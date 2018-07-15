BERWICK — One win.

That’s all that stands between the St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team and the state championship and a trip to the East Region Tournament in Orange, Conn.

St. Marys clinched a spot in the state championship game with a hard fought 6-1 victory against Fairchance in the winners’ bracket finals Friday at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick.

The game was much closer the final score might indicate, with St. Marys holding a slim 2-1 lead after five innings.

St. Marys then seized control of the game with a four-run bottom of the sixth, coupling two hits with a pair of Fairchance errors to push across four unearned runs. Errors plagued Fairchance throughout the game, as the Section 2 champs committed six en route to all six St. Marys run being unearned.

Fairchance actually outhit St. Marys, 7-6, but St. Marys played error-free defense behind pitcher Kendall Young, making a couple key plays to help strand seven runners on base — four in scoring position.

Young allowed one earned run — on an inside-the-park home run by Shayla Reynolds in the third — while scattering seven hits. She struck out eight, walked one and hit one.

St. Marys plays for the state title today at 1 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s losers’ bracket final. Fairchance was set to play either Caln Township or Berwick in that contest.

“That was a tough game, and I knew it was going to be. They’re a good team,” said St. Marys manager Bob Young. “We put the ball in play today and made them have to try to make plays, and that’s what it’s all about. You can’t go down striking out. It’s all about rolling the batter order over.

“Even if you’re not on, you have force some plays and make things happen. You’re not always going to hit line drives in the outfield, but if you hit a ball hard enough things can happen, especially when youo get some runners on and force them to have make some choices.

“Kendall pitched well, but she’s had better games and she knows it. He (umpire) wasn’t calling a lot of the pitches we like to throw today, so we had make some adjustments which enabled them to hit the ball. The thing that really came out in that is, we showed we really have a defense behind her. And, I think that really helped her out too. A lot of time you get into these games where she’s taking over striking out 12 or 13, and you don’t know what kind of defense you have,

“So, this was a really good game for us to show that we do have defense. I always tell the girls, balls are going to get hit, and they hit some hard ones into the outfield. It’s all about getting it in and limiting how many bases they get and then you hold them. Our defense is playing awesome, and the girls are hitting the ball. It’s been a total team effort so far.”

Fairchance threatened right away Friday, as Reynolds ripped a leadoff single past third Janelle Krug who was playing up. Young then hit Rylea Hlatky before striking out Payton Vitikacs.

Kami Franks followed with a shallow fly ball to right that Lauren Mosier hustled in to catch. Mosier then fired to teammate Morgan Wolf at second base to double-off Reynolds to end the inning.

St. Marys carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and grabbed the lead with a run.

Olivia Eckels ripped a one-out double to left before Young grounded out to the third baseman. Eckels hustled to third on the throw and scored when the first baseman’s late throw back across the diamond to third was off the mark.

Fairchance put two on the second on a one-out single by Ryleigh Polish-Angelo and a two-walk, but Young ended the inning there when she got Karli Meyers to ground out to Wolf at short.

St. Marys’ Joey Forster led off the bottom of the second with an infield single into the hole at shortstop but was promptly erased from the bases when Krug hit into a fielder’s choice. Pinch-hitter Ava Buzard then hit a grounder to third, and an errant throw to first allowed Krug to score to make it 2-0 and Buzard to race all the way around to third.

Buzard was stranded there though, as Fairchance pitcher Lily Wilson recorded a strikeout before second baseman Franks made a nice running catch out in shallow right field to end the inning.

Reynolds then led off the third with her inside-the-park homer down the left-field line to cut the St. Marys lead in half at 2-1.

The score remained that way into the sixth, with Fairchance turning a double play of its own in the bottom of the third to help keep it a one-run game. Wilson also stranded St. Marys runners at third in both the fourth and fifth for the Section 2 champs.

After Young retired the side in order for the first time in the game in the top of the sixth, St. Marys grabbed control of the game in the bottom half.

Forster jump-started the inning with a one-out double to left-center and special-pinch runner Buzard took third when Krug reached on an error. Lindsey Reiter followed with a comebacker to Wilson. Buzard was going to score on the play, but the throw to first was mishandled allowing Krug to score from first as well. Reiter raced around to third.

Lauren Mosier then hit a grounder to second, and Reiter beat the throw to the plate on the fielder’s choice to make it 5-1.

That spelled the end for Wilson, as Fairchance turned to Reynolds in relief. She promptly struck out Emma Sorg, but Wold blasted a two-out double to center to plate Mosier to put St. Marys up 6-1.

Forster and Eckels each finished with two hits, with both of Eckels’ being doubles.

Fairchance didn’t go quietly in the seventh though.

Cara Neino led off the inning with a single to left and went to third on a double to center by DJ Thomas. Neither runner moved from there though, as St. Marys recorded three straight outs on a popup to Young, liner to Eckels at second and a comebacker to Young that ended the game.