DuBOIS — After a year hiatus created by early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USCAA Small College World Series, which features tournaments for both baseball and softball, makes its return to DuBois next week.
For the second time in a row, both Penn State DuBois teams will be competing in the World Series, with the Nittany Lions baseball team looking to win its third straight USCAA national title.
The event kicks off Sunday evening at Showers Field with the customary opening-night festivities highlighted by a home run derby for both the baseball and softball — with one player from each team competing.
The softball home derby will open the night at 5:30 p.m., with Clearfield graduate Aspen Bishop representing Penn State DuBois. The baseball players will then take center stage for their derby at 7 p.m., where Brookville product Tanner LaBenne will represent PSU DuBois.
That opening night ceremony will conclude with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Games get underway on Monday, with a slight change. Only eight teams teams will complete in each tournament instead of the customary 10 from previous years.
On the baseball side, two-time defending national champion Penn State DuBois, fresh off winning its third straight PSUAC Tournament crown, landed the No. 2 seed for this year’s championships.
That No. 2 seed is the highest every for the Lions, who are making their fifth straight appearance in the World Series since the program was reinstated for the 2016 season. Penn State DuBois was the third seed when it won the last World Series contested in 2019.
DuBois (26-5) will be the final opening round game played Monday when it takes on seventh-seeded Mid Atlantic Christian University at 5:45 p.m. Mid Atlantic Christian (15-23), which plays in the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference (EMAC), is making its debut in the Small College World Series.
The winner of that game faces either No. 3 Mississippi University for Women or No. 6 Bryant & Stratton-Albany in the second round on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Bryant & Stratton is making its second straight trip to DuBois for the event, while the appearance is the third in a row for Mississippi University for Women
Penn State DuBois and Bryant & Stratton met three times in the World Series two years ago, with DuBois winning two of three — including a 12-7 victory in the winner-take-all if-necessary national championship game.
DuBois entered the final day in 2019 as the undefeated team, but lost the first finals matchup to Bryant & Stratton, 6-1.
The other first round matchups Monday are top-seeded University of Cincinnati-Clermont vs. No. 8 Penn State Brandywine at 12:15 p.m. and No. 4 PSU Mont Alto vs. No. 5 Wright State-Lake Campus at 9:30 a.m.
UC-Clermont is making its 10th trip to the Small College World Series and eighth in a row, while Wright State-Lake is making its first straight trip. Clermont is the only team in the field outside PSU DuBois that has won a USCAA national title, doing so in 2013.
One glaring omission for this year’s World Series is that of The Apprentice School, which had 20 straight appearances dating back to 2000.
However, the school, located in Newport News, Va., made the tough decision to suspend its baseball program this season because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19. The Builders won national titles in 2007 and 2015.
The softball bracket also features two of the top three teams from two years ago in defending national champion and perennial power St. Mary of the Woods College and third-place finisher Mississippi University for Women.
Penn State DuBois (25-11), coming off a third-place finish in PSUAC tourney, garnered the No. 7 seed and drew Mississippi University for Women, the No. 2 seed this year, in its opening game.
That contest will be played Monday at 5:15 p.m. at Heindl Field. Mississippi University for Women is making its third straight World Series appearance. DuBois went 0-2 in its first World Series appearance in 2019.
That half of the eight-team draw is a loaded one, as St. Marys of the Woods only garnered a No. 3 seed as the defending champs and face sixth-seeded Penn State Mont in its opener at 3 p.m. St. Mary of the Woods is now a 20-time World Series qualifier and has won 12 national titles, including four since 2015.
The winners and losers of those two games meet each other on Tuesday.
The top half of the draw features top-seeded Florida National University, which plays eighth-seeded D’Youville College at 12:45 p.m. Monday. Florida National University just started its program in 2019.
The other opening-day, first-round game pits PSUAC champ Penn State Brandywine (No. 4 seed) vs. fifth-seeded Carlow University. The World Series appearance is the ninth in a row for Carlow and fifth straight for Brandywine.