STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team will be under the direction of a new head coach for the first time since the program began. Todd Smith replaces Brad Frazier, who resigned after last season after being at the helm since the program began amassing over 200 career victories.

“There was a need for a head coach after Brad left and he and I have been lifelong friends so I wanted to try and help build on the legacy that he has built with the program,” said Smith. “Anyone who coaches a program for nearly 20 years deserves a lot of respect and I respect him and I’m sure the C-L school district respects his commitment and time.

“This isn’t totally new for me as I’ve coached probably most of these kids in either football or at other levels of baseball leading up to this level so they know what I expect of them.”

Tuesday was supposed to be the season-opener at home against Clarion, but that game was postponed. The Lions host Forest Area next Tuesday.

The Lions return several key contributors from last year’s team which finished 7-9, losing to North Clarion in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.

Christian Smith, the coach’s senior son, returns as the top pitcher on the team along with playing first base when he’s not on the mound. Smith batted .312 with 15 RBI’s. He also compiled a 4-2 record on the mound with a 2.19 earned run average.

“Christian earned an All-Conference honor last season and he will be the top of our pitching staff as he’s the one with the most experience,” said Coach Smith. “Losing Colby Himes, who was injured in football is going to hurt because he was another all-conference player and he can do so many things for us. We’re hopeful that we can get him back at some point during the season.”

Junior Drew Beichner will be the primary catcher as he batted .300 last season with six RBIs. Senior Ian Hawthorn (Sr.) can play a variety of positions and Smith will move him around depending on who is pitching on any given day. Hawthorn batted .306 with eight RBIs.

Curvin Goheen will move from the outfield and part time first base to second base, but Smith feels that shouldn’t be a hard transition. Goheen batted .268 as a freshman. He also went 1-1 on the mound with a 4.20 ERA. Freshman Hayden Callen starts at shortstop while sophomore Ben Smith will be at third base.

Junior Cole Grenci is in center field while junior Ayden Wiles will play left and twin brother David Wiles starts in right field. Travis Preston has shown the coach some things in practice so he is also vying for time in the outfield along with being the primary courtesy runner.

“Drew came on toward the end of last season so we’re looking for him to continue that improvement,” said Smith. “Ian Hawthorn can play a number of positions because of his athleticism so we’ll move him around depending on who is pitching. Ben Smith will play third base, he’s a strong kid who plays a number of sports and he has a strong arm and can hit.

“Hayden Callen is a big addition for us as a freshman. We needed a shortstop and he will definitely fill that role for us. We think he can help us on the mound as well. Curvin Goheen will be moved to second base in the absence of Colby Himes. His primary position would be first base, but with Christian being left-handed it seem better that we move Curvin who is right-handed. We will have Cole Grenci in center, Ayden Wiles in left, and David Wiles in right at least at the start.”

Other players on the roster include senior Nick Cyphert, junior Camden Hankey, and sophomores Jordan Pezzuti and Travis Devey.

Smith is working with about six guys who will see time on the pitchers mound. Smith, Callen, Goheen, Grenci, Beichner and Ayden Wiles.

“We are going to be a pitch-by-committee type of team,” said Smith. “We won’t overpower anybody, so our guys are going to have to throw strikes and hit their spots. We are also going to have to play a solid defense behind our pitchers.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Ian Hawthorn, Christian Smith, Nick Cyphert. Juniors: Colby Himes, Ayden Wiles, Davis Wiles, Cole Grenci, Drew Beichner, Travis Preston, Camden Hankey. Sophomores: Ben Smith, Curvin Goheen, Jordan Pezzuti, Travis Devey. Freshman: Hayden Callen.