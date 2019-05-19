BROOKVILLE — St. Marys enjoyed quite the day at the District 9 Class 3A Track & Field Championships Friday in Brookville, bringing home some major hardware in both the boys and girls events.
The Lady Dutch won four events on their way to capturing the team crown in thrilling with a victory in the meet’s final event — the 4x400 relay — while Dutchmen Adam Park took home the Class 3A boys James Manner Award as the top point-getter after he won gold in all three throwing events.
That final victory was the biggest of the day for the St. Marys girls, who entered the 4x400 relay a half-point behind Punxsutawney (68.5-68) and a point ahead of Bradford (67).
With all three teams having a shot at the team title, all eyes were on track for the meet-ending relay. And, it was the Lady Dutch quartet of Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry and Vivianne Catalone that to victory in 4:07.06.
That squad jumped out early and held the lead most of the way, besting Bradford by 2.49 seconds to take home the team title by three points over Bradford (76-73).
Punxsy, which placed fourth in the 4x400 relay, wound up third in the team standings with 70.5 in what turned out to be one of the tightest team races in recent memory. DuBois was fourth with 56.5 points.
St. Marys also opened the meet on the track with a gold-medal performance as the quartet of Hayes, Grotzinger, Quesenberry and Kyla Johnson won the 4x800 relay (9:41.65) repeated as champs in dominant fashion. They beat Bradford by more than 43 seconds.
Quesenberry sprinted to victory in the 400 (1:00.77), while Johnson won her second straight title in the 3,200 (11:54.82) by more than 44 seconds over second-place finisher Olivia Roberts of Punxsy.
St. Marys also collected six silver medals on the day, which went a long in aiding in the Lady Dutch’s team title.
Hayes was the runner-up in the 800 (2:23.03) to Bradford’s Emily Bosworth, who outsprinted Hayes down the front stretch to win by .32 seconds. Grotzinger was third in the 800 (2;28.81). Johnson also added a runner-up finish in the 1,600 (5:31.35).
Summer Herring captured silver medals in the 100 (17.19) and 300 (49.64) and was third in the 100 dash (13.28) just behind teammate Isabelle Caskey who was given the same time of 13.28.
The Lady Dutch also won a silver off the track as thrower Saige Heigel was second in the shot put (32-6 1/2). Heigel also was third in the discus (90-2). St. Marys collected a second medal in each of those events, as Payton Bauer was fourth in the shot put (31-6 1/2) and Dana Brennen fourth in the discus (88-4).
St. Marys also fourths from Caskey (200 - 28.07), Lucy Anthony (3,200 - 12:47) and Kaylee Muccio (triple jump - 32-0), while Herring (200 - 28.38), Anthony (1,600 - 5:52.88) and Amber Schauer (pole vault – 8-0) were fifth in their respective events to earn a team point.
Holly Anthony finished just outside the medals (Top 5) with a sixth place in the high jump (4-7).
On the boys’ side, Park enjoyed a huge day in the throwing events for the Dutchmen as a triple gold medalist in the javelin (166-3), shot put (50-9) and discus (150-8) on his way to winning the Manners Award.
Park won all three events by comfortable margins, winning the discus by 25 feet and the shot and discus both by five feet or so.
Park was the lone Dutchman to land on top the podium in the meet — and thus earning a trip to states — but the boys squad also had a handful of other medalists.
Devin McGrath finished second to Park in the shot put with a throw of 45-5 1/2, while Alex Agosti (discus –124-10) and Anthony Cortina (high jump –5-9, long jump –20-0) each won bronze medals in those events. Agosti added a fourth in the shot (44-11 1/4), giving St. marys three of the top four finishers in that event, while Cortina was fourth in the 200 (24.05).
Nathan McAnany added a fourth in the pole vault (11-9) and fifth in the 400 (54.67). The Dutch’s 4x100 relay squad also was fourth.
Dutchman Collin Kline just missed a medal in the 300 hurdles (46.50) with a sixth-place finish.
The Flying Dutchmen finished tied for fourth in the teams standings with Clearfield (51 points) behind Punxsutawney (120), Bradford (83) and DuBois (68).
The PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships are this weekend at Shippensburg University.