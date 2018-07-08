UNION CITY — It took a little longer that they may have liked, but the St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team captured the Section 1 Tournament title Saturday, beating Lakeland 8-5 in the if-necessary championship game to clinch a berth to states.

St. Marys entered the Saturday’s championship series undefeated in the tournament and had to win one of two games to claim the title.

A 6-5 Lakeland win in the first game of the day forced the winner-take-all second game, which St. Marys won to advance to the state tournament.

St. Marys jumped out to a big lead early in the first game with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Lakeland responded right away with a big inning in the top of the second, bringing across six runs to take a 6-4 lead.

Both offenses cooled off after their big innings early, as theme remained 6-4 into the fifth.

St. Marys cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but was unable to tie the score the tying run as Lakeland forced a second game.

Shannon Kaiser, Emily Mourer, Lydia Anderson and Rosa DePrater all had two hits in the opening game for St. Marys.

Sydney Alexander led the team with a pair of RBIs, while Mourer, Anderson and DePrater drove in one run apiece.

In the second game, St. Marys once again took an early lead and Lakeland once again fought back to take the lead.

St. Marys scored a run in the top of the first and added another in the second to go ahead 2-0, but Lakeland responded with a three spot in the bottom of the second to go ahead 3-2.

The lead switched places again in the third, as St. Marys scored two runs to go up 4-3, then added three runs in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead.

St. Marys added an insurance run in the top of the sixth to take a five run lead.

Lakeland looked for a rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing across two runs to cut the lead to 8-5, but St. Marys held on for the win to claim the sectional title.

Kara Hanslovan and Rosa DePrater led St. Marys with three hits apiece in the win.

Hanslovan led the team with three runs scored, while Shannon Kaiser and Emily Mourer each scored twice.

Mourer, DePrater and Lydia Anderson each scored two runs in the title-clinching victory.

Next up for St. Marys is the state tournament, which is being hosted by the CALN Little League in Thorndale in the Southeastern part of the state.

St. Marys begins state play Tuesday against the Section 8 champ at 7 p.m. — the final game of an opening-day quadrupleheader.