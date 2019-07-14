BERWICK — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star team notched a pair of wins in less than 24 hours against formidable foes over the weekend in Berwick to put itself in the driver’s seat as the lone undefeated team left at the state tournament.
St. Marys, which rallied to beat Fairchance, 10-8, in its opener Thursday in a rematch of last year’s state final, pulled out another exciting victory late Friday night as it held off Pittston, 3-2.
That win put the Section 1 champs in Saturday’s winners’ bracket finals against a very familiar opponent in Morrisville, a team this group of All-Stars have battled since they were 10-year olds. The two teams have become such good friends that players often play on each other’s travel squads during the summer.
In their latest meeting Saturday, it was St. Marys that came away an 8-5 victory to reach the state finals. St. Marys raced out to a 7-1 lead after two innings, then held off a late comeback bid by Morrisville in the top of the seventh.
In Friday’s matchup, Pittston outhit St. Marys 9-5 in a game that featured several 13-year olds who battled each other at last year’s Little League state tournament. Pittston got the best of St. Marys then, 10-6, a loss that made St. Marys settle for third place.
This time around it was St. Marys that came out on top, as the Section 1 champs used a pair of sacrifice bunts to manufactured runs in the second and fifth innings after grabbing a quick 1-0 lead in the first.
St. Marys then held off one final comeback in the top of the seventh by Pittston, which strung together three straight two-out singles against Kendall Young. The third of those hits, a single by Gianna Adams, plated Tori Para to make it 3-2 and put runners on the corners.
Any hopes of a Pittston comeback ended there though as shortstop Kara Hanslovan caught a liner off the bat of Ava Callahan to end the game and send St. Marys to the winners’ bracket finals against Morrisville.
Young scattered nine hits over seven innings in the complete-game victory. Young and her defense combined to strand nine runners on base — five in scoring position. She struck out eight and walked just one.
“We’re find ways to win, and I kind of like the fact we’re producing runs,” said St. Marys manager Bob Young. “We’ve had some games where we’ve hit some home runs, but this game here it was a battle. We had to put runs up different ways than just hitting it. It’s good to see that we can do that.
“We played good defense and held that team. They had a lot of hits and definitely hit the ball. That’s the one thing I’ve seen here (states) this year. There are a lot of quality teams that are hitting the ball. It’s a tough group of teams this year.
After a quiet top of the first that saw Young record back-to-back strikeouts after a one-out single by Para, St. Marys grabbed the lead against Para in the bottom half of the inning on a pair of two-out hits.
Hanslovan had the first of those, a single to left, before scoring on a double to deep left field by Julia Jones to give St. Marys the early 1-0 advantage.
Pittston put two runners in scoring position in the second on a leadoff double and one-out error, but Young retired the next two batters to strand both Pittston players.
St. Marys then doubled its lead in the bottom of the second.
Sidney Alexander legged out an infield single to open the inning before Rosa DePrater put down a sac bunt. An errant throw to first allowed Alexander to reach second and DePrater second.
Olivia Eckels then plated Alexander with a grounder to short, but Pittston turned an unconventional double play as De Prater was then thrown out trying to reach third on the play. Eckels had already done the damage though, putting her team up 2-0.
Pittston got one of those runs back in the third.
Isabella Giardina and Para led off the inning with back-to-back infield singles, with Giardina later scoring on a two-out wide pitch to make it 2-1. Para finished 3-for-4 at the plate.
The score remained 2-1 into the bottom of the fifth.
Thanks to a couple nice plays by her defense, including another double play, Para faced the minimum between the third and fourth innings. Meanwhile, Young stranded a pair of runners in the top of the fifth to keep it 2-1.
St. Marys scored what proved to be a vital insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
DePrater was again in the middle of a scoring inning, this time hitting a leadoff single to right. Eckels then put down a sac bunt as DePrater hustled first to third on the play — running through manager Bob Young’s stop sign in the process.
DePrater reached third safely as Pittston’s Maura Mihalka appeared to stumble on the third-base bag and fell. Left fielder Jenna Collins caught the throw from first as she was backing up the play but did so well behind the bag.
Emma Sorg followed with a grounder to third. DePrater broke for home on the throw to first and managed to get her foot through the legs of catcher Callahan to touch the plate as she caught the return throw to the plate.
DePrater’s hustle on both plays in the inning proved to be the difference in the game when Pittston pulled within a run on Adams’ RBI single in the seventh.
On Saturday, Morrisville pushed a run across against Young in the top of the first. However, St. Marys responded in a big way with four runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the second.
Young had a RBI single in the bottom of the first, while DePrater plated a run on a bunt single. Lindsay Reiter also had a RBI double in the inning, while the fourth run scored on an error.
Young also had the big blow in the second, a two-run single. DePrater then chased home Young with a single to make it 7-1.
St. Marys final run came in the fifth when Reiter reached on an error and scored on a groundout by by Eckels.
Holding a commanding 8-1 lead, St. Marys had to fight off Morrisville over the final two innings.
An error led to a Morrisville run in the sixth to make it 8-2 before it put together three hits and a walk in the seventh that led to three more runs to cut its deficit to 8-5.
Morrisville got no closer though, as a groundout to Hanslovan at short ended the game.
St. Marys now gets a day off as it waits to see who comes out the losers’ bracket for Monday’s championship game, which is slated for 1 p.m.
Should the if-necessary game be needed, it will start an hour after the conclusion of the first game.