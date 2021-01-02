ST. MARYS — Athletes play sports for many reasons, and each has his or her own why they do so.
For St. Marys senior Kyla Johnson, it’s all about being around her teammates and challenging herself to be the best athlete and person she can be.
Given that, it should come as no surprise that Johnson is not just a multi-sport athlete but one who competes in four — soccer, cross country, basketball and track and field.
“Being on a team, and having a support system, is a reason why I love sports,” said Johnson. “From season to season, I get to be with different people. I also like to be active and involved in as much as I can, and challenging myself is something I strive to do in each season.”
And, she has certainly done that during her high school career as the senior has been a mainstay in the lineup in each of her sports throughout her career. Including seasons impacted by COVID-19, Johnson will eventually leave St. Marys having earned 14 varsity letters — four each in soccer, basketball and track and field.
“My favorite sport is soccer,” she said. “I’ve played soccer my whole life, and it is the sport that is guaranteed to make me happy. The team, the coaches and the sport itself has made me the person I am today. I love everything little thing about soccer.”
On the pitch, Johnson was part of a pair of District 9 Class 2A runner-up teams — bookending her soccer career with those title game appearances as a freshman and senior. In between, the Lady Dutch saw their seasons end in the D-9 semifinals.
St. Marys went a combined 27-6 in her final two soccer seasons, including 16-2 her junior year.
She was a three-time Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League (UAVSL) North Division All-Star.
As much as Johnson loves soccer, the competitor inside her saw her branch out to a second varsity fall sport as a junior when she joined the ranks of the Lady Dutch cross country team.
The move was a beneficial one for both Johnson and the cross country team, as she helped the Lady Dutch win District 9 Class 2A team titles both seasons she ran and got to compete at states.
Individually, she placed fourth at districts as a junior and fifth this past fall as a senior. She also secured a pair of Top 100 finishes at the PIAA Cross Country Championships (89th as a junior, 74th as a senior) despite being a newcomer to the sport.
“Playing two sports at a time was no easy task, but I like to push myself to be the best athlete possible,” said Johnson. “The reason I was able to stay with both sports at the same time was my determination to see everything to the end. When things got hard, I reminded myself that I love what I’m doing, and I have teammates counting on me.”
On the hardwood, Johnson has played in 71 of the Lady Dutch’s 72 games in the first three years of her career.
She went from scoring just 42 points as a freshman to being the team’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore (208 points, 8.7 ppg) as the team’s record jumped from 12-12 to 17-7. She added 67 rebounds, 43 assists and 38 steals in what statistically has been her best season.
Johnson’s scoring dropped a year ago as part of a balanced scoring attack that saw five different players score over 100 points as part of an 18-6 season. She finished the year with 147 points (6.1 ppg) to go along with 44 rebounds, 27 assists and 33 steals.
The Lady Dutch have reached the D-9 Class 4A championship game each of her first three seasons but have lost that game to Punxsutawney each year.
When it comes to track, Johnson has competed in just two seasons as her junior year was wiped out because of COVID-19. However, her freshman and sophomore campaigns proved to be highly successful as she captured six District 9 Class AAA medals — including four golds — between them.
She won the 3,200 run both years, and will enter this spring as the two-time reigning champion in the event since last year was canceled. She also ran leg on the Lady Dutch’s gold-medal winning 4x800 relay team both years, joining forces with Samantha Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger and Megan Quesenberry both times.
Johnson also has a pair of medals in the 1,600 run on her track resume — a bronze her freshman year and a silver as a sophomore.
She has yet to land on the podium at states (top 8 finish), coming the closest in 2019 as a sophomore when her 4x800 relay squad qualified for the finals but finished 12th.
Johnson hopes to get back on the track for her senior year has learned how much sports mean to her being an athlete competing in the time of COVID.
“With the pandemic, it made me realize how much I love playing sports and how much I need them in my life,” she said. “Even though the seasons were shortened, I was beyond happy to be able to participate in them. It made me appreciate and enjoy them just a little bit more than I used to.”
Given her desire to compete, it should come as no surprise that Johnson no specific sports moment that stands out from the others.
“My best sports moments are when I know our team played a good game,” she said. “Maybe it wasn’t even a win, but we played to the best of our ability and our coaches were really proud of us at the end of the day. Medals and trophies have never been the reason I did something. I always want to be the best athlete for myself and for my teammates.”
When not playing sports, Johnson’s favorite thing to do is be with my friends and family.
“Almost every weekend my family and a couple other families get together,” she said. “I look forward to that each week.”
The daughter of Scott and Vicki Johnson, the St. Marys senior has a younger sister Ava, a freshman who plays volleyball and basketball.
After graduation, Johnson plans to pursue a career in nursing. She has no intention of continuing her sports career at the collegiate level but may play a sport at the club level, most likely soccer.