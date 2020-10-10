St. Marys and Clearfield, the top two seeds in the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament, held serve with shutout victories on their home courts to advance to next week’s championship match.
Top-seeded and five-time defending champion St. Marys blanked Brockway, 5-0, on its clay courts at the high school, while the second-seeded Lady Bison upended Brockway by the same 5-0 score.
The Lady Dutch (8-0) lost just five total games in their sweep of the Lady Rovers.
Samantha Hayes, who made D-9 history Tuesday by becoming the first four-time singles champ, beat Brockway’s Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0. Teammate Lilia Lion, who also reached the singles finals, won by that same score at No. 2 against Morgan Pirow.
The closest matchup came at third singles, where Brooke Henry bested Lady Rover Taylor Rhed, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles action, St. Marys’ top duo of Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming topped Hannah Zuccolotto and Emily Michalski, 8-1, while Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber blanked Macie Doixon and Leah Trunzo, 8-0, at No. 2 doubles.
In Hyde, Clearfield, which was 10-1 at the time the seeds were announced, also had a relatively smooth semifinal victory, Although, third-seeded Elk County Catholic found a little more traction in winning a few more games.
In singles action, Lady Bison Kylie VanTassel defeated Audrey Dornisch, 6-0, 6-2. at No. 1, while Lindsey Kerlin bested Lydia Anderson, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2. At third singles, Allyson Gaines scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Gina Bush.
The two doubles matches finished with identical 6-0, 6-2 wins by the Lady Bison.
At No. 1, Kirstie VanTassel and Peyton Reese upended Lady Crusaders Marcella Dollinger and Destiny Fisher, while Katelyn Olson and Kendyhl Luzier beat Rachel Wolfe and Ngoc Nguyen at second doubles.
St. Marys and Clearfield will battle for the District 9 title, and a berth to the state team tournament, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Beninger Park in St. Marys.
ST. MARYS 5,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Morgan Pirow, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Hannah Zucolotto/Emily Michalski, 8-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi/Mya Klaiber (SM) def, Macie Dixon/Leah Trunzo.
CLEARFIELD 5,
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Kylie VanTassel (C) def. Audrey Dornisch, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Allyson Gaines (C) def. Gina Bush, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kirstie VanTassel/Peyton Reese (C) def. Marcella Dollinger/Destiny Fisher, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Katelyn Olson/Kendyhl Luzier, C, def. Rachel Wolfe/Ngoc Nguyen6-0, 6-2.