLE: Jacob Carfley, Soph., 27-12 Duane Brady, Jr., 22-11;
DuBOIS: Gauge Gulvas, Sr., 26-14; Alex O’Harah, Sr., 24-12; Austin Mitchell, Soph., 20-15.
JOHNSONBURG: Aiden Zimmerman, Fr., 33-9; Dalton Stahli, Jr. 27-13; Nolan Shaffer, Jr., 34-7; Isaac Zimmerman, Jr., 29-12; Camron Marciniak, Soph., 19-3.
REDBANK VALLEY: Kobe Bonanno, Jr., 29-9; Ridge Cook, Soph., 28-11; Aiden Gardner, Jr., 23-7; Cole Bish, Fr., 28-7; Dalton Bish, Jr., 24-12;
RIDGWAY: Jake Wickett, Sr., 31-9; Gary Emerick, Sr., 23-6; Jacob Kunselman, Jr., 25-12;
ST. MARYS: Johnny Wittman, Sr., 21-12