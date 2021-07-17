THORNDALE — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team suffered its first loss of the summer Friday afternoon, suffering a tough 2-0 loss to Mifflinburg in the winners’ bracket finals at the Pennsylvania State Tournament in Thorndale.
The game was a classic pitchers’ duel, one that saw Mifflinburg’s Taylor Stewart get the best of St. Marys’ Avery Eckels. The duo combined to allow just eight hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Stewart gave up just three of those hits while striking out five to help power her team to Sunday’s state championship game.
As for St. Marys, the loss dropped the Section 1 champions in to the losers’ bracket final where it awaits the winner of Friday night’s second game between Devon/Berwyn and North Pocono. St. Marys bested North Pocono, 11-0, in four innings in its opener.
Mifflinburg wasted little time grabbing the lead Friday as Amelia Fluman smacked a one-out single in the top of the first and promptly scored when Stewart ripped a double to center to make it 1-0.
Chloe Showalter followed with a single, but Eckels eventually worked out of the early jam by leaving a pair of runners in scoring position.
St. Marys tried to answer right back in the bottom half of the first.
Leadoff hitter Bailey Thorwart reached on an error and took second on a groundout but was stranded there by Stewart.
Both pitchers kept the opposition off the scoreboard in the second and third innings.
Thorwart hit a two-out single in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning.
Mifflinburg doubled its lead in the fourth in similar fashion to the first inning.
This time it was Lainey Miller who hit a a single and scored on a two-out double by Aubrey Fluman.
Stewart followed with a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth before St. Marys made its biggest scoring threat in the fifth.
Guiliana Muccio led off the inning with a single to right. She then took second on a throwing error on the right fielder after a flyout. Muccio advanced to third on a wild pitch but then got caught between third and home on a bunt single by Zoe Romanic.
Mifflinburg got Muccio in an extended rundown and eventually tagged her out as she tried to dive back into the third-base bag. Romanic made it to second during the rundown but was stranded there when Stewart recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
Stewart then retired the side in order in the sixth to finish off a complete-game shutout.
A St. Marys win in today’s losers’ bracket final would earn the Section 1 champs a rematch with Mifflinburg in Sunday’s championship game. St. Marys would have to beat the Section 3 champs twice to capture the title.
This group of St. Marys All-Stars has been in this position before, though.
Two years ago as Minor Leaguers, St. Marys lost its second game at the state tournament in Wellsboro only to battle all the way back to win the state title by beating undefeated Northwest twice in the finals.
Along the way that year, St. Marys avenged that second-round loss to Delaware Valley by beating that squad in the losers’ bracket final to get back to the state finals.
MIFFLINBURG 2,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Innings
Mifflinburg 100 100 — 2
St. Marys 000 000 — 0
Mifflinburg—0
Anna Pachucki ss 3000, Amelia Fluman cf 2110, Natalie Edison ph 1000, Taylor Stewart p 3011, Chloe Showalter c 2010, Teagan Richter 1000, Brooke Gessner lf 3000, Lainey Miller rf 2110, Tayna Thomas ph 1000, Maggie Rubendale 3b 1000, Rhyann Kurtz ph 1000, Olivia Fetterman 2b 2000, Aubrey Fluman 1b 1011. Totals: 23-2-5-2.
St. Marys—0
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3010, Kaylen Eozzo c 3000, Molly Hanslovan ss 2000, Avery Eckels p 2000, Guiliana Muccio rf 2010, Sophia Surra lf 2000, Alison Mertz 3b 1000, Zoe Romanic 3b 1010, Sidney Reiter 1b 2000, Addison Beimel cf 2000. Totals: 20-0-3-0.
Errors: Mifflinburg 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: Mifflinburg 5, St. Marys 2. 2B: Fluman, Stewart. SB: Showalter.
Pitching
Mifflinburg: Taylor Stewart-6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stewart. Losing pitcher: Eckels.