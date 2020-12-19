ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic has more than its share of families who have a rich in tradition in athletics at the school, and the Kraus family is among those.
Current senior Mark Kraus, the son of Bradley and Laurey Kraus, is the youngest of five siblings to play sports in an ECC uniform. Older brothers Kevin, Luke and Gabe all played basketball, as did older sister Mary. Gabe also played baseball.
Mark is a multi-sport athlete himself, competing in golf, basketball and baseball.
“The best part about sports is the never-ending improvements,” he said. “Any athlete would probably agree that you can always do more, maybe strengthening a weak link to your game or trying to maximize your great attributes even more.
“I find that really motivating. You can always do a little more, so I would say that’s why I have a great interest in sports.”
Given his family’s involvement in the sport, it should be no surprise the Crusader said basketball is his favorite.
“I think I always had a natural liking of the sport, even as a young kid,” said Kraus. “I enjoyed playing it anywhere — in my driveway with my brothers, playing a pickup game at the park with some friends, to playing for the district championship in high school.
“For me, basketball was a common interest with my friends and family, so it was always exciting to get to play the game I loved with people I valued.”
Kraus’ siblings weren’t the only ones to have an impact on his venture into athletics as a youth, as well as in high school
“My role model, not just in sports but in life too, is certainly my dad,” said Kraus. “He has always been a part of my athletic career, from the early years of grade school to now. And, he’s taught me how to be a competitor all while having sportsmanship in the lows and humility in the highs.”
Kraus earned his first varsity letter on the hardwood a year ago on an ECC squad that went 27-2 while winning the school’s second straight District 9 Class A title and making it to the second round of states for the second consecutive season.
He did more than just earn a letter, though, as Kraus made a major impact as a junior on a senior-laden ECC squad. He was one of two Crusaders to average in double figures scoring-wise (10.5), with the other being then senior Regis Wortman (14.6 ppg).
Kraus is slated to be a starter for ECC this season, but the start of his senior year of basketball was halted just over a week ago when Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was shutting down all youth and high school sports until Jan. 4 at the earliest.
It marked the second time the COVID-19 pandemic had effected Kraus, who also saw his junior year of baseball canceled last spring. He, like all other area athletes, were fortunate to get their fall season in, with ECC golfing within the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble.
“The main lesson I’ve really taken away from it (pandemic) all is how easily it can be gone,” said Kraus. “My goal from the start was to not allow all the commotion of the pandemic affect my athletic life.
“At the end of the day, my athletics are something to just enjoy and have some fun with. There’s no point in hanging your head over something you can’t control. I only have a little time left in my high school career, so I don’t want to waste it with negativity.”
The one sport Kraus was concluded is golf, in which he earned four varsity letters. While he was always in the mix in the Crusaders’ lineup, Kraus saved his best for last this past fall.
Kraus, who had never made it out of districts, put in a strong two-day performance at the District 9 Class AA Championships at Bavarian Hills Golf Course. He finished as the D-9 runner-up by one stroke (150-152) to Kane’s Curt Barner in a final-round showdown that was decided on the final hole.
That runner-up finish earned Kraus a trip to state golf with there being no West Regional Tournament this year because of COVID. Kraus shot an 84 in York to tie for 32nd at states.
That trip to the PIAA Golf Championships is something Kraus said will always stand out to him in his athletic career.
“My favorite sports moment was probably going to states this year for golf,” said the Crusader. “It was neat to talk with some of the top golfers from around the state, along with meeting some awesome people. Playing on such an amazing course in York really topped it all off, too.
“It was a ton of fun to compete against some of the best golfers around, and to be competing with that type of skill made me feel pretty proud of something I had picked up on my own without lessons at a young age.”
Come spring, Kraus will look to end his ECC career with one final season on the diamond after missing out on his junior year. He already has two letters in the sport.
The last time the Crusaders were on the field in 2019, all they did was make a magical postseason run that saw them upset top-seeded and defending D-9 champ DuBois Central Catholic, 8-6, in the district semifinals before routing Otto-Eldred, 12-2 in 5 innings in the finals.
The ride didn’t end there though, as ECC scored a 4-3 walk-off victory against Vincentian Academy in the first round of states before its run ended with a 5-2 loss to Bishop McCort. The Crusaders finished that season 16-9 after a slow 4-5 start to the year.
Kraus just isn’t an athlete at ECC, as he is heavily involved in other school activities like Varsity C Club, S.A.D.D., the Wellness Committee and Students for Life Club. He also is a part of the Student Council government at ECC.
When not in school, Kraus enjoys working outside, preferably in the summer.
“Whether it be cutting grass or cutting down some dead trees, I really love the outdoors and getting some quality time out there,” he said.
After graduation, Kraus’ future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study computer science and gain a bachelor’s degree. He said he has no intentions or desires to participate in collegiate athletics.