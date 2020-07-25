DuBOIS — Lowe’s has dominated the DuBois Little League regular season with the except of Service Clubs, which captured its second win in three tries against the squad that will be the top seed for next week’s playoffs.
Service Clubs (7-5) rallied from deficits of 5-0 and later 9-7 to end its regular season in dramatic fashion when Harvey Klinger’s infield single in the bottom of the seventh scored Jack Statler with the winning run in a 10-9 walk-off victory in extra innings.
The sixth inning was just as dramatic, as Lowe’s scored three times to grab a 9-7 lead, only to see Service Clubs counter with a 2-spot in the bottom half of the frame to force extra innings.
Lowe’s (10-2), which trailed 7-6 entering the sixth, got a one-out walk from Adam Drahushak to get things started. Service Clubs reliever Maddix Clark then recorded a strikeout before walking Alex Sago.
A wild pitch moved both runners up before Keegan Gregory reached on an error that allowed Drahushak to score. Aaron Eberly followed with a double over the third-base bag that scored Sago and Keegan Gregory to put Lowes back on top 9-7.
Service Clubs argued the call, feeling the ball was foul as it passed third base, but the play stood as it found itself down a pair of runs entering its final at-bat.
The play did not deflate the Service Club players as they put together a rally against Lowe’s reliever Isaac Dennison after he recorded the first two outs.
Bryson Kail kept Service Clubs’ hopes alive with an infield single. He took second on a wild pitch, then survived a rundown between second and third when a throw was off the mark.
After Easton Harris walked, a wild pitch allowed Kail to score on a close play at the plate as Harris hustled around to third. Kail led the Service Clubs’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Aiden Walker then smacked a single to right to plate Harris to even things at 9-9. Walker was 2-for-2 with the RBI and run scored on the day.
With the game going extra innings, the International Tiebreaker rule was used where the final out of the previous inning starts on second base with no outs.
That proved to be Antonio Giambanco for Lowe’s, but he never left second as Clark recorded back-to-back strikeouts before getting a grounder to Walker at third to end the inning.
Service Clubs then capitalized with its chance at having a runner (Statler) on second.
Tyler Hanzely led off the inning with a walk before both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch with Kilnger at the plate. Kilnger then delivered the win as he pulled a ball down the third-base line. Lowe’s Drahushak made a nice stop on his knees, but he was unable to make a good throw to the plate as Statler scored to win the game.
Full playoff seedings had yet to be released with one final game pitting S&T Bank against Hallstrom-Clark played Friday night.
After a quiet first inning for both teams, Lowe’s jumped out to the lead with a 5-run top of the second.
Drahushak got things started with a leadoff double to right-center. Service Clubs starter Eric Lindemuth then got a strikeout, but Sago followed with a single to center to chase home Drahushak.
Gregory kept things going with a walk, while Eberly reached on an error that scored both Sago and Gregory. Giambanco then tripled to right-center to plate Eberly to make it 5-0.
Service Clubs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the second thanks in large part to three straight walks by Harris, Walker and Statler. Hanzely then plated Harris on a groundout before Lowe’s starter Noah Farrell got a strikeout to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Kail came on in relief in the third for Service Clubs and had a quiet top of the third, allowing just a one-out single to Dennison.
Service Clubs then pulled closer in the bottom half of the inning.
Lindemuth led off with a walk before Wes Clyde put down a sacrifice bunt. A throwing error allowed both runners to be safe, with Lindemuth ending up at third. He scored on the play on a second error by Lowes. Clark then delivered a single to left to bring home Clyde to make it 5-3.
Service Clubs proceeded to load the bases with one out on infield singles by Kail and Walker, but Farrell recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the rally.
Lowe’s added to its lead in the top of the fourth when Nolan Anderson drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a single to center by Gregory.
Trailing 6-3, Service Clubs battled all the way back in the fifth and took the lead with a 4-run inning.
Kail led off the inning with an infield single, while Walker walked with one out. A pair of Lowe’s errors allowed both to score to make it 6-5. Hanzely followed with a walk, while a Klinger groundout scored Statler, who reached on one of the errors.
Lindemuth followed with a single to center that plated Hanzely to put his team up 7-6. The ball got past the outfielder and Lindemuth tried to round the bases on the error. However, he was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
That set the stage for the late-game dramatics that saw both teams have a chance to win the game before Service Clubs pulled out the victory.
SERVICE CLUBS 10,
LOWE’S 9, 7 innings
Score by Innings
Lowe’s 050 103 0 — 9
Service Clubs 012 042 1 — 10
• There were no outs when winning run scored
Lowe’s—9
Landon Pawl c 4000, Isaac Dennison ss-p 3010, Noah Farrell p-ss 3000, Adam Drahushak 3b 2210, Nolan Anderson 1b-rf-1b 2100, Alex Sago eh-rf 2211, Keegan Gregory 2b 2211, Aaron Eberly cf 2113, Antonio Giambanco eh-lf 4111, Landon Miller lf-rf 2001, Miles Romano rf-eh-lf 3000. Totals: 29-9-6-7.
Service Clubs—10
Eric Lindemuth p-lf 2111, Wes Clyde cf 3100, Maddix Clark 1b-p 4011, Bryson Kail lf-p-1b 4230, Easton Harris ss 2200, Aiden Walker 3b 2121, Jack Statler c 3200, Tyler Hanzely rf 2101, Harvey Klinger 2b 3012, Ian Smith 2b 1000. Totals: 26-10-8-6.
Errors: Lowe’s 6, Service Clubs 2. LOB: Lowe’s 5, Service Clubs 9. 2B: Drahushak, Eberly. 3B: Giambanco. SAC: Clyde. HBP: Drahushak (by Clark).
Pitching
Lowe’s: Noah farrell-4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Isaac Dennison-2+ IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
Service Clubs: Eric Lindemuth-2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Bryson Kail-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Maddix Clark-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Clark. Losing pitcher: Dennison.