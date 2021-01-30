BRADFORD — The opportunities were there for Bradford.
In what was a typical matchup between Bradford and St. Marys — a defensive rock fight with plenty of physicality — the Owls had chances to strike late and take a game over their D9 League foe.
But in that game of runs that never saw a team lead by more than seven points, the Flying Dutchmen managed to escape the Owls’ Nest with a 38-35 victory.
Bradford (3-3) led 32-29 late after Cam Austin put in a field goal with 7:06 to play, but St. Marys (3-0) countered with a 7-0 run that spanned the remainder of the quarter to take a 36-32 lead. The Dutch were keyed by five points from Mitchell Reiter during that stretch, and Reiter finished with a team-high 14 points.
The Owls trimmed that four-point deficit to one after Gavin Piscitelli drilled a 3-pointer with six seconds to go, and then had a massive opportunity after Holden Housler missed the front end of a 1-and-1 chance.
But St. Marys managed to grab a rebound off Housler’s miss, and Drake Caskey knocked down a pair of his own free throws to push the lead back out to 38-35.
Bradford took a timeout to draw up a play, and perhaps got the look it needed. Austin came off of a double screen and was sprinting down the left wing as the Owls inbounded the ball to just shy of midcourt.
But the second pass, intended for Austin, sailed long and went out of bounds, and St. Marys ran out the remaining second after its ensuing inbound.
The Owls had initially grabbed an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, thanks to a pair of Piscitelli treys. The senior finished the night with a game-high 15 points.
But in the second quarter, St. Marys went on a run of its own. The Dutch (3-0) trimmed their deficit to 12-8 to start, and then went on an 11-0 spurt keyed back back-to-back treys from Caskey and a handful of Owl turnovers. That run put the Dutchmen up 19-12, the largest advantage either team held all game.
Caskey finished with 10 points.
After Dalton Dixon hit a two and Jake Franz knocked in a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding and bring the Owls back to within one possession, Reiter put in a field goal to put the Dutch up 21-17 at half.
Out of halftime, the teams exchanged the lead five teams during the third period, setting up a showdown in the fourth. Bradford entered the final period up 30-29.
Austin scored his bucket at the 7:06 mark, and then it wasn’t until 4:13 remained in the game that either team scored again. St. Marys had gone scoreless from the 2:38 mark of the third quarter until that point, before Reiter got the Dutch back on track.
ST. MARYS 38,
BRADFORD 35
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 5 16 8 9 — 38
Bradford 11 6 13 5 — 35
St. Marys (38)
Mitchell Reiter 6 2-3 14, Drake Caskey 3 2-2 10, Housler 1 2-4 5, Lasko 3 0-0 6, Schlimm 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 7-11 38
Bradford (35)
Gavin Piscitelli 4 3-3 15, Austin 3 0-0 6, Dixon 2 1-2 5, Ward 1 0-0 3, Franz 2 0-0 6. Totals: 12 4-5 35
Three-point goals: SM 3 (Caskey 2, Housler), Bradford 7 (Piscitelli 4, Franz 2, Ward); Total fouls: SM 8, Bradford 13; fouled out: Dixon (B)