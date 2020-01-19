DuBOIS — Costly turnovers and a huge performance by Sheffield’s Tyler Hepinger in the second half doomed DuBois Central Catholic Friday night as that combination powered the Wolverines past the Cardinals, 67-42.
While the Wolverines came away with the lopsided victory, their third in a row, the game was anything but a blowout through two and half quarters.
After both teams enjoyed big runs to open the game, neither side led by more than four points for most of the first half and opening three minutes of the second half
However, all that changed midway through the third quarter as DCC struggled to take care of the ball. The Cardinals, who had six first-half turnovers, committed 15 over the final two quarters.
Several of those miscues led to easy baskets going the other way, with Hepinger being the major beneficiary. Those easy scores allowed the Wolverine to catch fire to the tune of 31 second-half points to spearhead a huge Sheffield run to end the game.
Sheffield (4-10) outscored the Cardinals 37-8 over the final 12:48 to turn a four-point deficit (34-30) into a 25-point victory. The Wolverines scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters while holding DCC to just 18 after the break.
Hepinger nearly outscored DCC himself in the game, finishing with a game-high 38 points to go along with 10 steals. Teammate Tony Richards added 12 points.
“As far as our team at this point, we need to find a way to refocus when things are going bad,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “When the ball isn’t bouncing our way, we need to find a way to get a bucket or step in and take a charge or box out and get a rebound.
“It kind of snowballs on us, and I think it all starts with one play and doing one little thing right. Once we do that, we’ll be able to pull ourselves out. But, it’s a part of refocusing when things are tough and just trying to gain some traction and build off one play at a time.
“We played really well in stretches, then we’d struggle for some stretches. So, I think I was out of timeouts with three minutes in the third quarter. We do a good job when we can recenter and refocus (during timeouts), but that’s one me to able to extend our timeouts and maybe find better spots to utilize those to extend having them throughout the game.
“We’ll get there, but that was was a tough one. Credit to 13 (Hepinger). We knew he was good, but he went off for 31 in the second half. We just have to find a way when a guy gets going to shut him down.”
Central Catholic (2-12) wasted little scoring as Jalen Kosko batted the tip to Harrison Starr, who in turn hit Ethan Kness in stride for a layup just six seconds into the game.
Sheffield quickly countered with an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead just past the 5-minute mark, prompting a timeout from Varacallo.
Whatever the DCC coach said worked, as Kness and Starr each hit 3-pointers around a Wolverine turnover in a span of 24 seconds to tie things up. Lorey Way added an old-fashion 3-point play before Kosko scored as part of an 11-0 Cardinals spurt that put them back on top 13-8. Way scored nine points off the bench.
“We were missing Shane (Paisley) and Zach (Spellen) from a pretty rough collision (Thursday night), and Loren really stepped up tonight,” said Varacallo. “He had nine points, which is the most he’s had this season, and I thought his energy on the offensive glass and in our press was good.
“I was really proud of the way he played. We just need to play a full 32 minutes (as team), and I think we played about 20 tonight.”
Sheffield flipped the momentum again in the final two minutes though, as Hepinger hit a trey and Jake Vinopal made two hoops to knot things at 15-15 after one period.
Hepinger had seven first-quarter points, while Kness netted five of his team-high 13 in the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter turned into a mini 3-point shootout. Richards hit two treys in the quarter, while Damon Foster and Kness knocked down 3-pointers for the Cardinals.
Central Catholic held Hepinger scoreless in the second, but Sheffield still won the quarter 10-9 to take a 25-24 lead into the break.
The Cardinals came out strong to open the second half. Kness hit his third trey of the night to start he third quarter before he and Way each added hoops as part of a 7-2 spurt that put DCC up 31-27.
Another hoop by Way and a free throw from Kosko helped DCC maintain that four-point edge at 34-30 before five quick points from Hepinger jump-started the Wolverines impressive closing run.
He scored 14 points in the third before dropping in 17 in the fourth.
Central Catholic is back in action Wednesday at Brockway.