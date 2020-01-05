The final three classifications of the PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State Football Teams were unveiled Friday, and seven players from the Tri-County Area garnered honors between Class 2A and 4A.
That local contingent was headlined by a pair of First Team selections in Clarion senior Austin Newcomb (slot back/H-back) and Clearfield senior Quentin Bloom (offensive guard) in Class 2A and 4A, respectively. The All-State honor was Bloom’s second in as many weeks as he also landed on the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team as an offensive lineman.
Bloom (6-0, 290) anchored a line that paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher (Brett Zattoni –1,017) and helped protect first-year starting QB Oliver Billotte, a sophomore who passed for just over 1,900 yards. The Bison averaged 339 yards per game on the season (180.5 rushing, 158.5 passing).
In his first season at Clarion as part of the Bobcats’ new co-op with Clarion-Limestone, Newcomb once again led the area in rushing yards (1,276, 10.7 avg.), rushing touchdowns (21), total touchdowns (28) and scoring (176 points). He also was the Bobcats second-leading receiver with 12 catches for 331 yards and five scores.
Bloom and Newcomb also were also First Team selections a year ago on the inaugural PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State Teams.
Bloom was joined on the Class 4A squad by a pair of returning All-State selections in DuBois senior Chase Husted (tight end) and Clearfield junior Jake Lezzer (cornerback) who each garnered Second Team honors this season.
Husted, a huge target at 6-8, 210 pounds, hauled in 39 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns in his final season as a Beaver.
One of the area’s most dynamic two-way players, Lezzer saw his season cut short with a knee injury during a Week 7 home game against Bald Eagle Area. Even though he missed the Bison’s final four games, Lezzer still tied for fourth in the area with four interceptions and had 28 tackles.
Husted was a First Team tight end a year ago, while Lezzer was a Second Team pick at wide receiver.
Newcomb was one of four area players to earn honors in Class 2A, as he was joined by a trio of first-time All-State picks in Ridgway senior Robert Briggs (middle linebacker) and Brookville juniors Kyle MacBeth (cornerback) and Nathan Taylor (punter). All three landed on the Second Team at their respective positions.
Briggs was the leading tackler (143 total) on an Elker defense that helped lead Ridgway to its fourth straight District 9 title and second in a row in Class 2A. The Elkers “D” ranked among the leaders in every major statistical area in the Tri-County Area, including allowing just 15.2 points a game.
MacBeth was a ballhawk on the defensive side for the Raiders, hauling in an area-best eight interceptions while making 25 tackles.
As for Taylor, he averaged 37.0 yards on 29 punts, including five downed inside the 20-yard line, and had season long of 63 yards. He also was second on the team with 82 tackles, including a team-high 62 solos, and tied for the team lead with seven sacks.