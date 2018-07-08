SAEGERTOWN — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team used three dominant pitching performances by Kendall Young, and some timely hitting, to capture the Section 1 title over the weekend and earn a trip to states.

With no pitching restrictions a the Junior League level, St. Marys rode the right arm of Young to a perfect 3-0 record at the event in Saegertown. Young went the distance in all three games, tossing two shutouts, while allowing just two earned runs and striking out 37 in 21 innings of work.

After rain washed out the opening day Thursday, St. Marys opened section play with a pair of wins Friday — pulling out a hard-fought 3-2 win against Union City in its first game before blanking host Saegertown/Meadville/Vernon (SMV), 4-0, in the night cap.

Union City knocked off SMV in the losers’ game to earn rematch with St. Marys in Saturday afternoon’s finals, and this time around there was no close ending like Friday’s matchup.

Young tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking none, while the St. Marys offense pushed seven across the plate between the third and fourth innings to bring home the section crown.

St. Marys stranded a runner in the top of the first, then Union City’s Jenna Vandee led off the bottom half with a single. She was one of the few baserunners in the game for Union City.

Vandee was thrown out on the bases in the inning, as Young retired 13 straight batters after her single. Union City’s had just two runners after that on a two-out single by Kamya Gates-Bowersox in the fifth and a leadoff single by Emma Hanson in the sixth.

Neither got past second base as Young faced just two batters over the minimum in the shutout.

With Young silencing the Union City bats, her offense got her the lead with a four-run top of the third against Union City starter Abbey Tingley.

Lauren Mosier and Morgan Wolf each singled around a sacrifice bunt by Emma Sorg to put runners on the corners. After Tingley struck out Olivia Eckels, Young came through with a clutch two-out single to plate Mosier. Wolf also scored on an error on the play to put St. Marys up 2-0.

Caitlyn Vollmer followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position before Joey Forster reached on an error. Botjh Young and Vollmer scored on that miscue to make it 4-0.

St. Marys added to that lead with a three-run fourth, during which Wolf had a RBI single.

Wolf enjoyed a 3-for-4 day, while Young was 2-for-4. Both had a RBI, with Wolf scoring twice and Young once.

St. Marys kicked off its weekend in Saegertown with a much closer 3-2 win Friday in the opening game of the sectional.

The game was scoreless in the third when Union City grabbed the lead with a run.

St. Marys tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Kendall Young led off with a single and later came in to score on a single by Janelle Krug.

St. Marys took its first lead of the game with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to pull ahead 3-1.

Ava Buzard and Emma Sorg opened the inning off with a pair of singles, and both came around to score in the inning.

Union City cut into St. Marys lead with one run in the top of the sixth, but St. Marys held on for the 3-2 victory.

In the winners bracket final Friday, St. Marys shut out SMV, 4-0, to advance to the championship game.

The game remained scoreless into the third inning, when St. Marys brought across three runs to take a 3-0 lead.

Lauren Mosier led the inning off with a double, followed by a single from Emma Sorg. Both runners would later come in to score. Olivia Eckels scored the third run of the inning after reaching on a double.

St. Marys added to its lead with a run in the fifth, as Young came in to score.

Young notched both wins in the circle Friday, allowing just the two earned runs against Union City. She struck out 10 in the opener and 17 in the victory against SMV.