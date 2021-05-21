BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys track and field teams enjoyed quite the day Wednesday at the District 9 Class AAA Track & Field Championships as it combined to win nine gold medals and qualified a strong contingent of athletes to states.
The Lady Dutch did the vast majority of that damage, as they captured seven of the school’s nine district titles while having eight different athletes secure trips to Shippensnburg University for the PIAA Championships next weekend.
Those seven wins were the most for any of the four schools at the meet, but they still weren’t quite enough to pull out the team title as Bradford used a little more depth to win that over the Lady Dutch, 94-85.50.
Although, even that wasn’t immediately know following the meet as a couple scoring glitches initially had St. Marys winning by half a point, then had the schools tied before the Lady Owls eventually won the crown by 8.5 points.
Four of the Lady Dutch’s eight state qualifiers won at least two golds, with senior Samantha Hayes leading the way as a triple winner on the day. Junior Payton Bauer struck gold twice in the throwing events, while senior Brianna Grotsinger and freshman Maura Caskey were double winners on the track.
Hayes started her day with a victory in the meet-opening 4x800 relay as she joined forces with junior Madison Blythe, Grotzinger and senior Kyla Johnson to post a time of 9:47.64, which beat Bradford’s squad by more than five seconds.
Hayes then held her spot as the top seed in the 1,600 but did so by the slimmest of margins as DuBois freshman Morgan Roemer, the No. 2 seed, ran her personal best time. Hayes used a strong kick down the stretch to edge the Lady Beaver by .40 seconds, 5:16.39-5:16.79.
Roemer later got the better of Hayes in the 800, as the St. Marys senior came away with a silver medal as the top seed on a scorching hot day at Brookville High School. Roemer crossed the line in 2:23.12 to beat Hayes by just over two seconds.
Hayes closed out the day strong though with an impressive run on the anchor leg, chasing down Bradford to give the Lady Dutch a win (4:09.77) by 1.41 seconds. Vivianne Catalone, Caskey and Grotzinger joined Hayes in that winning run. .
Caskey added a gold medal in the 300 hurdles (49.04), silver in the long jump and fifth in triple jump, while junior Isabelle Caskey won the 100 dash (13.10) and was the silver medalist in the 200.
Bauer dominated in her two throwing events. She heaved the shot put 36-1 to win gold more than foot and captured the discus by nearly nine feet with a throw of 94-11.
Grotzinger also won bronze medals in the 800 and 1,600, while Johnson was third in the 3,200.
Over on the boys’ side, St. Marys crowned a pair of first-time D-9 champs in sophomores Wyatt Foster (3,200) and Alex Amador (800).
Both entered as the second seed in their respective events, but Foster beat DuBois’ AC Deemer by more than 15 seconds in the two mile, while Amador beat Deemer to the line by just under a second in the 800.
Outside of its district champs, St. Marys had a host of other individual placewinners (Top 5) on the day.
That effort on the girls’ side was led by Rylee Nicklas who won a silver medal in the javelin and placed fourth in the shot put, whileJayne Sette won bronze in the javelin. Gianna Whitaker added a fourth in the 100, with Holly Anthony and Maddy Wittman were also fourth in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.
Whitaker also placed fifth in the 200, with Kelsie Belotti and Ozzy Catalone doing the same in the 3,200 and high jump.
The Lady Dutch’s 4x100 relay team of Gina VanSlander, Izzy Catalone, Vivianne Catalone and Isabelle Caskey took home a silver medal.
As for the Dutchmen, their best individual finish outside the two titles was a fourth by Carter Chadsey in the 200.
Aaron Frey (1,600), Colin Kline (300 hurdles) and Toby Steis (pole vault) each added fifth-place finishes.
The PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships will be held Saturday, May 29 at Shippensburg University.
Boys
Team Standings
1. DuBois, D, 101. 2. Bradford, B, 88. 3. Clearfield, C, 70. 4. St. Marys, SM, 17.
Individual Results
3200 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo, Ryan White), 8:20.84.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Alex Liners, B, 16.28. Karson Kline, C. 3 .Luke Sturrock, D. 4. Dale Kot, D. 5. Jason Plubell, C.
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin, D, 11.53. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Gabe Mitchell, B. 4. Logan Firanski, c. 5. Andrew Kane, B.
1600 meter run: 1. Joseph Foradora, D, 4:43.49. 2. Ian Pilon, B. 3. Ryan White, D. 4. Aiden Wright, B. 5. Will Domico, C.
400 meter dash: 1. Logan Firanski, C, 51.51. 2. McKellan Jaramillo, D. 3. Jake Krause, D. 4. Jaedon Yarus, D. 5. Simon Quigley, C.
400 meter relay: 1. Bradford (Jake Pattison, Gabe Mitchell, Andrew Kane, Jerid Wilmoth), 45.33.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Alex Liners, B, 41.46. 2. Jason Plubell, C. 3. Dale Kot, d. 4. Karson Kline, C. 5. Colin Kline, SM.
800 meter run: 1. Alex Amador, SM, 2:04. 37. 2. AC Deemer, D, 2:05.28. 3. Joseph Foradora, D. 4. Ryan Cottillion, B. 5. Graeson Graves, C.
200 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 23.34. 2. Gabe Mitchell, B. 3. Erich Benjamin, D. 4. Carter Chadsey, SM. 5. Jake Krause, D.
3200 meter run: 1. Wyatt Foster, SM, 10:35.39. 2. AC Deemer, D. 3. Ryan White, D. 4. Aiden Wright, B. 5. Will Domico, C.
1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield (Jason Plubell, Ian Billotte, Karson Kline, Logan Firanski), 3:33.50.
Pole vault: 1. Zachary Shilala, D, 13-03. 2. Ian Paterniti, B. 3. Edward Burkett, D. 4. Andrew Kane, B. 5. Toby steis, SM.
High jump: 1. Gavin McGee, B, 5-11. 2. Andrew Shaffer-Doan, D. 3. Ryan Cottillion, B. 4. Tanner Shenk, D. 5. Ben Hickman, D.
Long jump: 1. Gavin McGee, B, 21-6. 2. Ian Billotte, C. 3. Logan Firanski, C. 4. tanner Shenk, D. 5. Luke Sturrock, D..
Triple jump: 1. Gavin McGee, B, 45.04. 2. Ian Billotte, C. 3. Zachary Shilala, D. 4. Tanner Shenk, D. 5. Luke Sturrock, D.
Shot put: 1 Zane Inguagiato, C, 44-04.75. 2. Alex Liners, B. 3 Ryan Hughes, B. 4. Isaac Samsel, C. 5. Josh Steele, C.
Discus: 1. Zane Inguagiato, C, 123-04. 2. Ryan Hughes, B. 3. Parker Shipman, B. 4. Isaac Samsel, C. 5. Carson Dombroski, D.
Javelin: 1. Isaac Samsel, C, 130-02. 2. Caden Fox, B. 3. Daniel Raiford, D. 4. Josh Steeler, C. 5. Ryan Hughes, B.
Girls
Team Standings
Bradford, B, 94. 2. St. Marys, SM, 85.50. 3. DuBois, D, 77.50. 4. Clearfield, C, 19.
Indivudual Results
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Madison Biythe, Brianna Grotzinger, Kyla Johnson, Samantha Hayes), 9:47.64.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine, D, 16.88. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Alexia Corignani, B. 4. Kelcie Little, B. 5. Danna Bender, C.
100 meter dash: 1. Isabelle Caskey, SM, 13.1. 2. Antonio Fenice, D. 3. Abigail Schleicher, B. 4. Gianna Whitaker, SM. 5. Gabrielle Horner, D.
1600 meter run: 1. Samantha Hayes, SM, 5:16.39. 2. Morgan Roemer, D. 3. Brianna Grotzinger, SM. 4. Korie Dixon, B. 5. Scarlett Singleton, C.
400 meter dash: 1. Abigail Schliecher, B, 1:01.48. 2. Emily Bosworth, B. 3. Danna Bender, C, 1:02.30. 4. Olivia Dressler, D. 5. Alayna Winters, C.
400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka, Jayden Barrick, Antonia Fenice), 51.77.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Maura Caskey, SM, 49.04. 2. Emma Swanson, B. 3. Amanda Hazel, C. 4. Kamryn Fontaine, D. 5. Abigail Geist-Salone, D.
800 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 2:23.13. 2. Samantha Hayes, SM. 3. Brianna Grotzinger, SM. 4. Hannah Lary, B. 5. Sidney Beers, D.
200 meter dash: 1. Abigail Schleicer, B, 27.15. 2. Isabelle Caskey, SM. 3. Olivia Dressler, D. 4. Antonio Fenice, D. 5. Gianna Whitaker, SM.
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 12:00.92. 2. Korie Dixon, B. 3. Kyla Johnson, SM. 4. Julia Wirths, D. 5. Kelsie Bellotti, SM.
1600 meter relay: 1. St. Marys (Vivianne Catalone, Maura Caskey, Brianna Grotzinger, Samantha Hayes), 4:11.18.
Pole vault: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 9-0. 2. Kara Longo, B. 3. Mackenzie Lucas, B. 4. Maddy Wittman, SM. 5. Mya Jones, D.
High jump: 1. Madelyn Crabtree, D, 4-08. 2. Leah Colville, D. 3. Kayelyn Eschrich, B. 4. Holly Anthony, SM. 5. Isabella Geist-Salone, D.
Long jump: 1. Peyton Grimm, D, 15-07.50. 2. Maura Caskey, SM. 3. Lauren Stroka, D. 4. Abigail Nuzzo, B. 5. Alayna Winters, C.
Triple jump: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 32-01.50. 2. Morgan Allman, D. 3. Kelcie Little, B. 4. Lauren Hoover, D. 5. Maura Caskey, SM.
Shot put: 1. Payton Bauer, SM, 36-01. 2. Allyson Luke, B. 3. Sophia Asp, B. 4. Rylee Nicklas, SM. 5. Jasmine Carney, D.
Discus: 1. Peyton Bauer, SM, 94-11. 2. Sophia Asp, B. 3. Allyson Luke, B. 4. Kally Schrock, D. 5. Lilly Kemick, B.
Javelin: 1. Abigail Nuzzo, B, 107-01. 2. Rylee Nicklas, SM. 3. Jayne Sette, SM. 4. Lindsey Kerlin, C. 5. Alycia Edwards, C.