ST. MARYS — Few athletes can control or dominate a game like a pitcher can — whether it be in softball or baseball.
The St. Marys softball program has been lucky to have one of those pitchers in Maura Fledderman, a senior who has started for the Lady Dutch since she was a freshman.
“I like the bonds that you create with people, and the challenges that can be thrown at you,” said Fledderman when asked what she likes best about playing sports. “My favorite sport is softball because as a pitcher you are in control of the game, and after you put so much time into practicing, it is amazing to see the results.”
And, Fledderman only got better with each season before her career was cut short this spring when all sports were cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19.
Fledderman, who collected 30 career wins in the circle, went 8-8 as a freshman on a lady Dutch squad that went 8-12 and didn’t compete in the postseason. She recorded 71 strikeouts that first year and had an ERA of 5.07 in 96 2/3 innings.
Things really started to click for Fledderman her final two seasons on the field as her ERA dropped dramatically and her strikeouts went up. Despite that, the Lady Dutch still found the going tough team-wise given their schedule.
Fledderman went 11-6 as a sophomore and 11-8 her junior year as St. Marys finished as the District 9 Class 4A runner-up to rival Punxsutawney each season.
She posted a 2.15 ERA with 138 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings her sophomore campaign, ranking second in the Tri-County Area in ERA, wins and innings pitched that year. As a junior, Fledderman finished with a 2.97 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings. She ranked second in the area in strikeouts and third in wins and innings pitched that season.
As much as Fledderman improved in the circle, she saw an even bigger jump in her hitting her junior season as she more than helped her own cause.
She hit just .222 in her first two varsity seasons, going 2-for-10 in limited at-bats as a freshman and 12-for-53 as a sophomore. She had two doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs between those two seasons.
All that changed as a junior, as Fledderman proved to be one of St. Marys’ top hitters. She posted a .344 average (22-for-64) with 21 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and team-high three homers. She was second on the team in hits and RBIs.
With an influx of young talent ready to reach the varsity level — players who were on back-to-back St. Marys Junior Little League All-Star squads that went to the East Regional Tournament — the Lady Dutch were poised to do big things this spring.
That made missing her senior season because it was cancelled even tougher for Fledderman to accept, but the senior said understood why the decision had to be made.
“It absolutely breaks my heart, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Fledderman. “I could go on and on about how disappointed I am that my senior softball season was cancelled so unexpectedly. The dedication, energy and preparation that went into practicing for the 2020 season was a lot.
“I myself, and my team, had big plans for this season. Although, the cancelling of the remainder of the school year and spring sports was for our safety and to keep everyone healthy, and that is most important.”
Fledderman’s career on the diamond isn’t finished though. She will play collegiately at Clarion University, where she plans to major in evironmental biology.
Looking back on her career to this point, Fledderman said her best memories come from the time she put into the sport.
“Of course I have favorite games I’ve played in, but all of my biggest accomplishments as a pitcher and hitter happen when I’m working out in my basement or throwing in the garage,” she said. “It took me years to throw my change up perfectly, and now it is my best pitch. Same as my curve ball. I get my top speeds with this pitch and the best movement.”
Outside of sports and school, Fledderman said she loves the outdoors. She enjoys hunting, fishing, being in the woods and spending time with her family.
She said balancing everthing she did in high school wasn’t that hard.
“For the most part, I do not find it hard (to balance), but some nights are harder then others,” she said. “With me only playing softball, all my time and energy is spent on practicing, school work and enjoying the little free time I have.”
The daughter of Shersti and Dave Fledderman, the Lady Dutch senior has a younger sister Kelsie who also is heavily involved in softball.
Fledderman counts her parents among the people who have helped shaped her as a softball player and person
“My dad, my mom and Greg Copelli are my role models,” she. “They are the toughest people on me and push me really hard so I can be the best. They always support me and believe in me. Without them, I truly wouldn’t be where I am today.”