Michelle Bauer, a 2017 St. Marys graduate, has always taken her studies just as, if not more, serious than her sports ventures — a point proven by her time at Nova Southeastern University, a Division II school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Bauer, who competed in cross country and track and field for the Sharks, is set to graduate early (in 3 years) later this month with a degree in finance featuring several minors — all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She was Nova’s top cross country runner throughout her collegiate career while also running distance events in track and field.
She already has her sights set on attending law school after graduation and would consider continuing her running career if possible since she still has eligibility left in both sports.
“I’ve been accepted to a handful of universities, but I haven’t decided which school I would like to attend yet,” she said. “I would love to continue my athletic career, and definitely will if the coach at my new school would allow me to walk-on.
“All of the law schools I have been accepted into are all large Division-I schools, so my times do not measure up to the amazing athletes at these schools. It would be a humbling experience, going from the top runner at NSU (D-II) to one of the bottom runners at a D-I school. But, I’m up for the challenge if a coach will permit it.”
Bauer wrapped her athletics career at Nova Southeastern by recently receiving some major awards related to her hard work both in the classroom and in running.
The biggest was the Peach Belt Conference’s Female Elite 15 Award for track and field, an honor traditionally presented to the athlete with the highest overall cumulative GPA competing at the conference championships. However, with the cancellation of all spring sports, the field was expanded to all PBC athletes in the sport.
Bauer’s perfect 4.0 GPA garnered her the award, making her the first female NSU athlete to earn the award in track and field. She was named to the PBC All-Academic team last season (2019).
She also collected three major honors from Nova Southeastern itself. She was named the university’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year for all sports and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society that recognizes college student-athletes who receive a varsity letter in their sport, achieve junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full time semester and earn a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade point average.
Bauer also was named one of the school’s Female Ultimate Shark, an award given to the MVP for each sport the school offered. She was named the MVP for cross country.
“Receiving these awards almost fee surreal to me,” said Bauer. “I’ve been working so hard on and off the track, that it is difficult for me to realize that now is when this hard work is paying off. My teammates and coach would always joke with me because I would study in the hallway before practice started.
“Winning the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award for NSU, the Peach Belt Conference Elite 15 Award, and the cross country team’s Ultimate Shark is quite an honor. When I came in to college as a freshman, I had big dreams of exceling as an athlete and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“Along the way there have been early mornings, long nights, lots of studying and lots of running that have allowed me to have the honor of receiving these awards. I would not have been able to accomplish all of this if it hadn’t been for my amazing teammates, coaches, friends and family. They’ve all been there through thick-and-thin, and ultimately set me up for success.
“I feel like this goes to show anyone else out there that if you put your mind to something, anything can be accomplished.”
Most might think it was incredibly hard for Bauer to maintain a 4.0 GPA while competing in two different sports at the collegiate level, but she said it was the opposite.
“In all honesty, it was a piece of cake for me,” she said. “Everyone always asks me how I manage to do it all — athletics, academics and extracurriculars — and I never have a solid answer for them. It just seems to come naturally for me, the busier I am … the more I seem to excel.
“I think that getting up at 5:30 a.m. for practices has helped me jump-start my days. A typical day for me starts at 5:30 when I get up for practice and then weights, then I usually run back to my dorm room to shower and rush to class (sometimes I have to brush my hair and eat breakfast during the professor’s lecture). Afterwards, I typically go to a club meeting around lunchtime, grab some food, and then head to another class.
“My evenings usually end in some sort of meeting dealing with one of my involvements/clubs, and finally I head back to my room around 6 or 7 p.m. I feel like the Energizer bunny, going and going all day, something I probably wouldn’t be as motivated to do if I didn’t get such a head-start on the day.
“That being said, graduating early with a major in finance and minors in international business, Spanish, experiential leadership and honors transdisciplinary studies has been a pretty big feat.
“I am very grateful to my coaches and the athletic staff for understanding the importance of academics. At our university, we always say that the ‘student’ comes before ‘athlete’ in ‘student-athlete.’ That has been made apparent, especially for me and my busy schedule as the weights staff have been very accommodating with allowing me to make up weight sessions that I have to miss for class.”
Sports-wise, Bauer hit the ground running as a freshman and was NSU’s top runner in all six cross country meets her freshman season, including the Sunshine State Conference and NCAA South Regional Championships. She finished 19 that the conference meet. Her best 5K time was 19:20.2.
Bauer went on to finish 30th as a sophmore in the conference meet and 28th as a junior.
As for track and field, she ran in one meet in the 5K this spring before the season was first suspended before ultimately canceled, as her coaches were getting her prepared for the long-distance races in conference action.
“I found out about the decision to suspend the season from our coaches, who brought the team in for a meeting,” said Bauer. “At the time, we were hopeful that our conference (Peach Belt Conference) was going to hold off from canceling, potentially giving us a conference meet later on.
“Call me oblivious to the severity of the situation, but I was extremely hopeful about still being able to compete. Everyone always tells you to never take sports for granted, and that you’ll miss them when they’re gone, but you never feel it for real until it actually happens. I had heard of other conferences canceling the season, so it was almost a sense of relief and hope that I was feeling from the Peach Belt Conference’s decision to hold off canceling.”
Unfortunately for Bauer and her teammates, that decision to cancel came.
“I actually found out about the season being canceled from other teammates who were on social media and noticed that the Peach Belt Conference has posted a notice that they were canceling the season,” said Bauer. “Shortly afterwards, our coaches reached out to tell us all the same news.
“Right away, it didn’t sink. But, when I went to my coach’s office to turn in my uniform for the last time, it hit me. It’s heartbreaking knowing that you’ve been training all summer, through cross country season, through Christmas break and the first half of the spring semester ... knowing that you were in the best shape of your life, only to have the season canceled.
“I’ve never been injured (knock on wood), but I can finally empathize with the athletes who have had their season taken away from them. It’s hard, you don’t get to see the hard work pay off.”
Prior to her junior year of track, Bauer finished fourth place in the 10K at the Peach Belt Conference Championships in 2019 and 2018. She had three top-five career finishes in the 10K and three more in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
No matter what the future hold for Bauer, she said she will be forever grateful for her time — both the good and bad — at NSU.
“Coming from Saint Marys and traveling to Fort Lauderdale, I did not have many expectations for my university experience,” she said. “I did not know what to expect/prepare for. The culture and atmosphere in Southern Florida is completely different from rural Pennsylvania. Throughout the past three years, I have definitely had my complaints about NSU and my life in Florida … my parents (Steve and Lisa Bauer) and sister (Rachel) can attest to that.
“Overall though, I am very pleased with how my athletic and academic career has gone at NSU. The opportunities and experiences that I’ve been able to have at this university are something that I will cherish and remember.
“I’ve always thought of myself as mature for my age and when entering college, I did not think that there was much room for growth. Looking back, I realize that I have learned and developed so much more than anticipated. I believe that this comes partly from my desire to always stay busy.
“Being so involved has given me the opportunity to eat lunch with our university’s president on multiple occasions, attend Miami Dolphin games with box seats (free of charge of course), network with CEOs of large companies, make connections with faculty that extend beyond the classroom, complete a thesis with the help of a faculty mentor, and so much more.”
Given her hard work in the classroom, and willingness to broaden her horizons at a young age by taking on the unknowns at Nova Southeastern, the seems to be no limits on what Bauer can accomplish in her life if she puts her mind to it.