DuBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team got a career night by senior Chelsea DeSalve and a near perfect performance at the foul line, but that still wasn’t enough to end a two-game losing streak as visiting St. Marys upended the Lady Beavers, 50-45, Friday night.
St. Marys endured through an uncharacteristically cold night shooting the basketball but overcame those shooting woes thanks to some easy baskets off turnovers and a strong push down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
DuBois (9-9), losers in four of its last five games, got one of its best all-around efforts of the year — a performance spearheaded by DeSalve. The senior scored a career-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers and a 8-for-9 night at the free throw line, that helped put the Lady Beavers in position for a victory.
St. Marys (12-3) took a two-point lead (37-35) into the fourth quarter after the contest was tied at 22 at the half. The Lady Beavers got as close as a point at 40-39 on a pair of free throws by Abby Guiher with 5:04 to play. DuBois was 12 of 13 at the stripe overall.
However, it was all Lady Dutch from there. After both teams went more than two minutes without scoring, St. Marys ended the game on a 10-6 spurt over the final 2:54 to come away with the five-point victory to complete a season sweep of DuBois.
Maria Chiappelli jump-started the Lady Dutch’s closing run with a jumper from the baseline with 2:54 to go, while Kaylee Muccio completed a huge 3-point play to make it 46-40 with 1:28 remaining.
After Maddie Smith score for DuBois, a key sequence in the final minute where St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes got back-to-back offensive rebounds on missed free throws helped the Lady Dutch play keep away and score just enough to seal the win.
The first of those rebounds came off a missed free throw by Hayes herself. She was then fouled and went 1 of 2 at the line — coming up with the rebound on the missed second shot after it deflected off a couple players. St. Marys went 10 of 19 at the line in the game (4 of 10 in final 2 minutes).
Hayes promptly hit teammate Kyla Johnson with a pass, and Johnson scored to put the Lady Dutch up eight (50-42). DeSalve buried her fourth 3-pointer of the night with just over five seconds to play, but it was too little too late as St. Marys held on for the 50-45 victory.
Johnson led St. Marys with 19 points. Hayes and Muccio added eight and seven points, respectively, in the win.
“We’ve talked to our kids about how we’re not always going to have a good night shooting-wise” said St. Marys coach Leona Hoohuli. “But, with the kids being of school for a couple days and having to come right back and play a game, the kids were a little rusty.
“The emphasis the whole game was always about out defense though, and we kept our composure and were able to get to the basket (when needed). Kyla (Johnson) did an awesome job tonight getting us points, but I do feel it was a team effort (to get win). We’re looking or everyone to make contributions when their name is called.
“I told our girls they (DuBois) were going to protect their house, and that we had to work through whatever came our way and finish the game. And, we did tonight.”
The game started as a back-and-forth battle, with Guiher and DeSalve each hitting treys to help offset seven early points by Johnson. St. Marys came out of that opening stretch with a 9-6 lead when Johnson hit a trey following a Lady Beaver turnover.
Another DuBois turnover led to a old-fashion 3-point play by Hayes before DeSave and Muccio traded shots from behind the arc to make it 15-11.
DuBois Saige Weible scored on a fast break layup with just nine seconds left in the quarter to cut the Lady Dutch to four (15-11) before Muccio was fouled at the buzzer. She went 1 of 2 at the line to give St. Marys a 16-11 lead after one quarter.
A hoop by Johnson in the opening minute of the second quarter pushed the Lady Dutch lead to seven (18-11) before their shooting woes began.
St. Marys went more than four minutes without scoring after Johnson’s hoop, and DuBois capitalized with a 9-0 run to go back on top 20-18. DeSalve had five points and Weible four in that run. Weible finished with eight points on the night.
The teams traded scores from there and eventually went into the break tied 22-22.
DuBois then opened the third quarter on a 7-2 spurt to take its largest lead of the game at 29-24. DeSalve had five of those points, including an old-fashion 3-point play to put the Lady Beavers up five.
Any momentum DuBois built was promptly taken away as St. Marys scored six atraight points — four by Johnson — in a span of 38 seconds to regain the lead at 30-29 with 4:20 left in the third.
The teams traded scores from there. St. Marys’ Allison Schlimm had four points in the final two minutes before DuBois fouled a Lady Dutch player at the quarter buzzer for the second time in the game.
This time it was Johnson, who hit 1 of 2 free throws to put her team up 37-35 entering the fourth. Johnson had five points in the third, while DeSalve had seven points for the second straight quarter.
That set the stage for the fourth quarter, where DuBois battled back within a points (40-39) with 5:04 to play when DeSalve and Guiher each went 2 of 2 at the foul line.
DuBois couldn’t pull even though, as St. Marys seized control of the game in the final three minutes to pull out the win.
“I thought we played an outstanding game,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “Our game plan worked and we took away a lot of things they like to do. At the end, it could have went either way they (Lady Dutch) did some of the little things better to get the win.
“Chelsea played great. She was relaxed and feeling it tonight I think. And, the team was feeding off her. Our Achilles heel right now is our rebounding, though. If we can start hitting the boards a little more it changes the whole complexion of the game.
“But, the way we’ve been playing up to this point (of year), I told the girls that (game) was fantastic. That is a good turning point, and if we play that well the rest of the season, I feel confident we’re going to win two or three more games.”
DuBois won the junior varsity game, 33-22, to improve to 12-6 on the year. Sarah Henninger and Allie Snyder each scored nine points to lead the way.
St. Marys hosts Port Allegany Monday, while DuBois travels to Bradford Tuesday.
