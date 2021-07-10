BROOKVILLE — Two years ago, the St. Marys Minor League Softball All-Stars went as far as they could have, winning the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Now, with 10 of those players on the league’s Major, or 11-12-year-old Division squad, there’s an opportunity to go even further. Two steps are now off the checklist as the District 10 champions claimed the Section 1 title at Brookville’s Baughman Field with a 7-3 win over Cochranton Friday afternoon.
Cochranton was supposed to play FLAG (Fairview, Lake City and Girard) in the losers’ bracket final at 4 p.m., but FLAG bowed out of the tournament due to lack of players and forfeited. Instead, it was Cochranton squaring off with St. Marys.
But unlike St. Marys’ 14-0 rout of Cochranton on Thursday, the rematch was a bit closer. St. Marys scored five runs in the bottom of the first, then added insurances runs in the fourth and fifth innings after Cochranton scored all of its runs in the third.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be successful and every time we seem to be running into Cochranton at sectionals,” St. Marys manager Jim Hanslovan said. “I don’t know these individual girls or coaches, but I know they have a very solid program and I knew they were going to give us a run for our money.”
St. Marys knocked Cochranton starter Mara Schwarts out of the game in the first inning after six straight batters reached base after Bailey Thorward grounded out to start the inning. Avery Eckels doubled in two runs and Sophie Surra knocked in two runs with her single.
From there, reliever Jaidin Frayer retired eight of the next nine batters she faced and after Cochranton’s three-run third, it was an interesting 5-3 ball game. Frayer struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and no walks.
St. Marys definitely didn’t panic as pitcher Avery Eckels quieted down Cochranton after five straight singles to start the third by retiring 12 of the final 14 batters she faced. She wound up giving up seven hits overall with nine strikeouts against three walks.
In the fourth, St. Marys scored when Guiliana Muccio led off with a single, stole second, went to third on Addison Beimel’s bunt and scored on Bailey Thorwart’s single. In the fifth, Alison Mertz doubled with one out and scored on Surra’s single.
Thorwart and Surra each had two hits, accounting for four of St. Marys’ eight safeties.
Now it’s off to the state tournament for St. Marys, which begins the eight-team, double-elimination setup on Tuesday at CALN Little League in Downingtown.
“Where we stand right now, we’re top eight in the state and as I said earlier, they have unfinished business and want to go to the regionals and even further,” Hanslovan said. “We have the opportunity to do that this year and it’s an awesome thing.”
Last year wasn’t so awesome considering that Little League canceled its all-star season, although many local leagues like St. Marys still managed to put together a season. Hanslovan’s roster also saw almost off of the players get significant time in league and travel ball, so it wasn’t a lost 2020 at all, all-stars aside.
“We still had our local league last year and that kept everything kind of fresh and the tournament season was cut really short and I think we only did four tournaments,” Hanslovan said. “The biggest thing that matters is that these kids came in hungry knowing that they have unfinished business and they’re a family. They play well together and enjoy each other’s company. It’s a good, complete team.”
ST. MARYS 7, COCHRANTON 3
Score By Innings
Cochranton 003 000 - 3
St. Marys 500 11x - 7
Cochranton –3
Mara Schwarts p-2b 3110, Payton Rogers pr-cf 1000, Clair McCartney 1b 3110, Claudia Lippert c 3120, Paige Simmerman cf-2b 2011, Jaidin Frayer 2b-p 3010, Maggie Jackson ss 2010, Madi Brenot 3b 3000, Alivia Miller lf 1000, Leah Sample lf 1000, Alaina Shorts rf 2000, Mya Moore rf 1000. Totals: 25-3-7-1.
St. Marys –7
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3021, Kaylen Eozzo c 3110, Molly Hanslovan ss 2100, Avery Eckels p 3112, Sidney Reider 1b 1100, Alexa Uhl 1b 1000, Alison Mertz 3b 1210, Zoe Romanic lf 1000, Sophie Surra lf 2023, Samantha Kahnell lf 1000, Guiliana Muccio rf 3110, Addison Beimel cf 2000. Totals: 23-7-8-6.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Cochranton 2. LOB: Cochranton 7, St. Marys 5. 2B: Eckels, Mertz. 3B: Lippert. SAC: Beimel. SB: Eckels, Reider, Muccio, Frayer, Jackson 2.
Pitching
Cochranton: Schwarts 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Frayer 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
St. Marys: Eckels 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Schwartz.