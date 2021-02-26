ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team dominated the Central Penn League Championship Meet Thursday, winning five different titles while collecting 19 overall Top 8 finishes.
The event, which serves as a de facto district competition for the sport, was held over two days this year because of capacity limits and social distancing practices related to COVID-19. Bellefonte and DuBois competed in DuBois on Wednesday, while Ridgway and St. Marys competed Thursday in St. Marys to wrap up the meet.
And, it was St. Marys’ Davan Lion who continued her impressive junior season by winning four titles to help the Lady Dutch easily win the team crown with a score of 129.825. Bellefonte (124.200) was second, while DuBois (115.100) and Ridgway (77.100) finished third and fourth, respectively.
No one enjoyed a better meet than Lion, who bested senior teammate Therese Guido by more than two points to win the all-around title. Lion posted a score of 34.875, while Guido had a 32.750. DuBois senior Merielle DeCicco finished right behind Guido in third with a 32.725 in the all-around.
Lion’s run to the all-around features individual titles on bars (8.550), beam (8.750) and floor (9.150). She also was third on the vault (8.450). Guido finished second to Lion on beam (8.225) and floor (9.025) and also was sixth on vault (8.275) and seventh on bars (7.225).
St. Marys’ Lauren Mosier placed sixth in the all-around (31.375) after collecting four Top 8 finishes in the individual events. Her best finish was a fourth on floor (8.300). She added a fifth on bars (7.600), seventh on vault (8.250) and eighth on beam (7.225).
The vault proved to be a major bright spot for St. Marys, as all five Lady Dutch competitors placed in the Top 8.
Maddy Wittman was the runner-up in the event with an 8.550, a score bested only by champion Samantha Hackenberg of Bellefonte who had an 8.625. Danielle Rolley added an eighth-place finish (8.200).
Wittman also was sixth on bars (7.575) and seventh on floor (7.750) en route to a ninth-place finish in the all-around (30.075).
DeCicco led the way for DuBois, which had six Top 8 performances in the individual events — all from DeCicco and freshman teammate Mya Jones.
DeCicco had four of those, including a trio of third places. She was third to Lion and Guido on both beam (7.700) and floor (8.625) and also third on bars (8.100). She placed fifth on vault (8.300).
Jones placed seventh on beam (7.575) and eighth on floor (7.875) on her way to placing seventh in the all-around with a 30.400. Jones also had a ninth on bars (7.100).
Lady Beaver junior Madee Finalle finished just outside the Top 8 with a ninth on the beam (7.125). She was DuBois’ third all-around competitor at the meet and finished 11th with a 27.700.
Ridgway’s top competitor was Keyona Gardner, who finished 12th in the all-around with a 26.370. Her best individual finish was 13th on vault (7.825) and beam (6.625).
The Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships will be held next weekend at Monn High School.